Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Columbia Missourian
Missouri quarterback target Kaelin to visit this weekend
Missouri appears to be heavily interested in Class of 2024 recruit Daniel Kaelin, a three-star quarterback from Bellevue, Nebraska. Kaelin — who visited Columbia to watch the Tigers rout New Mexico State on Nov. 19 — received an offer from Missouri on March 6. “On my last visit,...
Columbia Missourian
Battle girls basketball edges Rock Bridge in final seconds
A made free throw in the final seconds lifted Battle girls basketball past Rock Bridge 57-56 in its Central Missouri Activities Conference home opener Tuesday. Spartans forward Jaleah Brookins was fouled going up for a shot under the basket by Bruins center Jayda Porter with 1.6 seconds remaining. After missing the first free throw, Brookins knocked down the second to win the game.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball appears in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology ahead of Kansas matchup
Missouri made its first appearance in ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s updated 2022-23 Bracketology on Tuesday. The Tigers are one of 14 new teams making their first appearance in Lunardi’s Bracketology. Currently, he has seven Southeastern Conference teams projected to make the 68-team field, with Missouri joining...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri track and field announces 15-meet slate for 2023 season
Missouri track and field announced its schedule for the 2023 season Monday. The Tigers are scheduled to compete in 15 events across their indoor and outdoor seasons between January and May. Indoor competition will begin Jan. 14 at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa. A week after that, the...
Columbia Missourian
MU extends wrestling coach Brian Smith through 2026-27
The University of Missouri Department of Athletics is extending head wrestling coach Brian Smith through the 2026-27 season, Athletics Director Desireé Reed-Francois announced Monday. Smith is the winningest coach in program history, both by win percentage (.737) and total wins (319). The Tigers are coming off of a 2021-22...
Columbia Missourian
MU women's basketball appears in ESPN Bracketology, receives vote in AP poll
Missouri women’s basketball appeared in ESPN women’s bracketologist Charlie Creme’s latest edition of Bracketology. The Tigers were slotted as a No. 8 seed in one of the two Seattle regionals. Creme has Missouri projected to play No. 9 seed Virginia in the Stanford subregion, with the winner...
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz provides insight into transfer portal, roster updates
Over the past week, eight scholarship Missouri players announced their intentions of entering the college football transfer portal, which opened Monday. But the number is less than what coach Eli Drinkwitz expected, estimating 12 or 14 players to depart from the program. Drinkwitz was pleased to see the Tigers not...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri football transfer portal tracker
It's officially transfer season. The college football transfer portal opened Monday, one of the most chaotic recent developments in college football. It will close Jan. 18, 2023.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge girls basketball redeems itself against Quincy Notre Dame
In the highly anticipated finale of the inaugural Sophie Cunningham Classic in Columbia, Rock Bridge took down Quincy Notre Dame (Illinois) 65-58. The defending IHSA Class 2 champion had the advantage early behind MU women’s basketball commit Abbey Schreacke’s four 3s in the first quarter.
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz on KU: 'We'll see you on Faurot Field (in September 2025)'
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz opened his Monday morning Zoom press conference up for questions by addressing the elephant in the room. “I’ll open it up with anybody who wants to ask me, you know, great questions about reports from Twitterverse that are related to a guy having a bowl projection,” Drinkwitz said. “So if that’s what we’re going to talk about here, let’s get those bowl projections out of the way early.”
Columbia Missourian
Missouri flips Burks' commitment from Ole Miss
Marvin Burks Jr. verbally committed to Missouri on Sunday, decommitting from Ole Miss. The four-star safety, according to 247Sports, received his offer from the Tigers on June 28, 2021. Burks visited Missouri three times following his verbal commitment to Ole Miss on Oct. 21, a source told the Missourian. The...
Columbia Missourian
Four Tigers make AP All-SEC teams
Four Missouri players made the AP All-SEC teams Monday: wide receiver Dominic Lovett and defensive end Isaiah McGuire made the first team, while LT Javon Foster and LB Ty’Ron Hopper were second-teamers. Lovett had a breakout second season, catching 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns. He finished...
Columbia Missourian
MU gymnastics opens with exhibition; Stephens drops exhibition
Missouri gymnastics opened the 2022-23 season with its annual Black & Gold exhibition meet Sunday at the Hearnes Center. Grace Anne-Davis and Addison Lawrence highlighted the Tigers' performances, with each scoring a 9.825 on the vault.
Columbia Missourian
A 24-point third quarter powers MU women's hoops to victory over Arizona State
To complete a sweep off its two-game stand in Tempe, Arizona for the Arizona State classic, Missouri women’s basketball defeated host Arizona State 71-60 on Sunday. Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen starred, with each scoring 23 points on over 50% shooting. The Tigers managed to shoot 49% as a team and assisted on 19 of their 30 baskets.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman names former Capital City assistant Howell as new softball coach
Hickman softball has named Whitni Howell as its new head coach, according to a news release Monday. Howell played shortstop for Jefferson City and graduated in 2010. She helped lead the Jays to their first state title in 2009 and was four-year varsity letter-winner and team captain.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri to play in Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest
After a little drama, Missouri finally knows where it will play its final game of the 2022 season: Tampa, Florida. The Tigers will participate in the 14th-annual Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest at 5:30 p.m CT on Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium. Brad Crawford of 247Sports...
Columbia Missourian
Lovett makes it official, will enter transfer portal Monday
If there was still any doubt, there is not anymore: Dominic Lovett will enter the transfer portal Monday, he announced on Instagram Sunday evening. Lovett led Missouri by significant margins with 56 receptions and 846 yards this season — up from 26 and 173, respectively, in 2021. He played almost exclusively from the slot this season, and it resulted in the freshman-to-sophomore year jump that the Tigers hoped he would have.
Columbia Missourian
Vandalism at Missouri elementary school includes a swastika
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police in Springfield, Missouri, are investigating after a swastika was sprayed on an elementary school during a vandalism spree. The vandalism at York Elementary School, which is under construction, was found on Saturday morning, police spokeswoman Cris Waters said.
Columbia Missourian
Geraldine 'Gin' Jeffries, Dec. 11, 1933 — Dec. 3, 2022
Geraldine F. “Gin” Jeffries, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on December 11, 1933, in Harrisburg to the late Edward and Iona (Bryson) Railton. Gin was a 1951 graduate of Harrisburg High School.
Columbia Missourian
Finding Your Starpower: Girls on the Run Heart of Missouri chapter celebrates the end of fall season
Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School Secretary Erica Chapin and Librarian Kristen Burkemper coached their first Girls on the Run season together at their school. Girls on the Run is a national organization that teaches third through fifth graders the power of physical activity, as well as life lessons centered around friendship, confidence and team-building.
Comments / 0