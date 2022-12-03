ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

INTERVIEW: George Russell on the good - and bad - of life at one of F1's powerhouse teams

“I was very happy with how I…” George Russell stands up as he gets interrupted by Susie and Toto Wolff. The pair have just walked into the Mercedes hospitality unit on the Thursday of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, and after having not been in Brazil it’s the team principal’s first chance to congratulate Russell on his maiden Formula 1 win in person.
The Independent

F1 confirms record 24-race 2023 calendar with Las Vegas GP new addition

The FIA has released a record-24 race calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 season with Las Vegas a brand new addition. The record-breaking campaign will start on 5 March in Bahrain and end in Abu Dhabi on 26 November, with the race on the Las Vegas strip taking place on Saturday November 18, the week before the final Grand Prix. Formula 1 have also announced a new three-year deal with Monaco for one of the world’s most famous races to take place in the principality until 2025. The British Grand Prix at Silverstone moves to 9 July - a...
Autoweek.com

Two-time F1 Race Winner Patrick Tambay Dies at 73

Tambay was selected by Ferrari as the replacement for his close friend Gilles Villeneuve, who was killed during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix in 1982. Tambay started 114 Grands Prix during a Formula 1 career that spanned 1977-86. Tambay also competed at Le Mans and the famous Paris-Dakar Rally, before turning his hand to TV commentary in his native France.
lastwordonsports.com

Logan Sargeant: The Williams’ rookie chooses his number

Logan Sargeant, the American driver joining Williams next season, picks the permanent number he will use during his Formula 1 career. Sargeant, who achieved fourth place in the Formula 2 standings and collected the super license points he was missing, will drive for Williams in 2023. The American driver is replacing Nicholas Latifi, as Jost Capito confirmed during the race weekend in COTA early this year. Expectations are high since he had a consistent and solid season in the feeder series. After Abu Dhabi, Williams confirmed the presence of Sargeant on the 2023’s grid and the young driver now has picked the number he will use on his car next season.
Sportscasting

Joe Gibbs Racing Warns Fans in Disturbing Video of Championship 4 Race Incident That Cost Christopher Bell Chance at Victory and Almost Cost Pit Crew Member a Finger

Joe Gibbs Racing warned fans about the graphic nature of a new video it shared on Twitter that shows the finger of Christopher Bell's jackman getting crushed during a late pit stop in Phoenix. The post Joe Gibbs Racing Warns Fans in Disturbing Video of Championship 4 Race Incident That Cost Christopher Bell Chance at Victory and Almost Cost Pit Crew Member a Finger appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
lastwordonsports.com

5 Times Martin Brundle Showed His Genius

An F1 legend both on and off the track, LWOS takes a look at some of the best moments in the career of Martin Brundle. Since 1984, the Grand Prix community has been blessed with the presence of Martin Brundle. A driver for 12 years and commentator for 25, Brundle is an omnipresent figure within the paddock, who transitioned from the cockpit to the commentary box with seamless ease. Through his 38 years’ involvement in Formula 1, Brundle has shown so many moments of brilliance, whether it be behind the wheel or the mic.
The Independent

F1 reveals six sprint race venues in record-breaking 2023 calendar

Formula 1 has revealed the six sprint race venues for the 2023 season - with four tracks staging the Saturday dash for the first time. F1 announced in September that the number of sprint races next year would be doubled from three to six with the 100km race - which sets the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix - proving popular with the majority of fans and drivers. The 2023 race weekends on which these will be taking place have now been confirmed: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (28-30 April)Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring (30 June-2 July)Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps...
Reuters

Motor racing-Azerbaijan to be first of six F1 sprint races in 2023

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Baku City circuit will host the first of Formula One's six sprint races next season, the sport said on Wednesday. The others will be held in Austria, at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps, Qatar, Austin's Circuit of the Americas and Brazil's Interlagos.
RideApart

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Train To Reclaim Dakar Crown In 2023

Anything short of a Dakar victory is a disappointment for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. In 2001, Team Orange wrestled its first Dakar win from the competition. It wouldn’t relinquish its grip on the title for another 19 years. By then, Austrian rider Matthias Walkner already shot to the top of the Dakar field once, and Australian Toby Price notched two victories. That all changed in 2020, though.
racer.com

Recompense for McLaren in Uruguay after tough first year in Extreme E

McLaren ended the first off-road racing campaign in its illustrious history by claiming a podium finish in the Extreme E season finale in Uruguay, providing a positive end to what had been a character-building season. The third place for the team of Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust provided redemption for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy