Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
A wild Grand Prix Final has a quadruple Axel, the Brits and a figure skating tale for the ages
Ilia Malinin headlines a Grand Prix Final that features a new generation of figure skaters as a new Olympic cycle starts. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/05/grand-prix-final-figure-skating/
WKTV
IOC gives more time to pick 2030 Olympic host, studies rotating Winter Games
The IOC is not expected to decide the 2030 Winter Olympic host before next fall. It discussed proposals including rotating future Winter Games among hosts. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/06/2030-winter-olympics-host-salt-lake-city-sapporo/
Comments / 0