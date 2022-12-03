Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Travis Passes Ty as Lyons Roll Past Livingston Central (w/PHOTOS)
Tuesday night was a night to celebrate and a night to rebound from their first loss of the season for the Lyon County Lyons. Led by another big night from the ‘Three Amigos’, the Lyons scored the final 21 points of the opening quarter and rolled on to an 87-40 win over the Livingston Central Cardinals at Jason White Gymnasium.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville 100 Caldwell County 44
Hopkinsville piled up the points Tuesday night, rolling to a 100-44 victory at Caldwell County. YSE was there. Check out our photos from the contest.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Lyon County Pays Tribute to Cathryn Brown’s Career (w/PHOTOS)
She has been one of the best high school golfers in Kentucky over the course of her career. Tuesday night, Lyon County High School honored the career of Cathryn Brown just prior to tipoff of the Lyon County boys’ basketball game against Livingston Central. YourSportsEdge.Com had the chance to...
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville Rolls to Win Over Lady Wildcats
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats had never beaten Madisonville-North Hopkins on its home floor coming into Monday, and the Lady Maroons made sure early the streak wouldn’t end. Madisonville scored the game’s first 11 points and shot 54-percent from the field on its way to a 70-33 win over...
yoursportsedge.com
Make it 5-0 as Lady Rebels Rout Butler County
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels are now off to their best start since the 2011-2012 season. Behind another strong defensive effort Monday night, the Lady Rebels took down Butler County 53-36 in Elkton. The 36 points marked the fifth straight game Todd Central has held their opponent under 50...
yoursportsedge.com
Webster Dials Up ‘Long Distance’ for Overtime Win Against Lady Tigers
Three-point shooting can significantly impact the outcome of a high school basketball game. And that is just what happened to the Hoptown Lady Tigers as they traveled to Webster County Monday night. The Lady Trojans knocked down five threes in the final quarter of regulation, to come from behind and send the game to overtime, where they knocked down two more from behind the arc on the way to a 54-53 win in Dixon.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Crash
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
yoursportsedge.com
Big 2nd Half Powers Lady Warriors Past Fort Campbell (w/PHOTOS)
The Heritage Christian Academy girls’ basketball team caught fire after halftime on Monday night, turning a four-point edge at the break into a 52-21 victory over the visiting Fort Campbell Lady Falcons. After scoring only 15 points in an opening-night loss to Ballard Memorial, the Lady Warriors appeared headed...
westkentuckystar.com
Occupants uninjured after Lyon County crash
Two people were left uninjured after a two-vehicle crash in Lyon County last week. Deputies said 62-year-old Samuel King of Grand Rivers was traveling on US 62 and attempting to overtake a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Michael Rivers of Paducah. King reportedly attempted to pass Rivers in a no passing...
k105.com
Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November
Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
wkdzradio.com
Two Crofton Women Injured In Monday Night Crash
Two Crofton women were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on North Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 9 p.m. 73-year-old Shirley Daugherty was turning onto North Old Madisonville Street from a parking lot when her vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch coming to a rest on its top.
wkdzradio.com
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
clarksvillenow.com
Meet the first Clarksville Now All-Area Football Team, Player of the Year
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the conclusion of the 2022-23 high school football season, it’s time to honor players representing Montgomery County schools with the first Clarksville Now All-Area Football Team and Player of the Year. There’s a wide variety of talented individuals who make up each...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Washer With the Alley, Vaughn With the Ooop
Jhaden Vaughn is racking up the early season Max’s Moments. Watch the Trigg County junior add to his collection with this alley-oop from Luke Washer against Caldwell County Saturday.
whopam.com
Details released in I-24 single-vehicle crash
A Clarksville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies responded to the exit ramp from the Pennryile Parkway onto I-24 and investigation determined that a vehicle operated by Randell Salyers of Clarksville had left the road way while exiting the Parkway to get onto I-24. The vehicle traveled off the left of the ramp and went through the grass median before hitting a ravine and overturning multiple times.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield barber back in business, spreading positivity at new location after original shop destroyed by tornado last year
MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak ripped through homes and businesses, including a Mayfield barbershop. Almost a year after the devastating storm, the owner continues to spread positivity in the community, one haircut at a time. The EF-4 tornado that tore through Mayfield destroyed April Wright's business....
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
whopam.com
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
Comments / 0