Richmond, VA

Washington Examiner

Christian conservative group denied service at Virginia restaurant as staff felt 'unsafe'

A Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was rejected service at a restaurant due to its political beliefs. The Family Foundation had scheduled an event at the Metzger Bar and Butchery on Wednesday but had its reservation canceled by the restaurant less than two hours before the scheduled time. The organization found out that its reservation had been canceled after a restaurant employee looked up the organization, and the restaurant's waitstaff refused to serve it, according to the Family Foundation.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

At this Virginia agency, bones of the dead are people in need of homes

Elizabeth Moore and Joanna Wilson Green are kind to their guests – even though these companions are very old and very dead.  Moore and Green, state-employed archaeologists, tend to Virginia’s homeless human remains, typically bones and pieces of bones.  To Moore and Green, these bones aren’t artifacts. They are human beings. Guests. People who need […] The post At this Virginia agency, bones of the dead are people in need of homes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Roanoke eighth-grader and Chesterfield sophomore win Veterans Day essay contest

An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County are first-place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. Mason Bibby, who attends North Cross School in Roanoke, and Katie Wittenbraker, a student at Monacan High School, were announced as the...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC12

Carytown billboard has community upset

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

Holiday events are in full swing in the River City. There’s the GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter, the Richmond Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” a hip-hop version of a version of that same holiday story and two tours of homes decorated for the season. Enjoy your week! '
RICHMOND, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Newport News food forest, Price Edward County seal

Prince Edward County has revised its official seal to recognize a landmark event in its history. And, a neighborhood in Newport News will soon have a food forest open to the entire community. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.

Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
PETERSBURG, VA

