Cambria, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single family residence sells for $2.1 million in San Luis Obispo

A 2,614-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 5700 block of Tamarisk Way in San Luis Obispo was sold on Nov. 23, 2022. The $2,050,000 purchase price works out to $784 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on an 0.3-acre lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in Morro Bay: $2.2 million for a three-bedroom home

The spacious property located on Highway 1 in Morro Bay was sold on Nov. 15, 2022 for $2,150,000, or $728 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,954 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,271-square-foot lot.
MORRO BAY, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Paso Robles

Paso Robles is a small town in name and character: from the charming cafes to the sprawling vineyards to the glistening sunset views, Paso Robles is full of vibrance and warmth. Despite having a population of 31,000, there is no shortage of places to see and things to do in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 29, 2022. 08:49— Carey James...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local couple launches in-home senior care business

‘Seniors Helping Seniors’ Paso Robles location part of international franchise. – Ron and Maria Torres of Paso Robles have both been in industries that allowed them to help and serve people for most of their careers. Both have been in their respective fields for over two decades, Ron in human resources and Maria as a Physician Associate in the medical field. When Ron decided to make a change in his career path, the couple started looking for business opportunities where they could continue to help and serve people in their community.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

