PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted for stalking, beating and robbing a mom and son in Philadelphia last month was arrested on Friday morning in Baltimore, police said. Police said the suspect, Lance Ryan, stalked his victims inside Morris Market convenience store in South Philadelphia on November 7th. He covered his face with a mask and followed the mother and her son outside.He beat both of them, kicking one victim in the head several times before stealing their belongings.Two weeks ago, police released a video of Ryan and announced they were looking for him. According to video obtained by WJZ, it shows...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO