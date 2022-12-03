ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

WESH

Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Are Hurricanes Stopping People From Moving To Florida?

Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach

Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
CLERMONT, FL
westorlandonews.com

Paychecks for Patriots Job Fair for Central Florida Veterans

CareerSource Central Florida’s tenth annual Paychecks for Patriots, which is a job fair dedicated to connecting Veterans and their spouses with career opportunities across various industries here in Central Florida, will take place on Thursday, December 8th. The Orlando job fair will be held from 10am to 2pm at...
WINTER PARK, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

'Tripledemic' threatens Central Florida as COVID, Flu & RSV cases increase

Respiratory illness cases are rising in Central Florida with reports of COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, increasing, worrying experts that the area is at risk for a 'tripledemic." Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are quickly climbing, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Orange County's case positivity rate...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages sold for $6.675 million

The Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages has been sold for $6.675 million. The sale of the 8,705-square-foot net-leased property located at 5743 Williamsburg Lane at State Road 44 at the main south entrance of The Villages was announced Monday by Marcus & Millchap Inc. Rober Freeman, James Medefind,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Construction Advisory - Impacts on Traffic from Orlando to Miami

Florida - Monday December 5, 2022: Brightline has announced the following lane closures and work zones at railroad crossing and bridges that will affect traffic from Orlando to West Palm Beach. In addition Brightline has announced additional station construction projects in Aventura and Boca Raton as well as construction work...
MIAMI, FL
floridaescape.com

Foxtail Coffee in West Winter Garden

Foxtail Coffee, West Winter Garden is located on West Colonial Drive. This location is equipped with a convenient drive-thru and also offers plenty of indoor/outdoor seating, for all of your Foxtail favorites. Plan a visit soon as they have something for everyone. Located close to Avant Concierge Urology: Sijo J....
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Central Florida housing crisis heightens, impacts UCF students

Jess Budin dashed to tour The Verge, taking photos for her out-of-town roommate as notifications saying spots were filling up took over her phone. The junior human communications major was looking to sign a lease at the complex that week for her and her roommate after discovering they needed to find a new place to live as soon as possible.
ORLANDO, FL
beckersdental.com

Florida dentist charged with tax evasion

A Florida dentist was recently charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return. Frantz Brignol, DMD, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., allegedly amassed nearly $900,000 in tax liabilities with the IRS, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Justice Department. Between approximately 2014 and 2020, Dr. Brignol allegedly evaded tax payments by hiding money in his mother's bank accounts, trading funds overseas and failing to disclose another bank account to the IRS. He was also accused of failing to file an income tax return in 2020.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL

