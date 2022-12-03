Read full article on original website
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KOMU
Tolton defeats Fatima in home opener
COLUMBIA - The Tolton boy's basketball team hosted Fatima in their home opener Tuesday night and won 66-53. The Trailblazer's James Lee had 25 points on the night and the Comets' Nate Brandt finished with 30. Tolton (2-1) faced Fatima (4-1) in the Trailblazers third game of the season. Fatima...
KOMU
Eugene defeats Blair Oaks on the hardwood after game-winning free throw
WARDSVILLE - The Eugene Eagles boy's basketball team defeated Blair Oaks 70 to 69 in overtime after Ethan Wunderlich made a free throw with no time remaining. Blair Oaks (1-0) faced Eugene (3-1) in the Falcon's second game of the season. Blair Oaks fell behind early against the Eagles. Isaac Busch made an "and-1" three-pointer to give Eugene a 22-9 lead in the second quarter.
KOMU
Harrisburg head football coach Steve Hopkins to retire
HARRISBURG - A 55-year-long high school coaching career is coming to a close. Harrisburg head football coach Steve Hopkins announced his retirement to players and staff Monday per the school's athletics department Twitter. Hopkins coached at nine different schools during his career. He finished with the Harrisburg Bulldogs leading them...
KOMU
Gary Pinkel inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, NV - The greatest Missouri Football Coach in history has been enshrined. Former Missouri Football Head Coach Gary Pinkel was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the 64th National Football Foundation Dinner Tuesday night. Pinkel is one of 20 inductees being honored at the event....
KOMU
Mizzou extends contract for wrestling head coach Brian Smith
COLUMBIA - Missouri is keeping the winningest coach in its wrestling history at home. Head coach Brian Smith and Missouri have agreed to an extension that will see Smith lead the Tigers until the 2026-2027 season. Since taking over the job in 1998, Smith leads the program in wins (319)...
KOMU
VIDEO: Missouri takes down SEMO 96-89
The undefeated Missouri Tigers sealed their ninth win of the year by defeating SEMO 96-89. They'll now carry an unbeaten record into their pivotal matchup against Kansas on Dec. 10.
KOMU
Rock Bridge girls basketball redeems itself against Quincy Notre Dame
In the highly anticipated finale of the inaugural Sophie Cunningham Classic in Columbia, Rock Bridge took down Quincy Notre Dame (Illinois) 65-58. The defending IHSA Class 2 champion had the advantage early behind MU women’s basketball commit Abbey Schreacke’s four 3s in the first quarter. The senior’s second...
KOMU
Missouri basketball takes down SEMO 96-89
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers defeated Southeast Missouri State in Sunday afternoon's game 96-89. The Tigers improved to 9-0 on the year ahead of their pivotal matchup versus Kansas on Dec. 10. The Missouri defense made their presence felt early in the first half behind efforts from guards Sean East II,...
KOMU
4-star safety, Burks Jr., flips commitment to Missouri
COLUMBIA - 4-star safety recruit, Marvin Burks Jr., announced he is committing to the Missouri Tigers after flipping his commitment from Ole Miss, first reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3. Burks Jr. attends Cardinal Ritter College Prep and helped lead the Lions to the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championship. Ritter...
KOMU
Drinkwitz addresses bowl selection process, Kansas 'Twitter hate'
COLUMBIA − It was "the elephant in the room" over the weekend as Mizzou awaited its bowl assignment and fans fought over social media. Following a report from Brett McMurphy of The Action Network that Missouri had turned down a chance to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl, Tiger and Jayhawk fans duked it out via their phones and keyboards. Missouri denied the report on Friday and accepted a bid to Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Sunday.
KOMU
Capital City principal named superintendent for Blair Oaks
JEFFERSON CITY - The Blair Oaks R-II School District announced Ben Meldrum as its next superintendent of schools Monday. Meldrum officially begins July 1. He will be involved in school preparations as time permits, the district said. Currently, Meldrum is the head principal at Capital City High School, where he...
KOMU
Forecast: Dense fog advisories in effect Wednesday morning, more rain comes Thursday
Watch for reduced visibility on Missouri roads this morning!. A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning for much of central Missouri. After the fog clears up, skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s...not uncomfortable, just a little cool this afternoon and evening. While dry today, rain returns tonight.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, December 7
Major Columbia employer MBS announces job layoffs amid shift toward digital learning. MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, announced Tuesday that is "reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles" in its business. In an email, Carolyn Brown, the senior...
KOMU
Autopsy results released for Camdenton attorney
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff's Office has released autopsy results for a Camdenton attorney who was reported missing over the summer. A medical examiner from Springfield, Missouri, ruled Brian Byrd's manner of death as suicide, the sheriff's office said Monday. The autopsy found that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
KOMU
Columbia drops ordinance for logo trash bags. What's next for residents?
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday night to change an ordinance which required residents to use trash bags with city logos for curbside pickup. Starting Tuesday, residents can use whichever trash bag they prefer for their garbage. Residents still need to put out their trash on their authorized...
KOMU
MU to potentially choose official MU BBQ sauce developed by food science students
COLUMBIA - MU's food science students will hold a taste test Tuesday for the public to test out their newly developed barbecue sauces. The favorite sauce from the taste test has the potential to be brought to market by Mizzou Licensing and Trademarks. "The idea of having an MU branded...
KOMU
One person injured in north Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a shooting in north Columbia Monday night. The Columbia Police Department said officers arrived to the 2000 block of Newton Drive around 6:30 p.m. and found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. First aid was applied to the victim before EMS came and transported...
KOMU
Major Columbia employer MBS announces job layoffs amid shift toward digital learning
COLUMBIA - MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, announced Tuesday that is "reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles" in its business. In an email, Carolyn Brown, the senior vice president and chief communications officer of MBS' parent company,...
KOMU
Bond decision delayed for Jefferson City bar shooting suspect
JEFFERSON CITY - The suspect charged in a fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar appeared in court by video on Monday. Damien Davis, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, had a bond review, but his lawyer requested it be rescheduled to Dec. 14. Though it was rescheduled, a judge denied...
KOMU
