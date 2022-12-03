Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.

21 HOURS AGO