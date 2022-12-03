Read full article on original website
LHS “Students of the Week” – December 6
LIV HANSON has been selected as one of this weeks “Students of the Week” by Charles Banks of the Art Department. Liv is a senior and the daughter of Erik and Melissa Hanson of Litchfield. Liv’s artistic ability is amazing! Her daily performance is outstanding! Liv will pursue the arts as a lifelong learner. She is my first student to attach a “theme” to each composition… “But is it Art?” Liv participates in Choir, Band, Theater and Robotics. Congratulations Liv on being selected Student of the Week!
Meeker County Holiday Project Accepting Donations
The 46th annual Meeker County Holiday Project continues. Families in the program will be able to shop for their children on December 15th and 16th. Rochelle Brummond from United Community Action Partnership says they set up a toy store in the Meeker County Family Services Center on the 15th and 16th and toys that have been collected by organizations such as the Litchfield Fire Department, ABATE and Center National Bank will be set up so that the parents in the program can find items for their children.
Howard Wallmow
HOWARD ARTHUR WALLMOW, a resident of Harmony River in Hutchinson, passed away on December 1, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday December 10, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the...
James Beckstrand
75-year-old JAMES W. BECKSTRAND of Paynesville, lost his battle with Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his home in Paynesville surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Catholic Church of St. Boniface in...
Sherriff’s Office Swears in 37 New Employees
On December 1, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office oversaw the ceremony that swore in 37 new employees. The presentation of Challenge Coins and certificates by the WCSO Command Staff and the pinning of badges for deputies and correctional officers were among the inclusions during the ceremony. Officials say among...
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Production
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will be presented this Friday and Saturday – at 7 o’clock each evening – in the Bernie Aaker Auditorium in Litchfield. Tickets are $5, and it’s free for children 8 and under. Director Val Chellin says this is the 5th...
Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team
The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
Employee Injured in a Fall
The Atwater Police Dept. responded to the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East last evening at 7:35 p.m. to a report of an employee who had fallen 4-feet off of a platform on a roof and was 120-feet above the ground. Emergency personnel were able to get the victim to the ground.
$35 Million Real Estate Fraud Involves Stearns County Properties
(KNSI) – Matt Onofrio went from being a nurse anesthetist at Mayo Clinic to a famed real estate mogul, supposedly worth $160 million, in under three years. His eye-popping success turned out to be a case of too good to be true, according to the United States Department of Justice. Onofrio was indicted for three instances of bank fraud on November 23rd in U.S. Federal District Court.
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
You Gotta See This Post About Todd County’s Amish Christmas Lights
Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish. When I...
Renville County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death
The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a burned out car on Sunday. At around 1 p.m. Sunday the sheriff’s office got a report of a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch in the 81000 block of 370th Street – about a mile west of Bird Island.
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
Body Found in Burned-Out Car Identified
The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of Bird Island. The vehicle involved – a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado – was known...
Body found in burned out car near Bird Island
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out car in Renville County on Sunday. The discovery was made around 1 p.m., with a 911 caller reporting a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th Street, west of the City of Bird Island.
Stearns County Deputy Arrests Over a Dozen Suspected Impaired Drivers in November
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies took more than a dozen suspected impaired drivers off the road in November. Deputy Ethan Schwinghammer arrested 18 suspected impaired drivers. The sheriff’s office thanked Deputy Schwinghammer for his “continued dedication to traffic safety” on Stearns...
