Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

Crews battle structure fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to put out a fire that seemed to spread to other buildings on Tuesday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police units were dispatched to reports of a house fire in the area of Northwest 206th Street and 47th Avenue, just after 5 p.m.
WSVN-TV

Crews take control of fire at auto parts store in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have taken control of a massive fire that broke out at an auto parts store in Hialeah. Hialeah and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene at Rastro Coco Auto Parts, located at 5171 E. 10th Court, just before 1 p.m., Tuesday. The fire...
CBS Miami

Body found on the side of US 27 in Miramar

MIAMI - The body of a man was found in a grassy area near US 27 early Tuesday morning. Police said a driver reported seeing the body by the side of the road between Krome Avenue and Pembroke Road. The man appeared to have injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle, possibly a commercial vehicle, according to police. They added that due to lighting conditions, there is the possibility the driver may not have recognized what he struck. The man, who appeared to be in his mid-60s to mid-70s, did not have any identification on him.
Talk Media

8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs

An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation in a Miami Beach hotel is underway. Outside of the Sherry Frontenac Hotel, a heavy police presence was seen along Collins Avenue, near 65th Street, Wednesday morning. The incident appeared to have happened around 10 p.m., Tuesday. Two crime scene vans were also...
WSVN-TV

Miramar man arrested, accused of shooting MDPD officer

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made involving a Miami-Dade police detective that was shot in Miami Gardens. On Tuesday morning, Gabrial Gongora, 20, was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. “Sir, you were arrested for one count of attempted...
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds...
WSVN-TV

Man charged in shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, police said, triggered a shooting at a Dadeland Mall parking garage made an appearance in court to be formally charged. Alex Antonio Bryant, Jr., 18, appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon. “Good afternoon, Mr. Bryant. You are arrested for one count of...
WSVN-TV

Rollover crash leads to road closures in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash in Miami Gardens led to road closures. Police taped off the streets on Northwest 27th Avenue and 207th Street following a crash, Monday morning. Heavy police presence was seen where the crash took place. The collision led to one vehicle landing on...
NBC Miami

Fatal Traffic Crash Causes Road Closure in Northwest Miami-Dade

An early morning fatal traffic crash in northwest Miami-Dade caused a major roadway to be closed Monday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are at the scene of the crash, located on Northwest 27th Avenue between 207th Street and 211th Street. Officials have not released details on the crash, but drivers are advised...
