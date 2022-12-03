Read full article on original website
Edna, Cuero, and Refugio Moving on to State Semi’s-Check Out the Neutral Sites
The state tournament is less than two weeks away and we still have three teams in the Crossroads fighting for a state title! The Cuero Gobblers are fresh off of a 3 OT Thriller last Thursday at NRG defeating Silsbee 58-56. The Refugio Bobcats came from behind in the 4th quarter and scored 14 against the Shiner Comanches in the Friday night game. Final Score Refugio 27 Shiner 22. Finally, the Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominating win where they scored 27 against Llano in the first half on Thursday night. Final score Edna 40 Llano 21 We want to send a big congratulations to the Shiner Comanches for a phenomenal year on the Football field.
themercedesenterprise.com
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Big trip for a small town girl: Banquete HS cheerleader performing at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Banquete High School cheerleader is in Hawaii to perform at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade after being named one of the best cheerleaders in the country. Bailey Nobles was chosen as All-American while attending a Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Varsity Spirit camp at Texas...
KRGV
Relocation experiment underway to move Texas Tortoises from Brownsville
As the NextDecade company clears ground as part of the construction of their Liquefied Natural Gas project at the Port of Brownsville, money is being spent to relocate protected Texas Tortoises from the area. As part of the relocation, the threatened species are being brought to Kingsville. Researchers at Texas...
Kyle Park to run free 'n' wild in Portland Dec. 16
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a cowboy Christmas, y'all!. Local favorite country artist Kyle Park is set to headline a free concert in the Portland Community Center parking lot at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. Park's performance in the concert will follow the closing of the Illuminated Tinsel Trot...
Corpus Christi city website adds new water dashboard
There’s a new interactive water data dashboard on the City of Corpus Christi’s website containing regional water data and water restriction information.
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi area sees low law enforcement recruitment numbers
The CCFD said they were able to become fully staffed by hiring 175 cadets since 2019. The department will be looking to hire from a new pool of candidates in 2023.
Lane closures on Nueces River Bridge Project
Two of the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 will close on that bridge beginning Thursday night at nine.
Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way
Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
H-E-B features Ray High School choir students in new commercial
H-E-B gave the Ray High School choir a $2,000 donation as a special thanks for participating in the commercial.
More than one-third of the streets in Corpus Christi in need of reconstruction
The Public Works Director will present to City council a plan to help prioritize which streets need to be worked on.
These houses are lit! Here's where you can see holiday displays in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ready, set, glow!. It is the time of year to drive around with the family and check out the holiday displays around town. Here's a guide to some of the biggest and best holiday light shows in Corpus Christi!. Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland-- 3242 Hampton...
tamucc.edu
Outstanding Islander Graduate Kimberly Lopez Earns Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Growing up in a small town in the Rio Grande Valley, Kimberly Lopez ’22, a mechanical engineering technology (ENTC) major at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, dreamed of working with her hands just like her father did. Along the way, Lopez broke down barriers and took inspiration from the community she served to become the Fall 2022 Outstanding Islander Graduate for the College of Engineering. The honor is sponsored by the TAMU-CC Office of the Provost.
Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland returns to the Corpus Christi area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you caught the Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC earlier Monday night, it might have brought back memories of when one local favorite was featured on the show. The Cox family behind Mr. Bills Christmas Wonderland was one of two local spots featured on...
mysoutex.com
Road closures coming in Refugio County
AEP Texas crews are planning to install new wires along a power line route in Refugio County. The upcoming wire pulling activities require crews to temporarily close area road crossings December 7-10. The road closures will take place approximately 8.5 miles from the U.S. Highway 77 and FM 774 intersection.
'She trusted too much': Family of Corpus Christi caregiver found dead wants justice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a woman who was found dead in a home on Crews St. said they want justice for their loved one. "I want the people to know that my sister was a caring person, she was a loving person, gosh, she trusted too much and she always looked for people to have a second chance and they took that from us," Amber Cornado, the sister of Melissa Hernandez said.
Lane closures for routine inspection to affect Harbor Bridge traffic for next two weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those who regularly travel across the Harbor Bridge may need to give themselves extra time of find an alternate route over the next two weeks while a routine inspection of the bridge will force daytime lane closures. "Each closure will affect two of the three...
16-year-old remains hospitalized after 'gunfight' with Corpus Christi police officer, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 16-year-old who was shot by a Corpus Christi police officer during a "gunfight" on Dec. 2 remains hospitalized, according to an update on the shooting from the Corpus Christi Police Department on Monday. Officials with the department originally said the person who was shot...
Unsightly scene at Cole Park according to resident
Tourists and locals enjoy the sights and sounds of the environment, but when nature calls and a portable toilet is the closest option, would you take a chance?
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
