Madisonville Rolls to Win Over Lady Wildcats
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats had never beaten Madisonville-North Hopkins on its home floor coming into Monday, and the Lady Maroons made sure early the streak wouldn’t end. Madisonville scored the game’s first 11 points and shot 54-percent from the field on its way to a 70-33 win over...
PHOTOS – Crittenden Lady Rockets 60 Caldwell County 41
Crittenden County’s Taylor Guess topped 2,000 career points as her Lady Rockets rolled to a 60-41 victory at Caldwell County Tuesday night. Crittenden scored the first 13 points of the night and led by double figures all the way. Check out some of the action between the Lady Tigers...
Travis Passes Ty as Lyons Roll Past Livingston Central (w/PHOTOS)
Tuesday night was a night to celebrate and a night to rebound from their first loss of the season for the Lyon County Lyons. Led by another big night from the ‘Three Amigos’, the Lyons scored the final 21 points of the opening quarter and rolled on to an 87-40 win over the Livingston Central Cardinals at Jason White Gymnasium.
Webster Dials Up ‘Long Distance’ for Overtime Win Against Lady Tigers
Three-point shooting can significantly impact the outcome of a high school basketball game. And that is just what happened to the Hoptown Lady Tigers as they traveled to Webster County Monday night. The Lady Trojans knocked down five threes in the final quarter of regulation, to come from behind and send the game to overtime, where they knocked down two more from behind the arc on the way to a 54-53 win in Dixon.
VIDEO – Lyon County Pays Tribute to Cathryn Brown’s Career (w/PHOTOS)
She has been one of the best high school golfers in Kentucky over the course of her career. Tuesday night, Lyon County High School honored the career of Cathryn Brown just prior to tipoff of the Lyon County boys’ basketball game against Livingston Central. YourSportsEdge.Com had the chance to...
Make it 5-0 as Lady Rebels Rout Butler County
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels are now off to their best start since the 2011-2012 season. Behind another strong defensive effort Monday night, the Lady Rebels took down Butler County 53-36 in Elkton. The 36 points marked the fifth straight game Todd Central has held their opponent under 50...
Big 2nd Half Powers Lady Warriors Past Fort Campbell (w/PHOTOS)
The Heritage Christian Academy girls’ basketball team caught fire after halftime on Monday night, turning a four-point edge at the break into a 52-21 victory over the visiting Fort Campbell Lady Falcons. After scoring only 15 points in an opening-night loss to Ballard Memorial, the Lady Warriors appeared headed...
Madisonville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Colonels, Thomas Knock Out North
The (0-1) Henderson County Colonels faced off against the (1-1) Evansville North Huskies on the road in Evansville last night. In the first quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Huskies 16-8 heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Huskies 9-4, as the score at halftime was a 13 point lead for the Colonels with the score 25-12.
Max’s Moment – Washer With the Alley, Vaughn With the Ooop
Jhaden Vaughn is racking up the early season Max’s Moments. Watch the Trigg County junior add to his collection with this alley-oop from Luke Washer against Caldwell County Saturday.
Cadiz Police Department Brings Carroll On Board
A 27-year military veteran — one familiar with west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee — has joined the Cadiz Police Department. Early Monday morning, Chief Duncan Wiggins swore in Brian Carroll — with the full expectation he will serve as a full patrolman next summer after March 2023 training in Richmond.
FBC Mayfield has stood strong in face of tornado's devastation
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) — Dec. 10, 2021 is one of the most significant dates in the history of this west Kentucky community. A tornado claimed 24 lives and leveled most of the downtown business district. But in the midst of that tragic evening, “we have seen the Lord work in incredible ways,” said Wes Fowler, pastor of First Baptist Church.
Two Crofton Women Injured In Monday Night Crash
Two Crofton women were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on North Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 9 p.m. 73-year-old Shirley Daugherty was turning onto North Old Madisonville Street from a parking lot when her vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch coming to a rest on its top.
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
Christian, Trigg County Farm Bureaus ‘top counties’ at annual meeting
The Christian, Trigg and Lyon County Farm Bureaus were named “top counties” in their respective categories during the 103rd Kentucky Farm Bureau annual meeting. They are each recognized for outstanding programming and for having a positive impact on both the community and its membership.
Jobs were hard to find in Dawson Springs. Then a tornado struck.
The need is there, said Lisa Barnes, one of the volunteers loading food into each passing vehicle. As an occupancy specialist for the local housing authority, she knows many of the town’s 2,500 people live on fixed incomes; life-long residents who don’t have a lot of money. About 21% of the city is in poverty, above the state and national averages, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Hopkins County Schools Bus Route 25 will be running differently Tuesday Morning
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Schools Transportation Department announced that Bus Route 25 will be running a little differently on the morning of December 6. Route 25’s first run is impacted by the changes. Students who ride during Route 25’s second run are unaffected and will be picked up for school at […]
Two To Four Inches Of Rain Likely This Week
There may be enough rain coming this week to get western Kentucky out of its drought status with possible cold weather meaning a wintry mix next week. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says the rain is here for the week. Powell says the weekend will bring temperatures into the 50s...
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
Occupants uninjured after Lyon County crash
Two people were left uninjured after a two-vehicle crash in Lyon County last week. Deputies said 62-year-old Samuel King of Grand Rivers was traveling on US 62 and attempting to overtake a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Michael Rivers of Paducah. King reportedly attempted to pass Rivers in a no passing...
