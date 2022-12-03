Read full article on original website
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
Pensacola, Escambia Co., designated as 1 of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Park Service has designated the City of Pensacola and Escambia County as one of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities. According to NPS, only one city from each state or territory can be designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as an American World War II Heritage […]
What to Do During a Family Vacation in Destin, Florida
What if you could spend the day with your nearest and dearest while enjoying Destin, Florida’s gorgeous beaches, delicious restaurants, and warm Southern hospitality? Now you can, if you plan the right vacation. Planning the right family vacation can seem like a sea of adult decisions. But our extraordinary...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
The dirty little secret behind building houses on sand in Florida
Religious persuasions aside, we may all be able to agree that the biblical parable about not building a house on sand is pretty sound advice. And yet, it seems to happen all the time all over the world, just like it does here in Florida.
Florida's Countdown To Get a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, Could Lead to Long Lines at the DMV - In Order To Fly Then
Florida's official Motor Vehicle site shows a countdown - only 149 days left - to get a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023. Without it, you can't get on a plane in the U.S. (at least without a passport).
Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night. At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line […]
Mother says Destin school nurse swapped daughter’s ADHD medication for Aleve
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Mother of sixth-grade twins Diane Lansing said her daughter Harper noticed her Adderral medication at school looked different, but she never expected to uncover an alleged criminal act. Destin Middle School nurse Makayla Lacey Crandall, 27, is charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of […]
Scientists Predict Florida Will Be Major Hotbed for Wildfires in 2023: Report
Each wildfire season, Americans turn their attention to the west as a decades-long megadrought sparks blazes across the Plains, the Rockies, and the Pacific Coast. However, as wildfire season comes to an end for the year, scientists are predicting that Florida, as well as other regions across the interior Southeast, will become a major hotbed for wildfires in the new year.
DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?
It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
Local mobile home park without water until further notice
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park has been without water for nearly two days now and it’s unclear when residents can expect it to come back on. All the water bills were paid and up to date. The water is shut off due to an ongoing issue between the city of Springfield and the owner of the park. Records show the city repeatedly trying to move existing water meters onto public property. But the project calls for the owner’s cooperation. After 10 months of back and forth, city officials told NewsChannel 7 they had to move forward and as a result, the water got cut off.
Alabama man drives into dealership, damages 12 vehicles: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man is behind bars after hitting several vehicles at Centennial Imports in Pensacola, a dealership that sells Volvos and Mercedes-Benz, according to Pensacola police officers. This happened Monday. William Paul Taylor, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, driving […]
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
GOLDEN TICKETS: Realtors give away nearly $5,000 in cash during Crestview’s Christmas Parade
This past Saturday night, the City of Crestview held their annual Christmas Parade in downtown Crestview that featured 130+ floats. Shortly after the parade, posts on social media began circulating of ‘Golden Tickets’ that were handed out during the parade that included a candy bar, a letter, and cash.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of NAS Pensacola Remembrance Day
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of “Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation on Monday, which said Dec. 6 would be known as “Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day” in Florida. “On December 6, 2019, a horrific act of terrorism […]
Panama City Christmas light extravaganza reaches new heights
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every holiday season, there’s a Panama City man who competes with himself to create a light display bigger than the one he made the year before. Scott Fester’s 2022 Christmas Extravaganza at Grace Presbyterian Church is now close to featuring a million lights. New additions include a Christmas graveyard, more […]
Inlet Beach underpass one step closer to completion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Inlet Beach grows, there are rising concerns over pedestrian safety in the area. After some setbacks, the beach underpass has moved into its next step towards completion. The $5.6 million state-funded project began in early 2021, and now there is finally an end in...
Interactive Christmas village opening in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 10th annual Bethlehem Christmas Village opens this week at Captain Anderson’s Marina. The live nativity scene includes live animals, live storytellers and it helps support local charities. While the four-day event is free to attend, coordinators ask the community to bring a toy or food to donate. Visitors […]
