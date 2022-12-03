Read full article on original website
Related
Fmr Trump chief of staff warns Georgia runoff reveals 'big swing state problem' for 2024 bid
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney sounded the alarm after Georgia Senate run-off, warning it is a bad sign for Trump's future presidential aspirations.
Warnock’s Senate win over Walker in Georgia runoff another blow for Trump – live
Raphael Warnock win gives Democrats 51-49 Senate advantage – follow the latest politics news
North Carolina power outage: Federal memo flags Washington, Oregon substation attacks similar to Moore County
A federal memo says the power grid in Oregon and Washington suffered recent physicals attacks similar to the gunfire at substations in Moore County, North Carolina.
Comments / 0