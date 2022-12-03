ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

royalexaminer.com

At this Virginia agency, bones of the dead are people in need of homes

Elizabeth Moore and Joanna Wilson Green are kind to their guests – even though these companions are very old and very dead. Moore and Green, state-employed archaeologists, tend to Virginia’s homeless human remains, typically bones and pieces of bones. To Moore and Green, these bones aren’t artifacts. They...
RICHMOND, VA
Washington Examiner

Christian conservative group denied service at Virginia restaurant as staff felt 'unsafe'

A Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was rejected service at a restaurant due to its political beliefs. The Family Foundation had scheduled an event at the Metzger Bar and Butchery on Wednesday but had its reservation canceled by the restaurant less than two hours before the scheduled time. The organization found out that its reservation had been canceled after a restaurant employee looked up the organization, and the restaurant's waitstaff refused to serve it, according to the Family Foundation.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Roanoke eighth-grader and Chesterfield sophomore win Veterans Day essay contest

An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County are first-place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. Mason Bibby, who attends North Cross School in Roanoke, and Katie Wittenbraker, a student at Monacan High School, were announced as the...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC12

Carytown billboard has community upset

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
RICHMOND, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Newport News food forest, Price Edward County seal

Prince Edward County has revised its official seal to recognize a landmark event in its history. And, a neighborhood in Newport News will soon have a food forest open to the entire community. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

L'Opossum Sur La Colline De L'Oregon in Richmond VA

The menu is a mix of French and Spanish techniques. Guests can choose from a variety of drinks. The restaurant is known for its service, which is prompt. The dining room has a dark red color and is filled with art. The restaurant has a patio that is almost 100 people large.
RICHMOND, VA

