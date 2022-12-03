An F1 legend both on and off the track, LWOS takes a look at some of the best moments in the career of Martin Brundle. Since 1984, the Grand Prix community has been blessed with the presence of Martin Brundle. A driver for 12 years and commentator for 25, Brundle is an omnipresent figure within the paddock, who transitioned from the cockpit to the commentary box with seamless ease. Through his 38 years’ involvement in Formula 1, Brundle has shown so many moments of brilliance, whether it be behind the wheel or the mic.

17 HOURS AGO