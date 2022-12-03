ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey poised to open first state-of-the-art ‘smart’ hospital

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s being billed as the hospital of tomorrow, the first technologically advanced smart hospital in New Jersey at the Hackensack University Medical Center. State health inspectors are giving it a thorough look this week as the facility prepares to open its doors to patients before the end of the month. The […]
Dental365 acquires 2 New Jersey practices

Dental365 has added two New Jersey practices to its network. The practices are Amboy Dental Arts in South Amboy and Twenty-First Century Dental in Tinton Falls, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the DSO shared with Becker's. Amboy Dental Arts is led by Peter DeSciscio, DMD, and Twenty-First...
Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?

Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
Murphy names first transgender cabinet member in N.J.

One of Gov. Phil Murphy’ original cabinet members is retiring and will be replaced by the state’s first transgender cabinet member. Murphy is expected to announce today that Allison Chris Myers will replace Deirdré Webster Cobb on an interim basis on January 1. “ I couldn’t think...
New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments

Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
Gov. Murphy to Undergo Surgery Wednesday

Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
Jefferson Health – NJ Hospitals Awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jefferson Health’s hospitals in Cherry Hill, Stratford, and Washington Township each received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Jefferson Health – NJ’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “At...
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to undergo minor surgery

Gov. Phil Murphy, 65, plans to undergo a minor surgery on Wednesday. The governor’s office did not specify what the procedure is, but said it’s not related to the cancerous tumor he had removed from his kidney in 2020.
Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey

Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance finds need for regulatory action to require coverage for abortion services in regulated markets

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance announced that it has released a study on access to comprehensive reproductive health care that found a need for regulatory action to require coverage for abortion services under health benefits plans regulated by the department, and has begun the formal rulemaking process to implement the requirement.

