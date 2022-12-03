Read full article on original website
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Ridge And Taylor Return…Married
Steffy Forrester Finnegan recently announced her parents are out of town, and while B&B spoilers don’t indicate they are together, what if they find their way to each other? How would that go — and more importantly — how would that end? Could wedding bells be in Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’s future?
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman
B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
DAYS Spoilers for December 8: Eric Brady Takes Nicole Walker To Task
DAYS spoilers for Thursday, December 8, 2022, tease that Eric Brady is not a happy camper and Nicole Walker is about to hear all about it. Life has not been easy for Eric (Greg Vaughan) lately. Between Jada Hunter’s (Elia Cantu) heartbreaking news and a night in the slammer, he’s reaching his breaking point. So, when he runs into Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in the square, he tells her exactly what he thinks about her.
Y&R Spoilers For December 7: Jack Gives Phyllis A Huge Ultimatum
The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, tease an ultimatum, seduction, and an alliance. You won’t want to miss a second of this drama-filled episode. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is dead set on getting Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of town — even if that means inviting a criminal to Genoa City. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is beside himself with worry over his family now that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) has shown up. Diane knew just who tipped him off to her location — Phyllis.
GH Spoilers Speculation: Mac Has A Son, But It’s Not Cody Bell
Fans don’t agree on much, but they do agree on the following two things: Mac Scorpio deserves to have a biological child of his own…and Cody Bell is a really poor excuse for one. But GH spoilers usually tease that December tis the season of holiday miracles, and we’ve got a solution that will give everyone what they want. Well, except for Cody. But that’s also a bonus.
Zoey Deutch Continues to Wear Tiffany Blue in Corset Dress & Sparkling Sandals on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’
Zoey Deutch was spotted out for a stroll early this morning in New York, making her way to the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” studios. The actress is currently on a press tour for her new film, “Something From Tiffany’s.” Continuing with her Tiffany-blue theme — as first seen at the movie’s premiere last week, Deutch wore a bright light blue Oscar de la Renta dress with bedazzled heels for the occasion. The “Vampire Academy” actress’ dress was a simple a-line style with a fitted strappy scoop neck bodice that gave off the illusion of a corseted waistline thanks to the garment’s...
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Tested Positive for Covid After Filming Viral Dance Scene
In “Woe is the Night,” the fourth episode of Netflix’s latest smash-hit series “Wednesday,” star Jenna Ortega birthed the latest dance craze with a scene in which she boogies down to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps. But while the scene has since gone viral on TikTok, filming it was a terrible experience for Ortega, who tested positive for Covid almost immediately afterwards. In an interview with NME released ahead of the whole sensation, Ortega said that she woke up the day the scene was filmed feeling extremely sick. Production had her shoot the see while awaiting her Covid results. “It’s crazy...
Y&R Recap For December 6: Sally Confesses Everything To Nick
The Y&R recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, brings two surprising confessions, exes reminiscing over old times, friends catching up, and so much more. Find out every bit of what happened today in Genoa City. Y&R Recap Highlights. Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) shared a meal...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jeremy Kidnaps Harrison
Y&R spoilers have made it clear that Nikki Newman, Phyllis Summers, and Ashley Abbott’s plot to drive Diane Jenkins out of Genoa City would have consequences, and now the proverbial chickens have come home to roost. Jeremy Stark showed up on the Abbott doorstep, looking for the woman who he now knows got him sent to prison. The stakes have just gotten a lot higher!
Great American Family’s Neal Bledsoe Leaves Network After Candace Cameron Bure Controversy
The fallout from Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about portraying “traditional marriage” on Great America Family continues. Neal Bledsoe has announced he is stepping away from the network in a lengthy statement emphasizing his support for the LGBTQIA+ community. “My life wouldn’t be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ […]
GH Spoilers Video Preview: The Plot To Get Victor Cassadine Heats Up
Your GH spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is a thorn in everyone’s side, and the good (and bad) people of Port Charles are done with him. It’s time to get rid of him once and for all. Mac Scorpio (John J. York) warns Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) his father is going down.
DAYS Spoilers for December 7: Johnny DiMera Steps Up For His Ex
DAYS spoilers for December 7, 2022, promise Chanel Dupree finds a friend in an ex, Abe Carver feels the heat, and Eric Brady takes a chance. Chanel (Raven Bowens) is stunned and upset over all the recent events rattling her life. Jail! Harassment! Graffiti! It’s all too much and she’s just about ready to fall apart. Luckily, her good friend Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) is right there to comfort her. He really is such a good ex-husband-sort-of-brother-in-law-buddy-and-pal. Maybe she picked the wrong twin…again?
DAYS Recap for December 6: Sloan Has An Offer Eric May Not Refuse
The DAYS recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, sees two similar souls finding each other in the strangest of places, two acts of magnanimity, threats levied, and more. In this episode, Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) made each other’s acquaintance, and the former offered the latter her services. Elsewhere, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) made Nicole Walker Soon-To-No-Longer-Be-Hernandez’s (Arianne Zucker) day twice over, Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) bore the brunt of a terror campaign, and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) balked at the very conspiracy that they joined. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
DAYS Spoilers For December 6: Eric And Paulina Are Jailhouse Neighbors
The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, tease a bonding session like no other, blindsides, and the pull to just do the right thing and damn the consequences. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Look for Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan)...
Y&R Recap For December 5: Summer Accuses Phyllis Of Unleashing Jeremy Stark
The Y&R recap for Monday, December 5, 2022, brings a major threat to one prominent Genoa City family, exes saying goodbye, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a bit of what happened in this dramatic episode. Y&R Recap Highlights. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Jeremy Stark...
GH Spoilers Speculation: Drew Will End Things Over Carly’s Lie
GH spoilers are teasing us that Carly Spencer’s secret about Nina Reeves being Willow Tait’s biological mother is about to come out — most likely at the most inconvenient time and in the most inconvenient way possible. GH Spoilers Speculation. Forget about how Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and...
DAYS Recap for December 5: Nicole Hammers The Final Nail In Ericole
The DAYS recap for Monday, December 5, 2022, features the usage of a whole lot of British slang, and a Pommy — that’s British slang for a British man — getting his block knocked off — that’s English slang for you getting punched right square in the face!
B&B Spoilers for December 7: Dollar Bill Spencer Is Back To Bad
B&B spoilers for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, promise Dollar Bill Spencer learning “nice guys” do, in fact, finish last and deciding to do something about it. Bill (Don Diamont) tried to be a changed man. He gave up being ruthless, he showed his softer side, he turned on the charm, and he even spent more time with family. And, for what? Where did that get him? Nothing and nowhere — that’s what! Well, enough of that! He’s going back to his old ways and he doesn’t care what anyone has to say about it!
DAYS Tell All: Should Johnny DiMera & Wendy Shin Spill the Stefan Secret?
In a series of back-and-forth scenes on Days of our Lives, both Wendy Shin and Johnny DiMera were implored by their family members to keep quiet about their newfound knowledge about Stefan DiMera being brainwashed into forgetting his feelings for Gabi Hernandez. Only a day earlier, they were gung ho to tell all to anybody who would listen. Should they reconsider and remain mum?
