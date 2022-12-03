Read full article on original website
Related
Ironton Tribune
Greenup to have Christmas on the Square
GREENUP, Ky. – All the charm of a small-town Christmas will come to life on Saturday, when Christmas on the Square takes over the town. The event, from noon to 4 p.m., will lead up to the grand Christmas parade and Santa’s arrival at 5:30 p.m. All activities, which are free, are in the downtown area.
Fox 19
All-inclusive kids gym opening in NKY
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A unique business is celebrating its grand opening Saturday. For kids with autism or other special needs, it’s sometimes hard to find an inclusive and safe place to play. Beginning this weekend, there will be a brand new place specially designed for kids of all abilities.
Fox 19
Donate a children’s toy and adopt a pet for free
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky animal shelter and a non-profit that helps victims of child abuse are teaming up this Christmas season for a unique mission. For the next couple of weeks at the Boone County Animal Shelter, you can adopt a dog or cat for free by donating a new toy to the Family Nurturing Center. This is the second time the shelter has partnered with the non-profit.
Longtime Kentucky volunteer firefighter passes away, community mourns
A longtime volunteer firefighter recently passed away, according to various fire departments in eastern Kentucky.
linknky.com
Homearama coming to NKY for the first time in 2023
After 60 years, Homearama is coming to Northern Kentucky for the first time in 2023, featuring homes in the Martin’s Gate area of Newport. Homes by Gerbus, the building company in charge of Martin’s Gate, announced on its website that the event will come to Newport from June 10-23, 2023.
WLWT 5
This Union home is draped from top to bottom with lights
This Union home is literally draped from top to bottom with lights. Located in the 1000 block of Aristides Drive, it’s one of the brightest on the block in Northern Kentucky. This year's display features 50,000 lights, covering the house true Griswold style. Check out the display from last...
WLWT 5
Check out some of the best Christmas light displays across Cincinnati
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Wadsworth, Ohio.
Fox 19
Boil water advisory issued for Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A water main break in Over-the-Rhine near Central Parkway has prompted a boil advisory for a large swath of the I-75 corridor in Cincinnati. The boil water advisory is in effect for the following neighborhoods (see map below) until Wednesday at 8 p.m. West End. Camp Washington.
Fox 19
Hundreds gather to honor life of Dr. O’dell Owens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dr. O’dell Owens, a leader in health care and education in the Cincinnati region for decades, was laid to rest Friday with hundreds there to pay their respect. The former Hamilton County coroner died last week at the age of 74. Owens was the first African...
WLWT 5
Swatting calls strike again at a Cincinnati elementary school
CINCINNATI — Another Cincinnati public school was the victim of a swatting incident on Monday. According to officials with Cincinnati Public Schools, Mt. Airy School was under a precautionary lockout on Monday, Dec. 5. School officials say the temporary lockout was due to a swatting incident, and regular instruction...
WKYT 27
Grayson City Clerk and long-time firefighter passes away
GRAYSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dedicated public servant in the Grayson community has died. Duane Suttles, who served as city clerk and also previously served on city council, passed away suddenly on Saturday. The life-long Carter County resident had served many roles in the community and dedicated his life to...
Will we see much snow this December?
December 1st marks the beginning of “Meteorological” winter and it is one of our snowiest months. Brandon has a look at what you can expect to see this month.
WLWT 5
Maintenance Project with lane closures to begin Monday in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 office has announced a maintenance project on Waymans Branch Road (KY 3716) in Kenton County, scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5. It will require daily lane closures. The project area is between Hands Pike (KY 1501) and Pride Parkway...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Mini Golf & Range Open All Year
The fully renovated putt-putt courses at The Acres are colorful, challenging and just plain cool; there are even holes resembling Skeeball and Pinball games. Families can grab a bite to eat at the restaurant serving up traditional classics with a modern fl are plus burgers, hot dogs and fries. During...
Summer internship opportunity for local college students
PIKETON- Fluor-BWXT (FBP) is currently accepting internship applications for summer 2023. The FBP internship program provides college students from a wide range of educational programs the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in their chosen field of study. Students interested in pursuing an internship at FBP must meet the following criteria:
Family of child who drowned sues Kentucky children’s home
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was found drowned in the Ohio River is suing the children’s home where he was staying and state officials for negligence in the boy’s death. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. The boy, who was autistic, […]
WKRC
Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
WKRC
1 person sent to hospital after Hebron firefighters pull SUV out of Ohio River
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Boone County deputies are investigating after an SUV was pulled out of the Ohio River Monday night. It happened near River Road, close to Dry Creek, around 11 p.m. Police confirmed one person was sent to the hospital. Authorities have not said exactly what happened.
Grand Jury returns 23 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
WKRC
Suit: Local tech founder bilked company funds for $1.7M Hyde Park home
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati venture capital firm is suing the founder of a promising local tech startup alleging the company’s leader pocketed millions in funding for his own personal use. An investigation into the allegations also has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, court documents state.
Comments / 0