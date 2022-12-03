Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
whdh.com
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
NECN
Truck Driver Killed in Major Crash That Closed I-84 West For Hours
One person was killed in a major crash that closed Interstate 84 West on the Hartford and West Hartford line Monday morning. Troopers were advised of a crash involving a CT Transit bus and multiple other vehicles on I-84 west near exit 44 shortly before 5 a.m. According to state...
Enfield man killed after 7-vehicle crash on I-84 West in West Hartford
A seven-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
Serious crash on Interstate 95 results in major traffic delays
DANVERS – All lanes of Interstate 95 in Danvers were temporarily closed Tuesday morning following a rollover crash that seriously injured one person.It happened around 8 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95.The road was temporarily closed in both directions so a MedFlight helicopter could land. The are reopened around 9:30 a.m.There were heavy traffic delays as a result. The driver, a 49-year-old Topsfield woman, was taken by MedFlight to an Brigham and Women's Hospital with serious injuries.Police said the woman was the only person in the Jeep when it rolled over.No further information is currently available.
fallriverreporter.com
Morning crash on Route 195 in Westport leads to injuries
A crash that took place on a local highway this morning resulted in injuries to the car’s occupants. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, at 11:45 a.m., Troopers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 195 eastbound in the area of Exit 15 in Westport.
WCVB
Man killed in crash on Interstate 395 in Auburn, Massachusetts
AUBURN, Mass. — A Connecticut man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree along Interstate 395 in Auburn, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. Monday on I-395 south at Mile Marker 10.4. When they arrived at...
21-Year-Old Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree On I-95 Stretch In Stonington
A 21-year-old woman was killed and a man seriously injured after a Ford Focus left I-95 in Connecticut and struck a tree. The crash took place in New London County around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 in Stonington. Connecticut State Police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls...
Turnto10.com
Man struck by car taken to the hospital with severe head injuries
(WJAR) — A man was severely injured after being struck by a car in Woonsocket on Tuesday afternoon. The 50-year-old pedestrian was hit on South Main Street early Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe head injuries. Police said there was no indication of improper...
Man hit by car, seriously injured in Woonsocket
The man was hit near River Falls restaurant on S Main Street.
Connecticut man dies in minivan crash on I-395 in Auburn
AUBURN - A Connecticut motorist was killed when his minivan veered off Interstate 395 and slammed into a tree. The crash, about 5:45 p.m Monday, appears to have followed a medical emergency suffered by the driver, according to state police. No other vehicles were involved. The driver, a 62-year-old man...
Turnto10.com
Man taken to the hospital in Warwick house fire
(WJAR) — The Warwick Fire Department said a fire in a Warwick home sent one man to the hospital on Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen and back of the house on Nausauket Road, which officials said show the most damage.
Eyewitness News
Danielson man killed in MA crash
AUBURN, MA (WFSB) - A man from Danielson, CT died in a crash in Auburn, MA, state police confirmed. Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 395 a little after 5:45 p.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, Troopers said they discovered that...
Worcester Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say started as a...
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
1 displaced by Warwick house fire
A Warwick man in his 70s was forced from his home after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Man charged last week in Dartmouth incident facing new charges of dragging Fall River officer with an ATV
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man charged last week for triggering an Amber Alert out of Dartmouth is now facing new charges for an incident last month that sent a Fall River police officer to the hospital. Jeremias Cabral, 21, has been charged for his role...
Police investigating car thefts in West Warwick
An investigation is underway after several cars were broken into and stolen in West Warwick last month, according to authorities.
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road. Colon, who was...
Boston Woman Arrested For Summer Drunken Boat Crash In New Hampshire: Police
A 31-year-old Massachusetts woman was arrested this week in connection with a boat crash that occurred this summer causing herself and one other person to be hospitalized, authorities said. Ivonne Pena, of Boston, was charged with two felonies: reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated after being arrested on Monday,...
Serious injuries after wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
DUXBURY - Serious injuries have been reported after a wrong-way crash on Route 3 South in Duxbury Tuesday night. Route 3 southbound was closed after the crash. Traffic was being detoured off Exit 20. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. No other information has been released.
Comments / 1