Submitted by Linda Talbott, Haddam Sustainability Committee. (December 10, 2022) —December 8, 2021 was the opening day of Haddam’s Food Scrap Compost program located at the Haddam Transfer Station. A large sign was made and located right next to the Swap Shack, telling people where the Blue Earth Compost 32- gallon bins would be located. Post card mailings announcing the new program went out to residents of Haddam, Higganum and Haddam Neck in November 2021. The Town purchased 100 starter kits, consisting of a six-gallon transport bin, a two-gallon countertop bin and included a roll of 25 Biobag compostable bags to line the countertop bin with. They all sold out and 50 more kits were ordered, as well as more of the Biobags.

HADDAM, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO