Orlando, FL

leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police capture wanted man who fled traffic stop

Leesburg police arrested a fugitive who fled a traffic stop. A Fruitland Park police officer had assisted a Lake County deputy who ran the plate of a vehicle Friday and found that the owner of the vehicle,48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Marion County.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Man arrested nearly 2 weeks after Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after being accused of injuring another man in an Orlando shooting nearly two weeks ago, police said in a news release Tuesday. Investigators said they positively identified 45-year-old Charles L. McClain, who now faces a charge for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, as the shooter.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
DELTONA, FL
mynews13.com

'Operation Young Guns' targets youth gun violence in Volusia County

A new partnership of several Florida law enforcement agencies is targeting the young people who Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says are responsible for a string of gun violence across a four-county area. "Operation Young Gun" has led to 100 people facing 283 charges, since May, according to the Volusia...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Daytona Beach Police officer arrested and placed on administrative leave

Daytona Beach Police Department public information officer. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at approximately 5 p.m., Port Orange Police officers arrested and charged Daytona Beach Police Officer Justin Dunne with domestic violence misdemeanor battery. According to a police report, Dunne and an unnamed female had gone out the evening of Nov....
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police officer arrested for domestic violence

A police officer from Daytona Beach is on administrative leave this morning - after he was arrested for domestic violence in Port Orange. According to authorities, officer Justin Dunne got into an altercation with a woman at his house last week. The woman reported the incident to officers, who say...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man convicted of DUI nabbed after driving again

A Leesburg man previously convicted of drunk driving was arrested for driving while his license was suspended. A Eustis police officer on Nov. 24 was on patrol on County Road 44 when he clocked a Jeep driving 47 miles per hour in a 30 mph speed zone. The officer put on his emergency lights and stopped the Jeep.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless woman with stolen backpack arrested after found in broken down truck

A homeless woman with a stolen backpack was arrested after she was found in a broken down truck. Sarah Lee Kilby, 35, was found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the green Ford pickup parked on the sidewalk on the northbound side of State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She initially told police she was waiting for a friend to pick her up.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WESH

Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school

Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Escaped Florida inmate caught after burglarizing home, deputies say

A Florida Department of Corrections inmate who was housed in Kissimmee was captured three days after his escape, deputies said. Edward Saucier reportedly cut his ankle monitor before he escaped from the state prison on Dec. 1. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Saucier was possibly...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Man arrested after escaping from Florida prison, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after escaping the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of Edward Saucier's escape after he cut his ankle monitor on Dec. 1. A resident reported a burglary at their...
KISSIMMEE, FL

