Henrico Holiday Express spreading cheer for three nights
Did you miss the first night of this year's Henrico Holiday Express? Don't worry, there are still two more nights of festive fun ahead.
Washington Examiner
Christian conservative group denied service at Virginia restaurant as staff felt 'unsafe'
A Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was rejected service at a restaurant due to its political beliefs. The Family Foundation had scheduled an event at the Metzger Bar and Butchery on Wednesday but had its reservation canceled by the restaurant less than two hours before the scheduled time. The organization found out that its reservation had been canceled after a restaurant employee looked up the organization, and the restaurant's waitstaff refused to serve it, according to the Family Foundation.
At this Virginia agency, bones of the dead are people in need of homes
Elizabeth Moore and Joanna Wilson Green are kind to their guests – even though these companions are very old and very dead. Moore and Green, state-employed archaeologists, tend to Virginia’s homeless human remains, typically bones and pieces of bones. To Moore and Green, these bones aren’t artifacts. They are human beings. Guests. People who need […] The post At this Virginia agency, bones of the dead are people in need of homes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
Roanoke eighth-grader and Chesterfield sophomore win Veterans Day essay contest
An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County are first-place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. Mason Bibby, who attends North Cross School in Roanoke, and Katie Wittenbraker, a student at Monacan High School, were announced as the...
Richmond grandma thankful for new program helping her with taking care of four grandchildren
One Central Virginia non-profit has created a program that steps in where Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico families need it most.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Virginia restaurant prompts dustup after canceling event for anti-same-sex-marriage group
A restaurant in Richmond, Va., is the center of yet another political firestorm after canceling an event last week for a conservative organization opposed to same-sex marriage. Metzger’s Bar and Butchery on Nov 30 canceled a private event reserved by The Family Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit that has aggressively lobbied...
Why this Doswell man has spent his last five years growing a beard
A Doswell man is putting five years of effort on the line this month in order to raise money for Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU as he auctions off the decision to shave or keep his beard.
Why Main Street Station is filled with dozens of decorated Christmas trees
For the third year in a row, 23 nonprofits throughout the Richmond area have decorated Christmas trees at Main Street Station as part of RBI Services’ Christmas Under the Clocktower event.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
Brandermill developers planning 1,000-home community in Varina
Arcadia is one of the larger residential developments to be proposed in Henrico County in recent years.
Surprising deserving children with 'hot ticket item' for the holidays
CBS 6 reporter Cameron Thompson decided to help fill the holiday order as part of CBS 6's Month of Giving, made possible with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.
PHOTOS: Demolition of Petersburg ‘eyesore,’ Ramada Inn, continues
Take a look at the progress of the Ramada Inn demolition in photos taken by 8News.
New Dollar Tree coming to Richmond’s Highland Park neighborhood
Richmond shoppers looking for deals and discounts have even more reason to rejoice this month -- it's just been announced that a new Dollar Tree store will soon open in the city's Highland Park neighborhood.
NBC12
Carytown billboard has community upset
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
richmondmagazine.com
River City Roundup
Holiday events are in full swing in the River City. There’s the GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter, the Richmond Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” a hip-hop version of a version of that same holiday story and two tours of homes decorated for the season. Enjoy your week! '
The story behind Radio One's 3-day holiday toy drive: 'I want to be a blessing'
The radio station group asked for donations of new, unwrapped toys, books and clothing Dec. 2 -through Dec. 4 at the Walmart on Sheila Lane.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Newport News food forest, Price Edward County seal
Prince Edward County has revised its official seal to recognize a landmark event in its history. And, a neighborhood in Newport News will soon have a food forest open to the entire community. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.
Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
NBC12
‘I think it’s a calling’: Aide honored for work with Colonial Heights special needs students
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A teacher’s aide working with special needs students at a Colonial Heights elementary school has gone above and beyond to ensure they get as many opportunities as possible. Tracy Lowery, a paraprofessional at Tussing Elementary school, says she enjoys working with students with special...
He killed her mom. Nearly four years later, she gave him a hug.
As family and friends reunite with one another this holiday season, a special first-time meeting took place Monday night in Chesterfield County.
