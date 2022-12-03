There is a possibility that legal weed delivery could soon become a reality in New York City as a result of newly issued regulations. In addition to announcing the state’s first 36 retail licenses last week, the state Office of Cannabis Management also informed the media that couriered weed deliveries were also on the state’s agenda, according to a report. It is anticipated that licensed sellers will be able to deliver weed even before they receive a permit for a storefront location under the new rules.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO