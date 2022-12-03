Read full article on original website
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
bikepacking.com
Forager Cycles Brass Cable Cherries and new Link Wrench
Washington-based Forager Cycles just added some lovely new brass Cable Cherries and a slightly tweaked version of their Link Wrench to their web shop. Check them out here…. Owned and operated by our friend Dan Stranahan, Forager Cycles was launched in 2020 and has been busy expanding their line of interesting and useful bike tools and components ever since. Their flagship product were their Cable Cherries, which are spherical aluminum cable ends that clamp onto the tails of brake or derailleur cables using a small set screw. Previously only available in machined aluminum, Forager just added a solid brass version that we think looks pretty classy. They are sold in pairs and priced at $20.60, the same as the other cherries.
adidas’ Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 Shoe Is This Season’s Top Gift for Outdoor Runners
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean beginner or professional runners have to succumb to treadmills or inside tracks. Plenty of winter running shoes boast weatherproof features that keep you on your favorite outdoor routes all season. Thus, we’re introducing you to adidas’ Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 Shoe: the ultimate cold-weather shoe choice for outdoor runners to hit the ground running — no pun intended — in the New Year and beyond. The Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 will make your or...
bikepacking.com
Specialized Rolls Out the ADV Packable Down Jacket with Sarah Swallow
Specialized quietly unveiled their new ADV lineup, including an interesting Specialized ADV Packable Down Jacket with a natural dye color option and responsibly sourced down. Find all the details here, plus a launch video featuring Sarah Swallow…. Specialized released the ADV lineup last year, targeting the adventure/gravel/bikepacking side of the...
SpaceX targets Sunday to launch Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
bikepacking.com
Sign up for the Winter 2022 Restrap Solstice Century
The winter edition of the Restrap Solstice Century is back again, and participants have a chance to win a prize bundle worth more than £800 this time around. Find details on the 100-mile challenge that’s coming up on December 17th-18th here…. With this year’s winter solstice weekend just...
bikepacking.com
Rodeo Labs Trail Donkey 4.0 and the Grand Industry Conspiracy
Following the release of the Rodeo Labs Trail Donkey 4.0, we reached out to the brand’s founder Stephen Fitzgerald to learn more about the evolution of their do-mostly-everything gravel bike. Find that here, alongside an honest and engaging look at the cycling industry from someone who’s unsure if they’re part of it or not…
bikepacking.com
2 Bikes 1 Wheelchair: 3,000 Miles Across The USA (Video Series)
In the web series “2 Bikes 1 Wheelchair,” Francis Cade and Justin Levene are cycling unsupported across the USA. With Francis on a bike and Justin on a hand-cycle, the two aim to complete the journey and raise money for Get Kids Going!, an organization that provides disabled kids with the equipment needed to partake in various sports. Watch the first episode and learn more about their trip here…
