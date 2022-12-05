ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

35-Year-Old Woman Charged With DUI After Driving Through Construction Zone In Meriden

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2HZB_0jWRSt3O00

A 35-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested for driving under the influence after driving through a construction zone that was blocked.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Meriden on I-691.

Natasha Cabrera, of Meriden, was arrested after she drove onto an off-ramp at Exit 7 on I-691 that was visibly blocked with cones, lights, and police officers, Connecticut State Police said.

The arrest came after a state police sergeant working the construction detail spotted a blue station wagon traveling at a high rate of speed in the center lane of I-691, state police said.

The vehicle reduced its speed and made an abrupt right turn into the right lane to enter the Exit 7 off-ramp, which was visibly blocked by workers in the roadway, state police said.

To alert the workers in the roadway and attempt to stop the vehicle, the sergeant activated his vehicle’s lights and sirens. The vehicle, a blue 2005 Subaru Legacy, came to a stop halfway down the Exit 7 off-ramp, police added.

Upon talking with Cabrera, the sergeant noticed that she was exhibiting signs of possible impairment and requested that an additional trooper respond to assist.

Cabrera was asked to participate in standardized Field sobriety tests which were not performed to standard, state police said.

As a result of the on-scene investigation, Cabrera was taken into custody and the Subaru was towed from the scene.

Cabrera spontaneously advised troopers that she was in possession of “PCP” which was seized and processed as evidence. Cabrera was transported to Troop I in Bethany, where she was processed and charged with the following:

  • Driving under the influence
  • Failure to maintain established lane in a construction zone
  • Operating without a license
  • Possession of a controlled substance

Cabrera was later released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Dec. 16.

Comments / 5

Joseph Paris
4d ago

Makes me even more happy that I don't drive. This woman was messed up and on top of that carying PCP AND not having a driver's license smh ☹️

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police Seek To Locate Driver In Hit-Run Bristol Crash

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying a truck allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash. The crash took place in Hartford County on Farmington Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Bristol. Bristol Police say the truck appears to be a white Nissan Titan with a black front...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT

A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Woodbridge Police Car During Chase, Suspect Arrested In Elizabeth

A Woodbridge police officer was injured when her patrol car was rammed by a stolen car during a chase. On Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Woodbridge police received a report of a person attempting to enter several vehicles in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts, 1366 Saint George Avenue. The caller reported that the suspect left the area in a black Honda CRV. As responding units were attempting to locate the Honda, it approached a marked police unit from behind and attempted to force it off the road, police said.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Daily Voice

Police Stop Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Ledge In Port Chester

A suicidal man in Westchester County was prevented from jumping from a tall building when police took quick action to save his life. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, police responded to a building in Port Chester in the area of South Main Street (Route 1) after receiving reports of a suspicious man standing on a ledge, who police soon realized was intending to end his life, according to Port Chester Police.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Found Driving Tractor-Trailer Containing $70K, Pistol In Waterford, Police Say

A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he was pulled over while driving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut that contained a loaded pistol and $70,000 in cash. State troopers were asked to assist the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with apprehending 65-year-old John Dahl, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.
WATERFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
421K+
Followers
61K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy