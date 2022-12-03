ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Fire Truck Santa December 11

The Verona Fire Department will be driving Santa around the streets of Verona on Sunday, December 11. VFD members will be handing out candy canes and dog treats, but also collecting nonperishable food items for the Holy Spirit Food Pantry. The fun usually begins late morning and runs through the...
VERONA, NJ

