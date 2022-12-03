Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. 1. LeBron returns to Cleveland with Lakers streaking. The Lakers started the season 2-10, but have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games to improve to 10-12 and are one game back in the Play-In chase in the Western Conference. Can they keep up this momentum in Week 8 as they hit the road with games in Cleveland (15-9), Toronto (12-11), Philadelphia (12-11) and Detroit (6-19)?

1 DAY AGO