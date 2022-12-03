Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8 Spoilers: Frank Won't Back Down!
Frank Reagan's never been one to back down from a fight. Countless mayors have learned the hard way that if they cross Frank, they'll have a serious problem on their hands. He's committed to his principles and won't go along with anything that he thinks is harmful to the NYPD.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Carrying Aurora to Her Bedroom During a Panic Attack Proves His Codepedency With Robyn’s Kids
In 'Sister Wives' Season 14, Kody carries Robyn's 17-year-old daughter upstairs when she has a panic attack. Is this normal or is their relationship codependent?
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Matthew Perry Reveals Why He Never Watched 'Friends'
Despite ending its run in 2004, Friends remains one of the biggest shows. It lives on through streaming, syndication, and fans who dig out their DVDs. Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the NBC comedy series, opened up in a new interview with CBC about why he didn't watch the show despite starring in it.
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10 Review: Trust
Thony was on the warpath to save her son, and she wasn't letting anyone stand in her way, not even Arman. Thony interfered with Arman and Nadia's plan to kill Robert on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10. She even involved Garrett, which worsened matters for Arman. Thony meant...
The White Lotus Season Finale Trailer Teases Multiple Fatalities
Every vacation has to end, and for the residents of the White Lotus, not everyone will survive. HBO dropped the official trailer for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 -- the season finale --, and we have plenty of questions. For starters, will Portia manage to save Tanya from...
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9 Sneak Peek: First Look at Choi and April's Wedding!
If you were worried about whether Ethan and April would tie the knot, you can relax now. NBC has released 15 sneak peek photos of the big day, and these two will get the happily ever after they've always deserved. Check out these special Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9...
The Rookie Winter Finale Review: Is Chenford Official Now?
It's been a long path toward Tim and Lucy finding their way to one another, and it couldn't have ended on a better note for both The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8 and The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9 that this relationship between the pairing has taken such a significant yet natural step.
Taylor Kitsch to Headline American Primeval Limited Series at Netflix
Another Friday Night Lights alum is returning to the small screen. Netflix today announced the new limited series, American Primeval. Pete Berg is attached to direct all episodes and executive produce as the first project under his first look deal with Netflix. Eric Newman will executive produce under his overall...
The Resident Season 6 Episode 10 Review: Family Day
And with that Fall Finale, the countdown until the next installments begins!. You can say The Resident Season 6 Episode 10 left some fans on the edge of their seats with that Conrad and Billie kiss and poor Padma on the edge of a ledge, so to speak, and we'll have through the holiday season to process what's next for the Chastain crew.
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Reflections
It's the midseason finale of The Winchesters, directed by Supernatural alum Richard Speight Jr., and John and Mary are both in for a surprise. On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7, as the gang closes in on the Akrida, Mary finds a clue that brings her closer to finding her dad, while John must decipher notes from his own father.
His Dark Materials Season Premiere Review: Hide and Seek
The stakes have never been higher as we begin the final season of this epic fantasy saga. On His Dark Materials Season 3 Episode 1, the stage is set for an adventure that will span many worlds. It has been two years since the cliffhanger ending of Season 2 (based...
Servant Final Season Trailer: The Turners Are in Mortal Danger As Leanne Embraces the Darkness!
Ever since the beginning of the trippy Apple TV+ drama Servant, viewers have questioned Leanne's motives, and now, it looks like we'll get some answers. The trailer for Servant Season 4 is here, and there's plenty to unpack as we get some big answers to some of the most burning questions.
The White Lotus Season 2 Finale Theories: From Plausible to Unhinged
The end is almost in sight for The White Lotus Season 2. With The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7, it's time to delve into some of the possibilities for the big finale. After a thrilling season of so much build-up, there are many directions the series could travel in the final installment.
Wednesday Becomes Netflix's Third Biggest English-Language TV Series of All Time
Netflix has found another hit in the Jenna Ortega-led drama series Wednesday. The streaming service announced Tuesday that the Addams Family series amassed a further 411.29 million hours viewed in its second week. In just two weeks, the new comedy mystery is now Netflix’s third Most Popular English-language TV series...
