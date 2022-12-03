Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Unexpected monarch butterfly explosion hits California's Pismo Beach grove
PISMO BEACH, Calif. — After a handful of dire years, the endangered western monarch is experiencing an unexpected population boom. The place to go? Pismo Beach, and this is the perfect time to see them. If you’re heading south on the section of Highway 1 that bisects downtown of...
State closing major portion of California Men’s Colony prison in San Luis Obispo
Around 2,000 lower-security inmates will be relocated to other facilities as part of the closure.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single family residence sells for $2.1 million in San Luis Obispo
A 2,614-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 5700 block of Tamarisk Way in San Luis Obispo was sold on Nov. 23, 2022. The $2,050,000 purchase price works out to $784 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on an 0.3-acre lot.
Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars
Montecito's Caruso's and Paso Robles' The Restaurant at Justin made the MICHELIN Guide's selective list announced on Monday night. The post Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in Morro Bay: $2.2 million for a three-bedroom home
The spacious property located on Highway 1 in Morro Bay was sold on Nov. 15, 2022 for $2,150,000, or $728 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,954 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,271-square-foot lot.
Storm brought nearly 11 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. Here’s what your area got
And the forecast shows more rain may be on the way.
Central Coast business owners respond to hateful messages over drag events
Since receiving the messages, local businesses have formed a group to provide security resources for LGBTQ events.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Paso Robles
Paso Robles is a small town in name and character: from the charming cafes to the sprawling vineyards to the glistening sunset views, Paso Robles is full of vibrance and warmth. Despite having a population of 31,000, there is no shortage of places to see and things to do in Paso Robles.
Central Coast gets two new assemblymembers
Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) was sworn in Monday, December 6 as the assemblymember for District 30, and Gregg Hart was sworn in as the assemblymember for District 37 at the State Capitol.
Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 29, 2022. 08:49— Carey James...
Tally Ho let’s Go…slow? Area road altered to slow traffic
The city of Arroyo Grande is set to reopen Tally Ho Road from James Way to State Route 227 on December 9 after an intentional redesign to slow traffic is completed. The post Tally Ho let’s Go…slow? Area road altered to slow traffic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Headed outside this holiday season? Here’s your guide to SLO County’s best hiking trails
From Montana de Oro State Park to the Pismo Preserve, here are the top local spots for getting away from it all.
syvnews.com
Rescheduling Santa Maria's Parade of Lights "just doesn't work," organizers say
It could have been called the Parade of Darkness. Instead of being filled with dazzling lights, floats, music and cheerful celebrants Saturday night, Broadway in Santa Maria carried the usual traffic of those getting off work and a rush of holiday shoppers after the annual Parade of Lights was canceled due to the threat of rain.
Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized
California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a semi truck and a U. S. Postal Service vehicle on W. Main Street near Santa Maria just before 4 p.m. Monday. The post Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
What did Cayucos look like during shipping hub heyday? Photo reveals port in 1870s
This might be the oldest photograph in existence of the former Cayucos Landing.
Local couple launches in-home senior care business
‘Seniors Helping Seniors’ Paso Robles location part of international franchise. – Ron and Maria Torres of Paso Robles have both been in industries that allowed them to help and serve people for most of their careers. Both have been in their respective fields for over two decades, Ron in human resources and Maria as a Physician Associate in the medical field. When Ron decided to make a change in his career path, the couple started looking for business opportunities where they could continue to help and serve people in their community.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas price decline continues, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 21 cents during the past week to $5.24, as demand remains low and domestic gasoline stocks grow, according to figures from AAA. The average price of gas in California fell 27 cents during the past week...
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
Animal shelters in Santa Barbara Co. see surge of pets
Santa Barbara County Animal Services took 117 more animals into its shelters this November compared to last year.
Santa Maria Parade of Lights canceled due to rain
The Santa Maria Parade of Lights will not make its way through the streets tonight because of inclement weather.
