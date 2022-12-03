Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County Schools asks parents to help slow spread of illness
An uptick absences has USD 284 Chase County Schools asking parents to help slow the spread of illness. “After monitoring the absentee list over the last few weeks, it seems as though we have a large uptick in illness-related absences, especially after the long holiday break,” the district said in a post to social media. “We are working to help slow the spread through disinfection, promoting good hygiene practices, and frequent cleaning.”
Emporia gazette.com
Drizzle to depart, but more rain approaches
Remember Ms. Frizzle? The science teacher aboard public television's “Magic School Bus”?. The Emporia area woke up Tuesday morning with an advisory about possible freezing drizzle – which combined, of course, would be “frizzle.”
Emporia gazette.com
City of Emporia adopts new official logo
The city of Emporia has officially adopted a new logo. After months of searching and refining, the city of Emporia has adopted the latest redesign of the city’s logo, created by local graphic designers Lot & Ilk.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia school board member named to state info board
An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information. Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
kfdi.com
Staff member injured in confrontation at Wichita school
A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.
Mother says 5 years is long enough to wait for City of Wichita to pay for her son’s death
A Wichita mother who lost her son in a police shooting wants to know when the City of Wichita will pay up.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
KVOE
Reported porch fire in central Emporia turns out to be much less serious incident
A reported structure fire in central Emporia on Saturday turned out to be a much lower-level concern than first feared. The fire at 816 West Ninth was reported shortly after 10 am, and Emporia Fire Deputy Chief Jesse Taylor tells KVOE News the initial call was for a porch fire. Instead of finding the porch on fire, firefighters found a flower pot had been destroyed.
Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to […]
KVOE
Grass fire noted near rural Emporia mobile home park turns out to be controlled burn
Firefighters were called to a reported a grass fire south of Emporia on Saturday evening. Lyon County District 4, otherwise known as Emporia’s rural fire unit, and Olpe Fire responded to 1066 Road 135, about three miles south of Emporia and directly north of the Dry Creek Manufactured Housing Community. Emporia Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Taylor says the incident turned out to be a controlled burn that was not called into authorities as it should have been.
Pregnant Kansas mother demands action after brutal dog attack in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – November 2nd is a day Cierra Marrero will never forget. Cierra was brutally attacked by a dog in her own driveway, leaving her with permanent damage in her legs. But, more so, damage to her mental health. Cierra was in her normal routine: go to work, pick up her daughter Kaylee […]
Emporia gazette.com
Injuries reported in east Emporia collision
At least one person is injured after a collision in east Emporia. First responded were called to East 12th Avenue and Burlingame around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Initial unconfirmed reports indicate two vehicles were involved and the injuries may not be serious. The temperature at the time of the collision was...
A North Junction highway ramp in Wichita will be closed for two months. Here are details
The closure will be to add a lane extension during the massive North Junction construction project.
Emporia gazette.com
Boys and Girls Club enrollment open for USD 253 elementary students
The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas has openings for after-school care at all six Emporia Public Schools elementary buildings. Enrollment is once again open for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas — BGCSCK — after school program for elementary school students in Emporia Public Schools.
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County shooting trial moved to February
A man accused of firing on a passing SUV and wounding a passenger in Chase County received a new trial date Monday. Eric McClure, 39, now will stand trial Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead of next week. Judge Laura Miser set that date at a motion hearing Monday.
Village Tours offering K-State Sugar Bowl travel package
Kansas State will face Alabama at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
Junction City celebrates a Hometown Christmas
Junction City celebrated a Hometown Christmas Saturday evening downtown. There were numerous activities as the 10 Days of Christmas neared an end. ( Photos - Phyllis FItzgerald )
KAKE TV
Newton cabinet maker to shutdown costing hundreds of employees their jobs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - “I've got a two-month-old daughter that I just got back from doing maternity leave and so I was just in shock, and really nervous about what the future holds," said Emily Smith. Emily has worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton for years, but she had...
Deputies work a rollover accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to I-70, mile marker 310 for a single vehicle rollover accident just after 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Jonathan Shelley, Grantsville, Maryland was westbound in a Ford F-150 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled twice before coming to rest in the median.
