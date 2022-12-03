Read full article on original website
The one thing marijuana bars should be able to serve in New Jersey
Now that we have legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey, it was only a matter of time before we would have places to publically consume it. The powers that be are working on plans and rules to make marijuana bars happen in New Jersey. I totally believe marijuana bars will...
New Jersey poised to open first state-of-the-art ‘smart’ hospital
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s being billed as the hospital of tomorrow, the first technologically advanced smart hospital in New Jersey at the Hackensack University Medical Center. State health inspectors are giving it a thorough look this week as the facility prepares to open its doors to patients before the end of the month. The […]
beckersdental.com
Dental365 acquires 2 New Jersey practices
Dental365 has added two New Jersey practices to its network. The practices are Amboy Dental Arts in South Amboy and Twenty-First Century Dental in Tinton Falls, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the DSO shared with Becker's. Amboy Dental Arts is led by Peter DeSciscio, DMD, and Twenty-First...
Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?
Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
N.J. lawmakers push to pass concealed carry permit legislation by end of the year, cueing up legal fight
After a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively invalidated key portions of New Jersey’s restrictive permitting system for the concealed carry of guns, lawmakers in the state Legislature are moving to pass a new version of the law by the end of the year. The measure (A4769), supported by...
New Laws in NJ: Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law.Photo byMorristown Minute. With action as recent as today, December 5, 2022, Governor Murphy has signed the following bills into law in New Jersey since September.
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy names first transgender cabinet member in N.J.
One of Gov. Phil Murphy’ original cabinet members is retiring and will be replaced by the state’s first transgender cabinet member. Murphy is expected to announce today that Allison Chris Myers will replace Deirdré Webster Cobb on an interim basis on January 1. “ I couldn’t think...
New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments
Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
Gov. Murphy to Undergo Surgery Wednesday
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
followsouthjersey.com
Jefferson Health – NJ Hospitals Awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jefferson Health’s hospitals in Cherry Hill, Stratford, and Washington Township each received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Jefferson Health – NJ’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “At...
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to undergo minor surgery
Gov. Phil Murphy, 65, plans to undergo a minor surgery on Wednesday. The governor’s office did not specify what the procedure is, but said it’s not related to the cancerous tumor he had removed from his kidney in 2020.
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey
Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
More NJ homes are owned by institutions, report finds. That's hurting affordability.
A state report finds institutional investors are buying up homes in many New Jersey communities, making it harder for families and individuals to purchase them. A report by the Department of Community Affairs released Thursday found a 2.5% increase in institutional homeownership between 2012-2020. [ more › ]
Washington Examiner
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
The Real ID Deadline Changed New Jersey, Be Prepared
I've been dragging my feet on it, when I went to the NJ-MVC over the summer to get my Jersey plates and registration I was one document short of getting a real ID. Between that, and the fact that I don't want to go to the NJ-MVC anymore than I have to, I still haven't gotten my real ID.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance finds need for regulatory action to require coverage for abortion services in regulated markets
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance announced that it has released a study on access to comprehensive reproductive health care that found a need for regulatory action to require coverage for abortion services under health benefits plans regulated by the department, and has begun the formal rulemaking process to implement the requirement.
