Washington-based Forager Cycles just added some lovely new brass Cable Cherries and a slightly tweaked version of their Link Wrench to their web shop. Check them out here…. Owned and operated by our friend Dan Stranahan, Forager Cycles was launched in 2020 and has been busy expanding their line of interesting and useful bike tools and components ever since. Their flagship product were their Cable Cherries, which are spherical aluminum cable ends that clamp onto the tails of brake or derailleur cables using a small set screw. Previously only available in machined aluminum, Forager just added a solid brass version that we think looks pretty classy. They are sold in pairs and priced at $20.60, the same as the other cherries.

23 HOURS AGO