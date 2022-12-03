ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Missouri quarterback target Kaelin to visit this weekend

Missouri appears to be heavily interested in Class of 2024 recruit Daniel Kaelin, a three-star quarterback from Bellevue, Nebraska. Kaelin — who visited Columbia to watch the Tigers rout New Mexico State on Nov. 19 — received an offer from Missouri on March 6. “On my last visit,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Battle girls basketball edges Rock Bridge in final seconds

A made free throw in the final seconds lifted Battle girls basketball past Rock Bridge 57-56 in its Central Missouri Activities Conference home opener Tuesday. Spartans forward Jaleah Brookins was fouled going up for a shot under the basket by Bruins center Jayda Porter with 1.6 seconds remaining. After missing the first free throw, Brookins knocked down the second to win the game.
COLUMBIA, MO
MU men's basketball appears in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology ahead of Kansas matchup

Missouri made its first appearance in ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s updated 2022-23 Bracketology on Tuesday. The Tigers are one of 14 new teams making their first appearance in Lunardi’s Bracketology. Currently, he has seven Southeastern Conference teams projected to make the 68-team field, with Missouri joining...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri track and field announces 15-meet slate for 2023 season

Missouri track and field announced its schedule for the 2023 season Monday. The Tigers are scheduled to compete in 15 events across their indoor and outdoor seasons between January and May. Indoor competition will begin Jan. 14 at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa. A week after that, the...
COLUMBIA, MO
MU extends wrestling coach Brian Smith through 2026-27

The University of Missouri Department of Athletics is extending head wrestling coach Brian Smith through the 2026-27 season, Athletics Director Desireé Reed-Francois announced Monday. Smith is the winningest coach in program history, both by win percentage (.737) and total wins (319). The Tigers are coming off of a 2021-22...
COLUMBIA, MO
Drinkwitz provides insight into transfer portal, roster updates

Over the past week, eight scholarship Missouri players announced their intentions of entering the college football transfer portal, which opened Monday. But the number is less than what coach Eli Drinkwitz expected, estimating 12 or 14 players to depart from the program. Drinkwitz was pleased to see the Tigers not...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri football transfer portal tracker

It's officially transfer season. The college football transfer portal opened Monday, one of the most chaotic recent developments in college football. It will close Jan. 18, 2023.
COLUMBIA, MO
Rock Bridge girls basketball redeems itself against Quincy Notre Dame

In the highly anticipated finale of the inaugural Sophie Cunningham Classic in Columbia, Rock Bridge took down Quincy Notre Dame (Illinois) 65-58. The defending IHSA Class 2 champion had the advantage early behind MU women’s basketball commit Abbey Schreacke’s four 3s in the first quarter.
COLUMBIA, MO
Drinkwitz on KU: 'We'll see you on Faurot Field (in September 2025)'

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz opened his Monday morning Zoom press conference up for questions by addressing the elephant in the room. “I’ll open it up with anybody who wants to ask me, you know, great questions about reports from Twitterverse that are related to a guy having a bowl projection,” Drinkwitz said. “So if that’s what we’re going to talk about here, let’s get those bowl projections out of the way early.”
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri flips Burks' commitment from Ole Miss

Marvin Burks Jr. verbally committed to Missouri on Sunday, decommitting from Ole Miss. The four-star safety, according to 247Sports, received his offer from the Tigers on June 28, 2021. Burks visited Missouri three times following his verbal commitment to Ole Miss on Oct. 21, a source told the Missourian. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
Four Tigers make AP All-SEC teams

Four Missouri players made the AP All-SEC teams Monday: wide receiver Dominic Lovett and defensive end Isaiah McGuire made the first team, while LT Javon Foster and LB Ty’Ron Hopper were second-teamers. Lovett had a breakout second season, catching 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns. He finished...
COLUMBIA, MO
A 24-point third quarter powers MU women's hoops to victory over Arizona State

To complete a sweep off its two-game stand in Tempe, Arizona for the Arizona State classic, Missouri women’s basketball defeated host Arizona State 71-60 on Sunday. Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen starred, with each scoring 23 points on over 50% shooting. The Tigers managed to shoot 49% as a team and assisted on 19 of their 30 baskets.
TEMPE, AZ
Missouri to play in Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest

After a little drama, Missouri finally knows where it will play its final game of the 2022 season: Tampa, Florida. The Tigers will participate in the 14th-annual Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest at 5:30 p.m CT on Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium. Brad Crawford of 247Sports...
COLUMBIA, MO
Lovett makes it official, will enter transfer portal Monday

If there was still any doubt, there is not anymore: Dominic Lovett will enter the transfer portal Monday, he announced on Instagram Sunday evening. Lovett led Missouri by significant margins with 56 receptions and 846 yards this season — up from 26 and 173, respectively, in 2021. He played almost exclusively from the slot this season, and it resulted in the freshman-to-sophomore year jump that the Tigers hoped he would have.
COLUMBIA, MO
Vandalism at Missouri elementary school includes a swastika

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police in Springfield, Missouri, are investigating after a swastika was sprayed on an elementary school during a vandalism spree. The vandalism at York Elementary School, which is under construction, was found on Saturday morning, police spokeswoman Cris Waters said.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Geraldine 'Gin' Jeffries, Dec. 11, 1933 — Dec. 3, 2022

Geraldine F. “Gin” Jeffries, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on December 11, 1933, in Harrisburg to the late Edward and Iona (Bryson) Railton. Gin was a 1951 graduate of Harrisburg High School.
COLUMBIA, MO
Finding Your Starpower: Girls on the Run Heart of Missouri chapter celebrates the end of fall season

Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School Secretary Erica Chapin and Librarian Kristen Burkemper coached their first Girls on the Run season together at their school. Girls on the Run is a national organization that teaches third through fifth graders the power of physical activity, as well as life lessons centered around friendship, confidence and team-building.
COLUMBIA, MO

