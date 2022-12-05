35-Year-Old Woman Charged With DUI After Driving Through Construction Zone In Meriden

A 35-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested for driving under the influence after driving through a construction zone that was blocked.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Meriden on I-691.

Natasha Cabrera, of Meriden, was arrested after she drove onto an off-ramp at Exit 7 on I-691 that was visibly blocked with cones, lights, and police officers, Connecticut State Police said.

The arrest came after a state police sergeant working the construction detail spotted a blue station wagon traveling at a high rate of speed in the center lane of I-691, state police said.

The vehicle reduced its speed and made an abrupt right turn into the right lane to enter the Exit 7 off-ramp, which was visibly blocked by workers in the roadway, state police said.

To alert the workers in the roadway and attempt to stop the vehicle, the sergeant activated his vehicle’s lights and sirens. The vehicle, a blue 2005 Subaru Legacy, came to a stop halfway down the Exit 7 off-ramp, police added.

Upon talking with Cabrera, the sergeant noticed that she was exhibiting signs of possible impairment and requested that an additional trooper respond to assist.

Cabrera was asked to participate in standardized Field sobriety tests which were not performed to standard, state police said.

As a result of the on-scene investigation, Cabrera was taken into custody and the Subaru was towed from the scene.

Cabrera spontaneously advised troopers that she was in possession of “PCP” which was seized and processed as evidence. Cabrera was transported to Troop I in Bethany, where she was processed and charged with the following:

Driving under the influence

Failure to maintain established lane in a construction zone

Operating without a license

Possession of a controlled substance

Cabrera was later released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Dec. 16.