The 46th annual Meeker County Holiday Project continues. Families in the program will be able to shop for their children on December 15th and 16th. Rochelle Brummond from United Community Action Partnership says they set up a toy store in the Meeker County Family Services Center on the 15th and 16th and toys that have been collected by organizations such as the Litchfield Fire Department, ABATE and Center National Bank will be set up so that the parents in the program can find items for their children.

MEEKER COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO