Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site
(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
Dr. Florian M. Predd
Dr. Florian M. Predd, 84, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. Florian was born June 9, 1938, at Holy Family Hospital in La Porte, Indiana to the late Adolph and Mary Louise (Wysocki) Predd. On February 14, 1975, Florian married Christine Stepanek who survives. Florian Graduated...
Despina Vasilarakos
Despina Vasilarakos, 86, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Northwest Health - LaPorte. She was born October 28, 1936, in Distomo, Greece, the daughter of Nikolaou and Aspasia (Pergantas) Balagouras. In 1956, after surviving the WWII tragedy of what was once her hometown, Distomo, Greece,...
Windham Bremer
Windham Bremer, 84 years young, of La Porte Indiana, unexpectedly but peacefully passed on to be with God on December 2, 2022. Win, as he was affectionately known, was born to Joel Lewis and Margaret Windham Bremer on July 28, 1938, in Detroit Michigan. He graduated from Gross Pointe High School and continued his education at Dartmouth College where he received a bachelor's degree. Win graduated from the University of Michigan School of Medicine in 1964 and after an internship in Traverse City, Michigan, served as a doctor in the Navy, Bainbridge, MD, for 2 years as a lieutenant. Upon finishing his residency at Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital, Win settled in Michigan City, Indiana where he worked for 40 years as a radiologist for Michigan City Radiologists. Win was happily married to Deborah Bremer for 42 years and they enjoyed their beautiful home in the country where they raised their son and countless dogs and cats.
South Bend’s rail line bridge to be restored for pedestrians
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - No, coal is not making a comeback. But the historic bridge on South Bend’s coal-carrying rail line is. The railroad bridge near the roundabout at Angela and Riverside that had been left for dead decades ago is being converted to carry pedestrians across the St. Joseph River.
Niles, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Dr. Ross LaVerne Lawrence
Dr. Ross LaVerne Lawrence, 86, beautiful friend and loving family man, passed away at Northwest Health, La Porte, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Ross was born in Walkerton, Indiana, on February 5, 1936, to David and Evelyn (Ross) Lawrence. He graduated from Walkerton High School and went on to Purdue University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the School of Agriculture in 1958. During his senior year at Purdue, he met Sue, love of his life and marriage partner for more than 64 years, on a blind date. Ross and Sue quickly fell in love and married on August 30, 1958, in Pennville, Indiana. Immediately after marriage, Ross entered active duty with the U.S. Army. After his service, Ross and Sue moved to Flint, Michigan, where Ross worked for the Dean Milk Company.
Liquor Approved for New Downtown Eatery
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is helping a new restaurant downtown by allowing it to expand its alcoholic beverage offerings. The La Porte City Council approved a three-way liquor license for Bon Viet by a unanimous vote Monday night. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said the liquor license allows beer, wine, and liquor to be part of the menu. Beer and wine have been served there since the restaurant opened at the former T-Berry’s Diner at 501 Lincolnway.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 2:46 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, South Main Street and West Emeline Street, Milford. Drivers: Lani K. Marshall, 65, North Main Street, Milford; and Maria G. Parra Solis, 51, South East Street, Milford. Marshall was looking down to retrieve some pretzels. Her vehicle hit Parra Solis’. Damage up to $10,000.
Donna Rae Newton
Donna Rae Newton, 87, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born August 7, 1935, in La Porte, Indiana, the daughter of Edwin and Laura (Moiser) Brown. A lifelong resident of the area, Donna attended La Porte High...
Celebration of Life for Garvin Roberson to be held December 10
ELKHART, Ind. - A Celebration of Life will be held for Garvin Roberson at 2 p.m. on December 10 at the North Side Gymnasium, Roberson's brother, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, announced. The public is invited to attend the celebration. The North Side Gymnasium is located at 300 Lawrence St. in...
Warsaw Native Brooks Is The New ONE Strawweight World Champion
MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Warsaw native Jarred Brooks took home the ONE Strawweight Championship, defeating defending ONE Strawweight champion Joshua Pacio by unanimous decision, on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Mall of Asia Arena, in Manila, Philippines. Brooks, who won a state wrestling championship as a senior at Warsaw Community...
Mishawaka man recovering from collision with horse
A Mishawaka man is recovering after colliding with a horse near Bristol. The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, along County Road 4 east of County Road 29. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say the 55-year-old man was traveling westbound when the horse darted out from a...
Eyvette Kay Rose
Eyvette Kay Rose, 81, of La Porte, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Northwest Health - La Porte. Eyvette was born on June 13, 1941 in Kosciusko County, IN, to John G. and Arles K.(Greene) Mishler. On June 4, 1960 in La Porte, IN, she married Jan D....
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Eggs were stolen from Dollar General. Value of $4.70. 5:52 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 1600 block of East CR 200N, Warsaw. An iPhone was stolen....
Free Turkey Distribution Scheduled in Bremen
Those who are in need of food assistance this holiday season will be able to get a free turkey at a distribution site in Bremen. Turkeys will be provided for 263 households by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana at The Pines at 1820 W. Plymouth Street in Bremen on Wednesday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to noon ET while supplies last.
South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood celebrates new center
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood now has a brand-new facility open to the public. The Southeast Neighborhood Center, which celebrated its ribbon cutting Monday, is home to a computer lab, Head Start, the Bowen Center, and more. Community partners said there is a big need for childcare, healthcare,...
Notre Dame Offer Was "Crazy" For 2024 DB Jaylen McClain
Notre Dame offered 2024 New Jersey defensive back Jaylen McClain, whose father was offered by Al Golden
2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!. Billy Bones is about a year old....
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, December 8 – 11
The Region is ramping up for Christmas and making a big effort to make sure everyone is included! Whether it's through dedicated toy drives, holiday performances, or special offers to help wrap up gift shopping, many community favorites are making sure Northwest Indiana radiates with holiday joy this weekend. There’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy with family and friends!
