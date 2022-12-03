Hubert and June Malicote, who were married in June 1943, died 20 hours apart last week, according to their family An Ohio couple who were married for 79 years spent their last moments together. Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, died last week, their 76-year-old son, Sam Malicote, told The Dayton Daily News. On Nov. 30, Hubert preceded his wife in death "by only hours, marking the end of their 81-year-love story," according to his obituary. About 20 hours later, June died on the afternoon of Dec. 1, Sam told The Dayton...

OHIO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO