Tricia A. Zeiner

MOUNT VERNON – Tricia A. Zeiner, 49, of Mount Vernon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born on Feb. 26, 1973, in Mount Vernon, the daughter of Bill and Pat (Butcher) Krempel. Tricia was baptized as a member of the Newark Road Church of Christ.
Lyons is D-7 Defensive Player of the Year; Reid is D-6 Coach of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and Danville linebacker Levi Lyons was selected as Division VII Defensive Player of the Year, while Mount Gilead football coach Mike Reid was named Division VI co-Coach of the year. In addition, two Mount...
Boys basketball briefs

Mount Vernon 74, Ashland 72 (OT) Mount Vernon (3-0, 1-0) is off to a red-hot start, and the Yellow Jackets continued their winning early season with a hard-fought 74-72 overtime victory over Ashland (1-3, 0-1) on Dec. 2. Mount Vernon started the game in crisp fashion and had a five-point...
Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.
Food For The Hungry live broadcast set for Friday

MOUNT VERNON – Mayor Matt Starr said Mount Vernon is working with Food For The Hungry of Knox County on its annual drive on Friday, Dec. 9. The food and funds collected by Food For The Hungry are distributed to local agencies that work firsthand with those needing food in the community, according to its organizers. The goal is $250,000, and as much food as can be collected.
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Sheila Bailey

Note: This Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled. Description: Ms. Bailey suffers from dementia and should not be left alone for more than an hour. On December 5, 2022 at 7:31 PM, Ms. Bailey was dropped off at the hospital, walked away, and has failed to return. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Beulah Rd in the city of Columbus 43224.
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout

The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado

A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
People

Ohio Couple, Both 100, Die Hours Apart After 79 Years of Marriage: 'They Went Out Together'

Hubert and June Malicote, who were married in June 1943, died 20 hours apart last week, according to their family An Ohio couple who were married for 79 years spent their last moments together. Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, died last week, their 76-year-old son, Sam Malicote, told The Dayton Daily News. On Nov. 30, Hubert preceded his wife in death "by only hours, marking the end of their 81-year-love story," according to his obituary. About 20 hours later, June died on the afternoon of Dec. 1, Sam told The Dayton...
Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan

Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
Commission Learns That Sometimes You Can’t Even Give It Away

MARYSVILLE – At its regular monthly meeting with the department heads and elected officials of Union County, the Union County Board of Commissioners learned today that the county donating old, outdated or antiquated equipment in the name of charity and good will does not necessarily conform to the letter of the law.
