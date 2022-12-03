ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WKRG News 5

Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
myzeo.com

What to Do During a Family Vacation in Destin, Florida

What if you could spend the day with your nearest and dearest while enjoying Destin, Florida’s gorgeous beaches, delicious restaurants, and warm Southern hospitality? Now you can, if you plan the right vacation. Planning the right family vacation can seem like a sea of adult decisions. But our extraordinary...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night. At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Scientists Predict Florida Will Be Major Hotbed for Wildfires in 2023: Report

Each wildfire season, Americans turn their attention to the west as a decades-long megadrought sparks blazes across the Plains, the Rockies, and the Pacific Coast. However, as wildfire season comes to an end for the year, scientists are predicting that Florida, as well as other regions across the interior Southeast, will become a major hotbed for wildfires in the new year.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Local mobile home park without water until further notice

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park has been without water for nearly two days now and it’s unclear when residents can expect it to come back on. All the water bills were paid and up to date. The water is shut off due to an ongoing issue between the city of Springfield and the owner of the park. Records show the city repeatedly trying to move existing water meters onto public property. But the project calls for the owner’s cooperation. After 10 months of back and forth, city officials told NewsChannel 7 they had to move forward and as a result, the water got cut off.
SPRINGFIELD, FL
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Panama City Christmas light extravaganza reaches new heights

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every holiday season, there’s a Panama City man who competes with himself to create a light display bigger than the one he made the year before. Scott Fester’s 2022 Christmas Extravaganza at Grace Presbyterian Church is now close to featuring a million lights. New additions include a Christmas graveyard, more […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Inlet Beach underpass one step closer to completion

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Inlet Beach grows, there are rising concerns over pedestrian safety in the area. After some setbacks, the beach underpass has moved into its next step towards completion. The $5.6 million state-funded project began in early 2021, and now there is finally an end in...
ROSEMARY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Interactive Christmas village opening in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 10th annual Bethlehem Christmas Village opens this week at Captain Anderson’s Marina. The live nativity scene includes live animals, live storytellers and it helps support local charities. While the four-day event is free to attend, coordinators ask the community to bring a toy or food to donate. Visitors […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

