wdhn.com
Local commissions behind law enforcement gun violence crackdown
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —The fight to end gun violence has taken a step by both the Dothan police department and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office wants to put more law enforcement on streets, but they need help from their respective commissions. Over the past few weeks in...
Bay Co. law enforcement charging drug dealers with more severe punishments
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Overdose deaths from fentanyl continue to plague Bay County. Now law enforcement is trying a new method to prevent the use of the deadly drug. Bay County Sheriff’s officials said almost 300 people overdosed from fentanyl last year. 30 people died after taking the opioid. The crisis is being felt […]
More details released about Calhoun County shooting
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home in Blountstown. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was a targeted attack. Initially, investigators believed he was shot three times, but on Monday Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn […]
Teen accused of taking gun to Bay High School
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11th grade student was arrested on Tuesday after a handgun was found in his backpack, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. According to BCSO, Tyheem Boone was reportedly vaping in the bathroom. Administration did find him vaping and then conducted a search of his backpack, the report said. A […]
wtvy.com
Woman using stolen vehicle as rideshare arrested, officials say
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested after police say she used a stolen car as rideshare. Officers with the Panama City Police Department say a local dealership called to report a rental 2021 Nissan Kick had not been returned on Monday morning. Once entered in the database,...
WCTV
Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
WCTV
Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.
Panama City couple charged in “sledgehammer” burglary
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City couple has been charged in the “sledgehammer” break-in of a local convenience store, as well as additional child abuse charges. Crime scene analysts with the Panama City Police Department tracked the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Titan truck, to 41-year-old Brooke Andrea Erwin and 32-year-old Rhett Mason. […]
Lynn Haven commissioner, investigators on defense witness list
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A sitting Lynn Haven commissioner, the current city manager, local investigators, and a host of others could be called next week during a hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the city’s former mayor, are charged together with conspiracy to […]
TPD makes second arrest related to shooting at FAMU's outdoor basketball courts
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday that it made a second arrest in connection to the fatal shooting incident that occurred at the outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University.
fsunews.com
One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody
On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
WCTV
LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Leon County Sheriff’s Office found a dead person Saturday evening in a wooded area behind a Tallahassee shopping plaza. LCSO responded to 3800 Block North Monroe Street around 9 pm in reference to a...
wdhn.com
Blakely Police says goodbye to K9 officer
BLAKELY, GA (WDHN)— The Blakely Police Department was saddened to announce on Saturday the loss of not only a k9-unit but a friend. According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, Mocha, a revered member of the community, was put down on Saturday after her health took a turn for the worst. She had been battling an aggressive form of cancer.
fosterfollynews.net
Melisa Dawn Jackson, 42 of Alford, Florida Charged with Driving While Under the Influence (DWI)/Vehicular Manslaughter
According to a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol, Melisa Dawn Jackson, 42, of Alford, Florida has been charged with DWI/Vehicular Manslaughter in the vehicular death of Corey Reynolds on I-10 in June 2022. Reynolds was reportedly attempting to repair his disabled vehicle at the time of the accident on...
DeFuniak Springs man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder
One of the three men convicted of shooting and killing Ed Ross in December 2019 was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday.
Police release more information on violent Panama City Beach crashes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other. In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von […]
WJHG-TV
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly causing two serious incidents in Panama City Beach Friday. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez reports that Derrick Davis, 34, was involved in a domestic altercation in the parking lot of Gulf World that ended with him hitting the victim with his car.
WJHG-TV
Local wildlife center unveils new ride, donated by WCSO
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One wildlife rescue team has a new way to save animals and educate the community, thanks to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. A former WCSO SWAT truck has been transformed into the Alaqua Animal Refuge Wildlife Center’s new animal ambulance. “You don’t see a...
wdhn.com
Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
