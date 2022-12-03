Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Tricia A. Zeiner
MOUNT VERNON – Tricia A. Zeiner, 49, of Mount Vernon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born on Feb. 26, 1973, in Mount Vernon, the daughter of Bill and Pat (Butcher) Krempel. Tricia was baptized as a member of the Newark Road Church of Christ.
Mount Vernon News
Lyons is D-7 Defensive Player of the Year; Reid is D-6 Coach of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and Danville linebacker Levi Lyons was selected as Division VII Defensive Player of the Year, while Mount Gilead football coach Mike Reid was named Division VI co-Coach of the year. In addition, two Mount...
Mount Vernon News
Boys basketball briefs
Mount Vernon 74, Ashland 72 (OT) Mount Vernon (3-0, 1-0) is off to a red-hot start, and the Yellow Jackets continued their winning early season with a hard-fought 74-72 overtime victory over Ashland (1-3, 0-1) on Dec. 2. Mount Vernon started the game in crisp fashion and had a five-point...
Galion Inquirer
Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award
SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.
Mount Vernon News
Food For The Hungry live broadcast set for Friday
MOUNT VERNON – Mayor Matt Starr said Mount Vernon is working with Food For The Hungry of Knox County on its annual drive on Friday, Dec. 9. The food and funds collected by Food For The Hungry are distributed to local agencies that work firsthand with those needing food in the community, according to its organizers. The goal is $250,000, and as much food as can be collected.
wvxu.org
Clintonville school cancels drag-themed holiday event following planned Proud Boys protest
A fundraiser for a local, independent community school was canceled after a planned protest from a group known for hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ community. The event, a family-friendly story hour featuring performances from drag queens, was scheduled for Saturday morning at the Red Oak Community School. This year, the...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Sheila Bailey
Note: This Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled. Description: Ms. Bailey suffers from dementia and should not be left alone for more than an hour. On December 5, 2022 at 7:31 PM, Ms. Bailey was dropped off at the hospital, walked away, and has failed to return. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Beulah Rd in the city of Columbus 43224.
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Both the United States and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Homicide Involving Family Members in Madison Township
Fairfield County – Fairfield county has arrested a man who has shot and killed his brother. According to early reports, Fairfield county was called to the scene of a shooting around 1 pm on 2800 Arter Road. When they arrived they set up a perimeter and one person was found shot.
proclaimerscv.com
Ohio Man Buys A New Home, Finds the Decomposing Body of the Former Owner in the Basement
An Ohio man purchased a new home through a sheriff’s sale but only to find out the decomposing body of the former owner in the basement. Decomposing Body of the Former Owner was Found in the Basement. An Ohio man, who chose not to be named, bought a new...
Gun found in Akron 7th grader’s fanny pack; supt. orders routine use of metal detectors, backpack checks
Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers in Akron were locked down Monday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
wvua23.com
Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado
A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio Diner
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Ohio Couple, Both 100, Die Hours Apart After 79 Years of Marriage: 'They Went Out Together'
Hubert and June Malicote, who were married in June 1943, died 20 hours apart last week, according to their family An Ohio couple who were married for 79 years spent their last moments together. Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, died last week, their 76-year-old son, Sam Malicote, told The Dayton Daily News. On Nov. 30, Hubert preceded his wife in death "by only hours, marking the end of their 81-year-love story," according to his obituary. About 20 hours later, June died on the afternoon of Dec. 1, Sam told The Dayton...
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
Ohio State star receiver out for college football playoff
Ohio State standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has declared for the NFL Draft and will sit out the upcoming College Football Playoff.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan
Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commission Learns That Sometimes You Can’t Even Give It Away
MARYSVILLE – At its regular monthly meeting with the department heads and elected officials of Union County, the Union County Board of Commissioners learned today that the county donating old, outdated or antiquated equipment in the name of charity and good will does not necessarily conform to the letter of the law.
