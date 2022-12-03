Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
City of Emporia adopts new official logo
The city of Emporia has officially adopted a new logo. After months of searching and refining, the city of Emporia has adopted the latest redesign of the city’s logo, created by local graphic designers Lot & Ilk.
Emporia gazette.com
Winnie E. Boyer
Winnie E. Boyer of Emporia died Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 81. A family memorial is planned for a later date. The family has the arrangements.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia school board member named to state info board
An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information. Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
Emporia gazette.com
Genevieve Lorraine Shook
Genevieve Lorraine Shook of Emporia died on December 2, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. She was 103. Genevieve was born on July 11, 1919 in Savonburg, Kansas the daughter of Melvin N. and Gertrude Oberg Larson. She married Harry L. Shook on December 2, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. He died on April 13, 2010 in Emporia.
Emporia gazette.com
Kenneth Lynn Barrows
Kenneth Lynn Barrows of Emporia died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was 65. Ken was born on May 15, 1957 in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania the son of Dotha (Doty) Louis Barrows. He attended school in South Gibson and Harford, Pennsylvania before joining the United States Army in 1974 which brought him to Kansas. He married Brenda Matlock on July 2, 2005 in Emporia. She survives at the home.
Emporia gazette.com
Christine Sue Allen
Christine Sue Allen of Emporia went to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 65. Chris was born on February 28, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of George Henry and Barbara Jean Dyer Goodell. She married Lester Allen on May 1, 1992 in Emporia. He survives at the home.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Junction City celebrates a Hometown Christmas
Junction City celebrated a Hometown Christmas Saturday evening downtown. There were numerous activities as the 10 Days of Christmas neared an end. ( Photos - Phyllis FItzgerald )
Emporia gazette.com
Boys and Girls Club enrollment open for USD 253 elementary students
The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas has openings for after-school care at all six Emporia Public Schools elementary buildings. Enrollment is once again open for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas — BGCSCK — after school program for elementary school students in Emporia Public Schools.
Emporia gazette.com
Drizzle to depart, but more rain approaches
Remember Ms. Frizzle? The science teacher aboard public television's “Magic School Bus”?. The Emporia area woke up Tuesday morning with an advisory about possible freezing drizzle – which combined, of course, would be “frizzle.”
WIBW
Expansion project set to close 46th St. in 2025
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An expansion project will close 46th St. in 2025. On Monday, Dec. 5, SBB Engineering, a firm hired to develop plans to expand 46th St. says the project is set to close between Fielding and Rochester Rd. in early 2025. The project will see the expansion of the roadway to three lanes.
WIBW
Water line repairs to close two Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water line repairs will close two Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Tuesday, Dec. 6, it completely closed SW Watson Ave. between 6th and 8th Ave. The City indicated that the closure will be in place as crews repair a water line in...
WIBW
Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
Emporia gazette.com
In the money again: Pope second on NFR night five
Waverly's Jess Pope keeps impressing at rodeo's biggest event. Pope rode Game Trail to a score of 88 in Monday night's bareback bronc riding go-round at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: More than pizza on menu at Oakland’s Pizza Parlor
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pizza Parlor has been in Oakland since the 1960′s, even if it’s now a few feet down the road. “We bought it trying to save it,” Co-owner Eric Dinkel explains. “We moved it down the street to have our own thing, and kept all the recipes.”
Emporia gazette.com
Patricia June Rhoads
Patricia June Rhoads, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on December 4, 2022, in her home. She …
Watch: Water break closes off part of major road in west Wichita
A water break near a major intersection in west Wichita caused the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) to temporarily close off the area Tuesday afternoon.
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County Schools asks parents to help slow spread of illness
An uptick absences has USD 284 Chase County Schools asking parents to help slow the spread of illness. “After monitoring the absentee list over the last few weeks, it seems as though we have a large uptick in illness-related absences, especially after the long holiday break,” the district said in a post to social media. “We are working to help slow the spread through disinfection, promoting good hygiene practices, and frequent cleaning.”
Village Tours offering K-State Sugar Bowl travel package
Kansas State will face Alabama at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
Emporia gazette.com
About town
The Street Cats Club invites the community to a paint and pour fundraiser from 7:30 - 9 p.m. Friday, at the Lyon County History Center. Come out, drink, and paint Christmas ornaments in an activity led by Destiny Farr. Cost is $30 a person. Some adoptable kitties will also be at the event.
Comments / 0