leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police capture wanted man who fled traffic stop
Leesburg police arrested a fugitive who fled a traffic stop. A Fruitland Park police officer had assisted a Lake County deputy who ran the plate of a vehicle Friday and found that the owner of the vehicle,48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Marion County.
click orlando
Man arrested nearly 2 weeks after Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after being accused of injuring another man in an Orlando shooting nearly two weeks ago, police said in a news release Tuesday. Investigators said they positively identified 45-year-old Charles L. McClain, who now faces a charge for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, as the shooter.
New program to crack down on stolen guns in Volusia, Flagler counties finds success
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials have put a task force together to deal with a rise in crime involving young men in two local counties. Prosecutors and law enforcement are calling the stolen guns that end up in the hands of children used in crimes an epidemic. Officials said...
‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
mynews13.com
'Operation Young Guns' targets youth gun violence in Volusia County
A new partnership of several Florida law enforcement agencies is targeting the young people who Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says are responsible for a string of gun violence across a four-county area. "Operation Young Gun" has led to 100 people facing 283 charges, since May, according to the Volusia...
WESH
3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
WESH
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Daytona Beach Police officer arrested and placed on administrative leave
Daytona Beach Police Department public information officer. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at approximately 5 p.m., Port Orange Police officers arrested and charged Daytona Beach Police Officer Justin Dunne with domestic violence misdemeanor battery. According to a police report, Dunne and an unnamed female had gone out the evening of Nov....
ormondbeachobserver.com
Suspect who fired BB gun at car going over the Granada bridge sought
9:22 p.m. — 100 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Fraud. Police responded to a local fast food restaurant after receiving a report that an individual tried to pay with a fake $50 bill. Once the reporting officer arrived, the manager told her that two men entered the...
Florida Deputy Fatally Shoots Fellow Deputy While Playing With Gun: Sheriff
Brevard County Deputy Andrew Lawson was arrested for manslaughter after unintentionally shooting Deputy Austin Walsh, authorities said.
WESH
Affidavit: Brevard County deputy pulled trigger twice, firing single shot that killed fellow deputy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Brevard County deputy pointed his gun at his roommate, a fellow deputy, inside their apartment and pulled the trigger twice, according to an arrest warrant. Investigators said deputy Andrew Lawson reported that the gun did not go off the first time. The second...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man convicted of DUI nabbed after driving again
A Leesburg man previously convicted of drunk driving was arrested for driving while his license was suspended. A Eustis police officer on Nov. 24 was on patrol on County Road 44 when he clocked a Jeep driving 47 miles per hour in a 30 mph speed zone. The officer put on his emergency lights and stopped the Jeep.
WESH
Deputies: Man killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified a man killed in a shooting on Friday. Deputies were called to the shooting on the 1400 block of Dean Road around 2 p.m. They said they found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was...
villages-news.com
Homeless woman with stolen backpack arrested after found in broken down truck
A homeless woman with a stolen backpack was arrested after she was found in a broken down truck. Sarah Lee Kilby, 35, was found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the green Ford pickup parked on the sidewalk on the northbound side of State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She initially told police she was waiting for a friend to pick her up.
WESH
fox35orlando.com
Escaped Florida inmate caught after burglarizing home, deputies say
A Florida Department of Corrections inmate who was housed in Kissimmee was captured three days after his escape, deputies said. Edward Saucier reportedly cut his ankle monitor before he escaped from the state prison on Dec. 1. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Saucier was possibly...
wogx.com
Orlando Woman says she was robbed in Thornton Park by 2 wearing ski masks
The Orlando Police Department is investigating a reported robbery in Thornton Park. The victim claims that she was leaving a bar when two people in masks grabbed her purse.
WESH
