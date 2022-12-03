ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
People

Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8 Spoilers: Frank Won't Back Down!

Frank Reagan's never been one to back down from a fight. Countless mayors have learned the hard way that if they cross Frank, they'll have a serious problem on their hands. He's committed to his principles and won't go along with anything that he thinks is harmful to the NYPD.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
TV Fanatic

Matthew Perry Reveals Why He Never Watched 'Friends'

Despite ending its run in 2004, Friends remains one of the biggest shows. It lives on through streaming, syndication, and fans who dig out their DVDs. Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the NBC comedy series, opened up in a new interview with CBC about why he didn't watch the show despite starring in it.
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10 Review: Trust

Thony was on the warpath to save her son, and she wasn't letting anyone stand in her way, not even Arman. Thony interfered with Arman and Nadia's plan to kill Robert on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10. She even involved Garrett, which worsened matters for Arman. Thony meant...
TV Fanatic

The White Lotus Season Finale Trailer Teases Multiple Fatalities

Every vacation has to end, and for the residents of the White Lotus, not everyone will survive. HBO dropped the official trailer for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 -- the season finale --, and we have plenty of questions. For starters, will Portia manage to save Tanya from...
TV Fanatic

The Rookie Winter Finale Review: Is Chenford Official Now?

It's been a long path toward Tim and Lucy finding their way to one another, and it couldn't have ended on a better note for both The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8 and The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9 that this relationship between the pairing has taken such a significant yet natural step.
TV Fanatic

Taylor Kitsch to Headline American Primeval Limited Series at Netflix

Another Friday Night Lights alum is returning to the small screen. Netflix today announced the new limited series, American Primeval. Pete Berg is attached to direct all episodes and executive produce as the first project under his first look deal with Netflix. Eric Newman will executive produce under his overall...
TV Fanatic

The Resident Season 6 Episode 10 Review: Family Day

And with that Fall Finale, the countdown until the next installments begins!. You can say The Resident Season 6 Episode 10 left some fans on the edge of their seats with that Conrad and Billie kiss and poor Padma on the edge of a ledge, so to speak, and we'll have through the holiday season to process what's next for the Chastain crew.
GEORGIA STATE
TV Fanatic

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Reflections

It's the midseason finale of The Winchesters, directed by Supernatural alum Richard Speight Jr., and John and Mary are both in for a surprise. On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7, as the gang closes in on the Akrida, Mary finds a clue that brings her closer to finding her dad, while John must decipher notes from his own father.
TV Fanatic

His Dark Materials Season Premiere Review: Hide and Seek

The stakes have never been higher as we begin the final season of this epic fantasy saga. On His Dark Materials Season 3 Episode 1, the stage is set for an adventure that will span many worlds. It has been two years since the cliffhanger ending of Season 2 (based...
TV Fanatic

The White Lotus Season 2 Finale Theories: From Plausible to Unhinged

The end is almost in sight for The White Lotus Season 2. With The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7, it's time to delve into some of the possibilities for the big finale. After a thrilling season of so much build-up, there are many directions the series could travel in the final installment.
TV Fanatic

Wednesday Becomes Netflix's Third Biggest English-Language TV Series of All Time

Netflix has found another hit in the Jenna Ortega-led drama series Wednesday. The streaming service announced Tuesday that the Addams Family series amassed a further 411.29 million hours viewed in its second week. In just two weeks, the new comedy mystery is now Netflix’s third Most Popular English-language TV series...

Comments / 0

Community Policy