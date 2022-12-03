Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Bowler Basks in Perfect 300s on Back-to-Back Days
Bowling a 300 game is great any time. Reaching 50 for your career is even better. Rolling another perfect game the very next night? At a different bowling center? That puts Rick Pittman in a different category. In September, the Summerfield resident rolled all strikes as a part of Wednesday...
Bay News 9
Lake Minneola baseball walks off in unity
MINNEOLA, Fla -- Every swing of the bat is stronger than the storm for one Lake Minneola baseball player. "You can't spend your whole life hiding," said Lake Minneola sophomore Adam Gottesman. "It hurts sometimes, I have those days where im like I dont wanna get out of bed, but I have to. I still get up and come here and work my butt off to make it."
speedonthewater.com
Toys Tour Goes Star-Studded With 110-Boat Fleet
From a timing perspective, the annual Toys Tour event on the St. Johns Rivers seems ripe for failure. It happens in Palatka, Fla., on the first weekend in December, which isn’t inherently “bad,” but the happening does follow the Offshore Powerboat Association Englewood Beach Waterfest World Championships two weekends prior, which in turn follows the Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run the week prior.
iheart.com
Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games
Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
State archaeologists returning to site of mysterious debris on Florida beach
State archaeologists are set to investigate a large piece of debris that was partially unearthed at a Florida beach after back-to-back hurricanes destroyed seawalls, dunes, and swept away layers of sand.
Huge mysterious object appears on Florida beach - these are four things it could be
A giant, mysterious object has been discovered on Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County, Florida and everyone is wondering what it could be. The 80-foot-long object that appears to be made of wood and metal object was first noticed by beachgoers after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole earlier this year. "Unprecedented" beach erosion caused by the hurricanes unveiled the massive object which had been hidden underneath the sand."We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” Tammy Malphurs, Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief said. “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
WESH
NHC tracking tropical disturbance in central Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system in the central Atlantic. It's located about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to NHC. "Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it meanders generally northeastward during...
itinyhouses.com
Lakefront Tiny House in Orlando is Packed with Appliances
If you have been hunting for a tiny space to move into full time, this lakefront tiny house in Orlando could be perfect! The price tag might be slightly on the higher side, but this is one of those tiny spaces where you’ll truly be able to experience the joys of tiny living.
Locally Owned and Operated Bar and Grill to Open in Merritt Island
“It will be all kinds of food, with a focus on fast food—a mix and match of Indian and American food,” Co-Owner Chetankumar Patel tells What Now Orlando.
westorlandonews.com
Regal & Nautique of Orlando Wins North American Dealer of the Year
Regal & Nautique of Orlando recently won the highly coveted 2022 Boating Industry “Dealer of the Year” award in the annual Top 100, recognizing the best retailers throughout North America. Regal & Nautique of Orlando has risen through the rankings over the years, twice earning recognition for the...
fox35orlando.com
'I’m hanging on by the skin of my teeth': Daytona businesses plea for shoppers amid hurricane recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Although the 2022 hurricane season has wrapped up, businesses in Downtown Daytona Beach continue hurricane recovery efforts. Going out-of-business signs now cover the Knotty Crab. The owner tells FOX 35 News that his reason for closing was a mixture of things, but the double storms this season were the final straw.
Head-on car collision leading to one person dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, two cars struck each other and one driver was pronounced dead. Two vehicles were traveling south on US 17 while a third vehicle was traveling north in the same area. Florida High Patrol says, for an unknown reason, one of the vehicles...
WESH
Puerto Rico governor aiming to expand business connections in central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Expanding the economic bridge between Puerto Rico and central Florida, Puerto Rico's governor expressed the importance of that relationship at an event Monday in Orlando. "There's a natural connection between Florida and Puerto Rico, which we are promoting," said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi. WESH 2 sat...
westorlandonews.com
Budweiser Clydesdales Return to Orlando
The world-famous and iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to Orlando’s ICON Park on Sunday, December 4th. From 11am to 1pm, guests can meet and take photos with the regal horses – all dressed up in their holiday best – as they pose in front of The Wheel.
WCJB
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
Orlando Health asking for help identifying patient at ORMC
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health officials say they’re looking for anyone who may be able to help identify a patient who’s been at Orlando Regional Medical Center for weeks. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The patient is described as a Hispanic man in his...
ocala-news.com
Firefighters extricate driver from SUV after rollover crash in Ocala
A driver was extricated by firefighters on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision that occurred near an intersection in Ocala. On Monday, shortly before 3:35 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 4, Rescue 4, Tower 1, Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection of SW College Road and SW 27th Avenue due to reports of a vehicle accident with rollover.
villages-news.com
Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages sold for $6.675 million
The Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages has been sold for $6.675 million. The sale of the 8,705-square-foot net-leased property located at 5743 Williamsburg Lane at State Road 44 at the main south entrance of The Villages was announced Monday by Marcus & Millchap Inc. Rober Freeman, James Medefind,...
