ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Tricia A. Zeiner

MOUNT VERNON – Tricia A. Zeiner, 49, of Mount Vernon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born on Feb. 26, 1973, in Mount Vernon, the daughter of Bill and Pat (Butcher) Krempel. Tricia was baptized as a member of the Newark Road Church of Christ.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Lyons is D-7 Defensive Player of the Year; Reid is D-6 Coach of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and Danville linebacker Levi Lyons was selected as Division VII Defensive Player of the Year, while Mount Gilead football coach Mike Reid was named Division VI co-Coach of the year. In addition, two Mount...
DANVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Boys basketball briefs

Mount Vernon 74, Ashland 72 (OT) Mount Vernon (3-0, 1-0) is off to a red-hot start, and the Yellow Jackets continued their winning early season with a hard-fought 74-72 overtime victory over Ashland (1-3, 0-1) on Dec. 2. Mount Vernon started the game in crisp fashion and had a five-point...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Food For The Hungry live broadcast set for Friday

MOUNT VERNON – Mayor Matt Starr said Mount Vernon is working with Food For The Hungry of Knox County on its annual drive on Friday, Dec. 9. The food and funds collected by Food For The Hungry are distributed to local agencies that work firsthand with those needing food in the community, according to its organizers. The goal is $250,000, and as much food as can be collected.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio deer gun hunting week numbers released

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week. The week ended Sunday, Dec. 4. Gun season re-opens for the weekend of Dec. 17-18. During the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
travellemming.com

23 Best Places to Visit in Ohio (in 2022)

I’ve lived in Cincinnati and Cleveland, and after exploring much of the state, I have insights into the best places to visit in Ohio. You’ll find it all in the Ohio, from big cities to small towns, history, hiking trails, and more. This guide covers a range of...
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
People

Ohio Couple, Both 100, Die Hours Apart After 79 Years of Marriage: 'They Went Out Together'

Hubert and June Malicote, who were married in June 1943, died 20 hours apart last week, according to their family An Ohio couple who were married for 79 years spent their last moments together. Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, died last week, their 76-year-old son, Sam Malicote, told The Dayton Daily News. On Nov. 30, Hubert preceded his wife in death "by only hours, marking the end of their 81-year-love story," according to his obituary. About 20 hours later, June died on the afternoon of Dec. 1, Sam told The Dayton...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy