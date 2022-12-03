ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
REVERE, MA
CBS Boston

Serious crash on Interstate 95 results in major traffic delays

DANVERS – All lanes of Interstate 95 in Danvers were temporarily closed Tuesday morning following a rollover crash that seriously injured one person.It happened around 8 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95.The road was temporarily closed in both directions so a MedFlight helicopter could land. The are reopened around 9:30 a.m.There were heavy traffic delays as a result. The driver, a 49-year-old Topsfield woman, was taken by MedFlight to an Brigham and Women's Hospital with serious injuries.Police said the woman was the only person in the Jeep when it rolled over.No further information is currently available.
DANVERS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Morning crash on Route 195 in Westport leads to injuries

A crash that took place on a local highway this morning resulted in injuries to the car’s occupants. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, at 11:45 a.m., Troopers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 195 eastbound in the area of Exit 15 in Westport.
WESTPORT, MA
WCVB

Man killed in crash on Interstate 395 in Auburn, Massachusetts

AUBURN, Mass. — A Connecticut man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree along Interstate 395 in Auburn, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. Monday on I-395 south at Mile Marker 10.4. When they arrived at...
AUBURN, MA
Turnto10.com

Man struck by car taken to the hospital with severe head injuries

(WJAR) — A man was severely injured after being struck by a car in Woonsocket on Tuesday afternoon. The 50-year-old pedestrian was hit on South Main Street early Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe head injuries. Police said there was no indication of improper...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man taken to the hospital in Warwick house fire

(WJAR) — The Warwick Fire Department said a fire in a Warwick home sent one man to the hospital on Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen and back of the house on Nausauket Road, which officials said show the most damage.
WARWICK, RI
Eyewitness News

Danielson man killed in MA crash

AUBURN, MA (WFSB) - A man from Danielson, CT died in a crash in Auburn, MA, state police confirmed. Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 395 a little after 5:45 p.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, Troopers said they discovered that...
AUBURN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy