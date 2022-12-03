Read full article on original website
Tricia A. Zeiner
MOUNT VERNON – Tricia A. Zeiner, 49, of Mount Vernon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born on Feb. 26, 1973, in Mount Vernon, the daughter of Bill and Pat (Butcher) Krempel. Tricia was baptized as a member of the Newark Road Church of Christ.
Lyons is D-7 Defensive Player of the Year; Reid is D-6 Coach of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and Danville linebacker Levi Lyons was selected as Division VII Defensive Player of the Year, while Mount Gilead football coach Mike Reid was named Division VI co-Coach of the year. In addition, two Mount...
Boys basketball briefs
Mount Vernon 74, Ashland 72 (OT) Mount Vernon (3-0, 1-0) is off to a red-hot start, and the Yellow Jackets continued their winning early season with a hard-fought 74-72 overtime victory over Ashland (1-3, 0-1) on Dec. 2. Mount Vernon started the game in crisp fashion and had a five-point...
Food For The Hungry live broadcast set for Friday
MOUNT VERNON – Mayor Matt Starr said Mount Vernon is working with Food For The Hungry of Knox County on its annual drive on Friday, Dec. 9. The food and funds collected by Food For The Hungry are distributed to local agencies that work firsthand with those needing food in the community, according to its organizers. The goal is $250,000, and as much food as can be collected.
