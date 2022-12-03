ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Klub Tejano

Edna, Cuero, and Refugio Moving on to State Semi’s-Check Out the Neutral Sites

The state tournament is less than two weeks away and we still have three teams in the Crossroads fighting for a state title! The Cuero Gobblers are fresh off of a 3 OT Thriller last Thursday at NRG defeating Silsbee 58-56. The Refugio Bobcats came from behind in the 4th quarter and scored 14 against the Shiner Comanches in the Friday night game. Final Score Refugio 27 Shiner 22. Finally, the Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominating win where they scored 27 against Llano in the first half on Thursday night. Final score Edna 40 Llano 21 We want to send a big congratulations to the Shiner Comanches for a phenomenal year on the Football field.
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV

Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Kyle Park to run free 'n' wild in Portland Dec. 16

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a cowboy Christmas, y'all!. Local favorite country artist Kyle Park is set to headline a free concert in the Portland Community Center parking lot at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. Park's performance in the concert will follow the closing of the Illuminated Tinsel Trot...
Outstanding Islander Graduate Kimberly Lopez Earns Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Growing up in a small town in the Rio Grande Valley, Kimberly Lopez ’22, a mechanical engineering technology (ENTC) major at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, dreamed of working with her hands just like her father did. Along the way, Lopez broke down barriers and took inspiration from the community she served to become the Fall 2022 Outstanding Islander Graduate for the College of Engineering. The honor is sponsored by the TAMU-CC Office of the Provost.
Road closures coming in Refugio County

AEP Texas crews are planning to install new wires along a power line route in Refugio County. The upcoming wire pulling activities require crews to temporarily close area road crossings December 7-10. The road closures will take place approximately 8.5 miles from the U.S. Highway 77 and FM 774 intersection.
'She trusted too much': Family of Corpus Christi caregiver found dead wants justice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a woman who was found dead in a home on Crews St. said they want justice for their loved one. "I want the people to know that my sister was a caring person, she was a loving person, gosh, she trusted too much and she always looked for people to have a second chance and they took that from us," Amber Cornado, the sister of Melissa Hernandez said.
