racer.com
INTERVIEW: George Russell on the good - and bad - of life at one of F1's powerhouse teams
“I was very happy with how I…” George Russell stands up as he gets interrupted by Susie and Toto Wolff. The pair have just walked into the Mercedes hospitality unit on the Thursday of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, and after having not been in Brazil it’s the team principal’s first chance to congratulate Russell on his maiden Formula 1 win in person.
F1 confirms record 24-race 2023 calendar with Las Vegas GP new addition
The FIA has released a record-24 race calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 season with Las Vegas a brand new addition. The record-breaking campaign will start on 5 March in Bahrain and end in Abu Dhabi on 26 November, with the race on the Las Vegas strip taking place on Saturday November 18, the week before the final Grand Prix. Formula 1 have also announced a new three-year deal with Monaco for one of the world’s most famous races to take place in the principality until 2025. The British Grand Prix at Silverstone moves to 9 July - a...
SkySports
George Russell 'absolutely ready' to win a Formula 1 world title as Sebastian Vettel agrees on 'talent'
After three seasons showing promise and potential at Williams, Russell delivered on that, and then some, in his rookie Mercedes campaign in 2022, claiming the team's only race victory of the campaign and outscoring Hamilton, becoming the first team-mate to do so in six years. The only negative on his...
Autoweek.com
Two-time F1 Race Winner Patrick Tambay Dies at 73
Tambay was selected by Ferrari as the replacement for his close friend Gilles Villeneuve, who was killed during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix in 1982. Tambay started 114 Grands Prix during a Formula 1 career that spanned 1977-86. Tambay also competed at Le Mans and the famous Paris-Dakar Rally, before turning his hand to TV commentary in his native France.
lastwordonsports.com
Logan Sargeant: The Williams’ rookie chooses his number
Logan Sargeant, the American driver joining Williams next season, picks the permanent number he will use during his Formula 1 career. Sargeant, who achieved fourth place in the Formula 2 standings and collected the super license points he was missing, will drive for Williams in 2023. The American driver is replacing Nicholas Latifi, as Jost Capito confirmed during the race weekend in COTA early this year. Expectations are high since he had a consistent and solid season in the feeder series. After Abu Dhabi, Williams confirmed the presence of Sargeant on the 2023’s grid and the young driver now has picked the number he will use on his car next season.
Joe Gibbs Racing Warns Fans in Disturbing Video of Championship 4 Race Incident That Cost Christopher Bell Chance at Victory and Almost Cost Pit Crew Member a Finger
Joe Gibbs Racing warned fans about the graphic nature of a new video it shared on Twitter that shows the finger of Christopher Bell's jackman getting crushed during a late pit stop in Phoenix. The post Joe Gibbs Racing Warns Fans in Disturbing Video of Championship 4 Race Incident That Cost Christopher Bell Chance at Victory and Almost Cost Pit Crew Member a Finger appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
lastwordonsports.com
5 Times Martin Brundle Showed His Genius
An F1 legend both on and off the track, LWOS takes a look at some of the best moments in the career of Martin Brundle. Since 1984, the Grand Prix community has been blessed with the presence of Martin Brundle. A driver for 12 years and commentator for 25, Brundle is an omnipresent figure within the paddock, who transitioned from the cockpit to the commentary box with seamless ease. Through his 38 years’ involvement in Formula 1, Brundle has shown so many moments of brilliance, whether it be behind the wheel or the mic.
Drama on final night of Track Champions League as Richardson just pips Lavreysen
There were three British wins in London, but Katie Archibald was unable to overturn Jennifer Valente's lead in the endurance competition
Fans Disagree on Whether Hamilton Earned British Driver of the Year Award
Getty ImagesHamilton won the award despite clearly being bested by a fellow British driver.
F1 reveals six sprint race venues in record-breaking 2023 calendar
Formula 1 has revealed the six sprint race venues for the 2023 season - with four tracks staging the Saturday dash for the first time. F1 announced in September that the number of sprint races next year would be doubled from three to six with the 100km race - which sets the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix - proving popular with the majority of fans and drivers. The 2023 race weekends on which these will be taking place have now been confirmed: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (28-30 April)Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring (30 June-2 July)Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps...
F1 planning to split race schedule into regionalised calendar
Formula One has confirmed its commitment to introducing a regionalised calendar for the season in future
Motor racing-Azerbaijan to be first of six F1 sprint races in 2023
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Baku City circuit will host the first of Formula One's six sprint races next season, the sport said on Wednesday. The others will be held in Austria, at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps, Qatar, Austin's Circuit of the Americas and Brazil's Interlagos.
RideApart
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Train To Reclaim Dakar Crown In 2023
Anything short of a Dakar victory is a disappointment for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. In 2001, Team Orange wrestled its first Dakar win from the competition. It wouldn’t relinquish its grip on the title for another 19 years. By then, Austrian rider Matthias Walkner already shot to the top of the Dakar field once, and Australian Toby Price notched two victories. That all changed in 2020, though.
racer.com
Recompense for McLaren in Uruguay after tough first year in Extreme E
McLaren ended the first off-road racing campaign in its illustrious history by claiming a podium finish in the Extreme E season finale in Uruguay, providing a positive end to what had been a character-building season. The third place for the team of Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust provided redemption for...
Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled With Portimao As Favored Replacement
Formula 1 has confirmed that in 2023, the F1 calendar will not include the Chinese Grand Prix. The race will now miss its fourth year since 2019 when the last Grand Prix was held there. Liberty Media and Formula 1 cite the country's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy. Already, 2023 will be...
