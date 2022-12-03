ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barberville, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Bowler Basks in Perfect 300s on Back-to-Back Days

Bowling a 300 game is great any time. Reaching 50 for your career is even better. Rolling another perfect game the very next night? At a different bowling center? That puts Rick Pittman in a different category. In September, the Summerfield resident rolled all strikes as a part of Wednesday...
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Bay News 9

Lake Minneola baseball walks off in unity

MINNEOLA, Fla -- Every swing of the bat is stronger than the storm for one Lake Minneola baseball player. "You can't spend your whole life hiding," said Lake Minneola sophomore Adam Gottesman. "It hurts sometimes, I have those days where im like I dont wanna get out of bed, but I have to. I still get up and come here and work my butt off to make it."
MINNEOLA, FL
speedonthewater.com

Toys Tour Goes Star-Studded With 110-Boat Fleet

From a timing perspective, the annual Toys Tour event on the St. Johns Rivers seems ripe for failure. It happens in Palatka, Fla., on the first weekend in December, which isn’t inherently “bad,” but the happening does follow the Offshore Powerboat Association Englewood Beach Waterfest World Championships two weekends prior, which in turn follows the Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run the week prior.
PALATKA, FL
iheart.com

Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games

Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Indy100

Huge mysterious object appears on Florida beach - these are four things it could be

A giant, mysterious object has been discovered on Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County, Florida and everyone is wondering what it could be. The 80-foot-long object that appears to be made of wood and metal object was first noticed by beachgoers after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole earlier this year. "Unprecedented" beach erosion caused by the hurricanes unveiled the massive object which had been hidden underneath the sand."We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” Tammy Malphurs, Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief said. “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

NHC tracking tropical disturbance in central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system in the central Atlantic. It's located about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to NHC. "Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it meanders generally northeastward during...
ORLANDO, FL
itinyhouses.com

Lakefront Tiny House in Orlando is Packed with Appliances

If you have been hunting for a tiny space to move into full time, this lakefront tiny house in Orlando could be perfect! The price tag might be slightly on the higher side, but this is one of those tiny spaces where you’ll truly be able to experience the joys of tiny living.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Regal & Nautique of Orlando Wins North American Dealer of the Year

Regal & Nautique of Orlando recently won the highly coveted 2022 Boating Industry “Dealer of the Year” award in the annual Top 100, recognizing the best retailers throughout North America. Regal & Nautique of Orlando has risen through the rankings over the years, twice earning recognition for the...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Budweiser Clydesdales Return to Orlando

The world-famous and iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to Orlando’s ICON Park on Sunday, December 4th. From 11am to 1pm, guests can meet and take photos with the regal horses – all dressed up in their holiday best – as they pose in front of The Wheel.
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County precautionary water boil notice

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Firefighters extricate driver from SUV after rollover crash in Ocala

A driver was extricated by firefighters on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision that occurred near an intersection in Ocala. On Monday, shortly before 3:35 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 4, Rescue 4, Tower 1, Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection of SW College Road and SW 27th Avenue due to reports of a vehicle accident with rollover.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages sold for $6.675 million

The Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages has been sold for $6.675 million. The sale of the 8,705-square-foot net-leased property located at 5743 Williamsburg Lane at State Road 44 at the main south entrance of The Villages was announced Monday by Marcus & Millchap Inc. Rober Freeman, James Medefind,...
THE VILLAGES, FL

