Kyle Chrisley’s Ex-Wife Alexus Whilby Calls Todd, Julie’s Sentencing ‘Light’: ‘Bonnie and Clyde’

Sharing her side. Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley ’s former daughter-in-law and Kyle Chrisley ’s ex-wife, Alexus Whilby , weighed in on the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ prison sentencing .

“I think their sentencing was light considering their total lack of accountability,” the entrepreneur told HollywoodLife on Friday, December 2. “It’s highly likely they thought this was also going to pass.”

Alexus also explained that she believes Todd, 53, and his wife, 49, “were aware of what they were doing.”

“The jurors saw evidence that proved that they knew that what they were doing was wrong,” she added. “They lied to obtain money from loans. They lied about their wealth to everyone. They’re the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde. … Todd and Julie were very tight-lipped about why they do the things they do.”

Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, after they were convicted of tax fraud and tax evasion, In Touch confirmed on November 21. The couple were previously found guilty on all counts in June and were facing up to 30 years behind bars if they were given the maximum sentence.

Alexus and Kyle first married in April 2014. However, Todd had the marriage “annulled as Kyle’s adult guardian,” Alexus told the outlet, adding that the real estate tycoon was “furious” about their marriage. The pair remarried in 2014 after Todd’s guardianship over Kyle was reversed, Alexus claimed. However, they ultimately divorced in 2018.

“He seemed OK with us dating but totally against us getting married and establishing something permanent,” Alexus alleged. “Based on what I was told from Kyle, that led me to believe that Todd didn’t envision Kyle with a woman of color, such as myself.”

Kyle was previously married to former wife Angela Johnson . They welcomed daughter Chloe in April 2012 but later split. In April 2021, he wed current wife Ashleigh Nelson . Over the years, Kyle struggled with drug usage. His estrangement from the Chrisley family caused a divide in the former reality TV group. Kyle also lost custody of his daughter, Chloe.

“My mom [Julie] and dad raised me,” Kyle wrote via Facebook in August of that year. “I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe, I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that, they have stood by my side. Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology. His words were: ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven,’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.”

One month later, Todd — who shares his eldest son with first wife Teresa Terry — rushed to be by Kyle’s side following a suicide attempt. Shortly afterward, Kyle and his dad opened up about his hospitalization during an episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast.

“I take medication, and I had a bad side effect to it, and I tried to take my own life,” Kyle explained, noting that “suicidal tendencies” were a side effect of the medication. Despite his struggles, Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley exclusively told In Touch in August 2021 that their half-brother was “sober” and “doing really well.”

After his parents were sentenced to prison on November 21, Kyle reacted by sharing a message from Bible verses via his Instagram Stories.

“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you,” the verses read. “Who do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).