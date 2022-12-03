COLUMBIA − It was "the elephant in the room" over the weekend as Mizzou awaited its bowl assignment and fans fought over social media. Following a report from Brett McMurphy of The Action Network that Missouri had turned down a chance to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl, Tiger and Jayhawk fans duked it out via their phones and keyboards. Missouri denied the report on Friday and accepted a bid to Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Sunday.

