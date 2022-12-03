ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

WMBB

More details released about Calhoun County shooting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home in Blountstown. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was a targeted attack. Initially, investigators believed he was shot three times, but on Monday Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Teen accused of taking gun to Bay High School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11th grade student was arrested on Tuesday after a handgun was found in his backpack, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. According to BCSO, Tyheem Boone was reportedly vaping in the bathroom. Administration did find him vaping and then conducted a search of his backpack, the report said. A […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Woman using stolen vehicle as rideshare arrested, officials say

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested after police say she used a stolen car as rideshare. Officers with the Panama City Police Department say a local dealership called to report a rental 2021 Nissan Kick had not been returned on Monday morning. Once entered in the database,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Panama City couple charged in “sledgehammer” burglary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City couple has been charged in the “sledgehammer” break-in of a local convenience store, as well as additional child abuse charges. Crime scene analysts with the Panama City Police Department tracked the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Titan truck, to 41-year-old Brooke Andrea Erwin and 32-year-old Rhett Mason. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven commissioner, investigators on defense witness list

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A sitting Lynn Haven commissioner, the current city manager, local investigators, and a host of others could be called next week during a hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the city’s former mayor, are charged together with conspiracy to […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
fsunews.com

One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody

On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wdhn.com

Blakely Police says goodbye to K9 officer

BLAKELY, GA (WDHN)— The Blakely Police Department was saddened to announce on Saturday the loss of not only a k9-unit but a friend. According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, Mocha, a revered member of the community, was put down on Saturday after her health took a turn for the worst. She had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
BLAKELY, GA
WJHG-TV

Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly causing two serious incidents in Panama City Beach Friday. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez reports that Derrick Davis, 34, was involved in a domestic altercation in the parking lot of Gulf World that ended with him hitting the victim with his car.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Local wildlife center unveils new ride, donated by WCSO

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One wildlife rescue team has a new way to save animals and educate the community, thanks to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. A former WCSO SWAT truck has been transformed into the Alaqua Animal Refuge Wildlife Center’s new animal ambulance. “You don’t see a...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
DOTHAN, AL

