Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Related
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Franklin Township (Franklin Township, TN)
The Franklin Township Fire Company reported a multi-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Route 209 and Elm Street at around 9 a.m. The officials reported that there were at least four vehicles involved in the accident.
Rutherford County: prepare for interstate congestion Sunday
To accommodate growth in the Blackman area, Middle Tennessee Electric will be working on electrical lines that may lead to increased traffic on Sunday.
williamsonhomepage.com
Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building
A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
wymt.com
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Linda asks: I live in Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland is very low. Has the water been released at the dam? Is it lack of rain? Where has the water gone?. Looking at the numbers online, the water level is...
Maury County deputy struck, injured while responding to crash
A Maury County deputy was transported to the emergency room Tuesday morning after their patrol vehicle was struck while assisting a crash scene.
WSMV
Man dies in crash in remote Robertson County
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man died on Sunday night when he crashed on a rural road in Robertson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Baker Road, an area between Adams and Cedar Hill, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived to find a wrecked Dodge sedan in a ditch on the side of the road.
‘Terrifying’: Shoppers, employees witness violent robbery at CoolSprings Galleria
Dramatic moments during holiday shopping at the Cool Springs Galleria were caught on camera as Franklin police confronted suspects armed with sledgehammers who were smashing glass cases as employees and customers looked on.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case
(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
WSMV
Sheriff: Warren County deputy fired after crash, DUI charge
McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Warren County deputy was arrested and fired after he was involved in a DUI crash. On Saturday, Deputy Cory Lynn Cannon was involved in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash on Highland Road in the Rock Island community in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr....
WSMV
Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Dickson County for Dec 5, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Dickson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. Airport Market962306 Sylvia RdDickson6/29/2022. ALDI96781 Highway 46 SDickson11/8/2022. Chappell's Food Store93691 Highway 70 EDickson10/20/2022.
wgnsradio.com
Senior Flair, the FREE Senior Health Fair THIS Thursday
(Murfreesboro, TN) A special senior health fair called Senior Flair will be held for area seniors on Thursday afternoon. The FREE event will be at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro between 1 and 3PM. Photographer and volunteer Cynthia Jones told WGNS about a variety of free screenings and...
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will open its newest Tennessee supermarket location in Gallatin.
ucbjournal.com
WCTE to broadcast Cookeville -Putnam County Christmas Parade
Parade route begins at the corner of 6th Street and Washington Avenue and continues to the square at Broad Street. Cookeville – The Cookeville-Putnam County Christmas Parade, a long-standing local tradition, returns this year. The parade will be live on Saturday, December 10 starting at 6 p.m. on WCTE PBS, YouTube TV, WCTE PBS App and Facebook with hosts Amy New, president and CEO of the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, and Avery Hutchins, WCTE PBS’s President & CEO.
wgnsradio.com
Realtor David Estes Updates WGNS on Local Real Estate and Housing Prices in Rutherford County, followed by an Interview about a Locally Owned Bookstore
Murfreesboro Realtor David Estes talked to WGNS’ Scott Walker about the current real estate market in Rutherford County and how it has changed over the past 12 to 24-months. Estes has been a realtor for the past 28-years. Estes is with Parks Real Estate. His website is RealEstateMadMan.com. Estes can be reached at 615-566-7777. Estes is also a builder in new construction and owner of Middle Tennessee Home Builders, LLC.
Suspect Wanted for Shoplifting Merchandise From Gallatin Kroger
On November 24, 2022, the individual pictured shoplifted merchandise from Kroger at 845 Nashville Pike Gallatin, TN 37066. The subject has a distinct tattoo on her left arm. After the incident, the subject then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. If you have any information regarding this individual, or...
luxury-houses.net
Incredible Wood Trim Details and Thoughtful Versatility Make This $5,499,900 Home Stand out in a Crowd in Brentwood, TN
The Home in Brentwood on 2 acres offers bright open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout the home, now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-300-5996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
Subject Takes Dog in Parking Lot While Owner is in the Store
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate this subject. This subject picked up a Black Lab in the parking lot of 600 Long Hollow Pike Gallatin TN while the owner of the dog was in the store. If you have any information on the whereabouts, or identity of the...
17-year-old girl reported missing from Hendersonville found safe
Hendersonville police reported Katrina Daniel walked away from her home Sunday around 4:30 a.m. She was later found safe, they said.
Comments / 0