Windham Bremer, 84 years young, of La Porte Indiana, unexpectedly but peacefully passed on to be with God on December 2, 2022. Win, as he was affectionately known, was born to Joel Lewis and Margaret Windham Bremer on July 28, 1938, in Detroit Michigan. He graduated from Gross Pointe High School and continued his education at Dartmouth College where he received a bachelor's degree. Win graduated from the University of Michigan School of Medicine in 1964 and after an internship in Traverse City, Michigan, served as a doctor in the Navy, Bainbridge, MD, for 2 years as a lieutenant. Upon finishing his residency at Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital, Win settled in Michigan City, Indiana where he worked for 40 years as a radiologist for Michigan City Radiologists. Win was happily married to Deborah Bremer for 42 years and they enjoyed their beautiful home in the country where they raised their son and countless dogs and cats.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO