Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
NPR
McConnell criticizes Trump's calls to terminate the Constitution
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed back on Tuesday against former president and current 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump's calls to terminate the Constitution. "Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that the Constitution could somehow be suspended or not followed, it seems to me would have a very hard time...
Far Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene
The GOP congresswoman is poised to become even more influential when Republicans take back the House, but some far-right figures are pulling their support.
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bidens, Macrons toasted 2024 reelection bid at state dinner: report
Although President Biden hasn’t officially announced that he’ll run for a second term, he and first lady Jill Biden joined French leader Emmanuel Macron in a toast to a 2024 reelection campaign at last week’s White House state dinner, according to a report. The conversation about a potential reelection campaign unfolded between the Bidens and the Macrons at the main table Dec. 1 after Jill Biden said she uses exercise to energize herself while on the campaign trail, and the French president asked if she was up for a run in 2024, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. She assured him that she...
NPR
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA – Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has won a full term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican football legend Herschel Walker in a campaign that tested Georgia's position as a purple state and spurred debates about race, celebrity and partisan politics. Warnock's victory gives Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority,...
NPR
Georgia voters head back to the polls for the state's U.S. Senate runoff election
Voters in Georgia head to the polls again for the second time in less than a month to make a final decision in the state's U.S. Senate runoff election. The seemingly endless campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia is finally ending. Today voters make a final decision about whether to reelect Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or send Republican Herschel Walker to Washington. WABE's Sam Gringlas reports from Atlanta on the last days of the runoff election.
NPR
Evangelical voters grapple with Herschel Walker's controversial image
Tomorrow is the final day of voting in Georgia's runoff election for the U.S. Senate. In this state, where the evangelical vote is key, Christianity has been at the center of the race. But the Republican candidate, Herschel Walker, has been plagued by scandals over domestic violence and abortion. So how do evangelical voters reckon with the contradictions between a right-wing candidate's personal conduct and their political positions? We're joined by Timothy Head. He's the executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative political advocacy group. He joins us from just outside Atlanta. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
NPR
Jan. 6 committee is likely to make criminal referrals related to Capitol attack
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, told reporters Tuesday the panel is likely to make criminal referrals. "What we've decided is that we will probably make referrals – as to how many, we've not decided on the number," he...
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Zelensky named Time's Person of the Year and right-wingers are melting down
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been awarded Time magazine's Person of the Year but right-wingers do not believe it is well-deserved. Zelensky, 44, became a celebrated political figure internationally for leading Ukraine in its war against Russia which began earlier this year. Over the last 11 months, Zelensky has spoken in front of parliaments, congresses, and other government bodies to plead for financial, military, and verbal support. The comedian-turned-president is known for his charismatic personality and strong leadership. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterFor many, Time's award to the Ukrainian President feels obvious and well-deserved. But plenty of...
NPR
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same-sex couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
NPR
What Iran has planned for its morality police
Protesters in Iran are calling for a three-day strike this week. This comes after nearly three months of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. The status of that patrol unit is now unclear. An Iranian government official over the weekend created confusion about whether the unit has been suspended. Joining us now is Nahid Siamdoust. She's a assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at UT Austin. Thank you so much for being with us.
Zeldin won't run for RNC chair, but says McDaniel should step aside
“I won’t be running for RNC Chair at this time with McDaniel’s reelection pre-baked by design, but that doesn’t mean she should even be running again," he said of the current RNC chair.
NPR
Morning news brief
The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one more day. This is a runoff election. Voters are deciding between the top two candidates for U.S. Senate in the first round back in November. A victory for Senator Raphael Warnock just two years ago helped to give Democrats control of the Senate, and now Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, who rode his football fame to the Republican nomination.
NPR
'How to Stand Up to a Dictator' dissects how disinformation can kill democracies
Journalist and Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa thinks the world is facing a sort of World War III – especially as it relates to information. Her new book, How to Stand Up to a Dictator, details the relationship between trust, truth and democracy, and how social media's pull to inflammatory falsehoods can threaten that delicate balance. In this episode, she tells NPR's Scott Simon how the Philippines have become "a testing ground for attacks against America," and how investigative reporting on the matter is worth the risks it poses.
NPR
The latest on Iran's protests, morality police and a silent majority
What is the state of protests in Iran nearly three months after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police? And how much weight should we give to reports over the weekend that the morality police have maybe been suspended? Azadeh Moaveni is tracking events inside Iran closely from her base in New York. She teaches journalism at New York University and has covered the Middle East for two decades. Welcome.
NPR
Report finds truck manufacturers are privately lobbying to weaken U.S. climate policy
A report from a climate policy think tank finds that some auto makers and industry trade groups have privately lobbied to weaken U.S. climate policy while publicly promoting zero-emission trucks. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. A new report finds that truck manufacturers privately lobby to weaken U.S. climate policy while promoting zero-emissions...
