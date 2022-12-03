Read full article on original website
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WUKY
Georgia's U.S. Senate race pits the Black church against white Christian nationalism
On the surface, the Georgia Senate runoff is a race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL superstar Herschel Walker. But these two Black men have come to represent two very different religious traditions - the civil rights legacy of the Black church and a growing movement of mostly white Christian nationalism. NPR's Sandhya Dirks reports.
Cher, Barack Obama & More Stars Cheer After Raphael Warnock Wins Senate Seat In Georgia
Rev. Raphael Warnock will remain the senator for Georgia, after defeating his opponent, NFL Player Herschel Walker, in a run-off election on Tuesday, December 6. Tons of celebrities, ranging from President Barack Obama to Cher, were overjoyed that the senator would keep his seat and make sure Democrats retain control of the Senate.
Donald Trump ridiculed after suffering three major blows in one disaster day: ‘Ketchup on the walls’
Donald Trump was ridiculed ruthlessly on social media after he suffered three major blows in one disaster of a day.Social media was rife with jokes about “ketchup on the walls” and the hashtag #ketchup started trending online on Tuesday as a series of political and legal issues took a bad turn for the former president.First, the Trump Organization was found guilty by a New York jury of all 17 counts of fraud, on charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with untaxed benefits such as housing...
WUKY
Bill named for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr's wife heads to president
A bill named in honor of Kentucky U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s late wife that will fund research into a little-understood heart disease is heading U.S. President Joe Biden's desk. The Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act passed the House unanimously on Monday after being approved by the U.S. Senate last week. The legislation will provide $28 million to expand research on valvular heart disease and its treatment. Carol Leavell Barr passed away in 2020 from sudden cardiac death brought on by mitral valve prolapse, an underlying heart condition that causes death in .2% of cases. Heart valve disease kills approximately 25,000 people each year.
