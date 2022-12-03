ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building

A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man dies in crash in remote Robertson County

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man died on Sunday night when he crashed on a rural road in Robertson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Baker Road, an area between Adams and Cedar Hill, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived to find a wrecked Dodge sedan in a ditch on the side of the road.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case

(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Sheriff: Warren County deputy fired after crash, DUI charge

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Warren County deputy was arrested and fired after he was involved in a DUI crash. On Saturday, Deputy Cory Lynn Cannon was involved in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash on Highland Road in the Rock Island community in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr....
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Dickson County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Dickson County for Dec 5, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Dickson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. Airport Market962306 Sylvia RdDickson6/29/2022. ALDI96781 Highway 46 SDickson11/8/2022. Chappell's Food Store93691 Highway 70 EDickson10/20/2022.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Senior Flair, the FREE Senior Health Fair THIS Thursday

(Murfreesboro, TN) A special senior health fair called Senior Flair will be held for area seniors on Thursday afternoon. The FREE event will be at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro between 1 and 3PM. Photographer and volunteer Cynthia Jones told WGNS about a variety of free screenings and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

WCTE to broadcast Cookeville -Putnam County Christmas Parade

Parade route begins at the corner of 6th Street and Washington Avenue and continues to the square at Broad Street. Cookeville – The Cookeville-Putnam County Christmas Parade, a long-standing local tradition, returns this year. The parade will be live on Saturday, December 10 starting at 6 p.m. on WCTE PBS, YouTube TV, WCTE PBS App and Facebook with hosts Amy New, president and CEO of the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, and Avery Hutchins, WCTE PBS’s President & CEO.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Realtor David Estes Updates WGNS on Local Real Estate and Housing Prices in Rutherford County, followed by an Interview about a Locally Owned Bookstore

Murfreesboro Realtor David Estes talked to WGNS’ Scott Walker about the current real estate market in Rutherford County and how it has changed over the past 12 to 24-months. Estes has been a realtor for the past 28-years. Estes is with Parks Real Estate. His website is RealEstateMadMan.com. Estes can be reached at 615-566-7777. Estes is also a builder in new construction and owner of Middle Tennessee Home Builders, LLC.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
luxury-houses.net

Incredible Wood Trim Details and Thoughtful Versatility Make This $5,499,900 Home Stand out in a Crowd in Brentwood, TN

The Home in Brentwood on 2 acres offers bright open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout the home, now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-300-5996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN

