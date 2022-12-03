ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Mount Vernon News

Food For The Hungry live broadcast set for Friday

MOUNT VERNON – Mayor Matt Starr said Mount Vernon is working with Food For The Hungry of Knox County on its annual drive on Friday, Dec. 9. The food and funds collected by Food For The Hungry are distributed to local agencies that work firsthand with those needing food in the community, according to its organizers. The goal is $250,000, and as much food as can be collected.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Community Calendar

The Center for Cancer Care and Lisa Morris, MPH, a licensed radon tester from the Ohio Department of Health, will discuss the health risks of radon in the home and to the family. Radon is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, according to EPA estimates. WHERE: Urgent...
GAMBIER, OH
Mount Vernon News

Lyons is D-7 Defensive Player of the Year; Reid is D-6 Coach of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and Danville linebacker Levi Lyons was selected as Division VII Defensive Player of the Year, while Mount Gilead football coach Mike Reid was named Division VI co-Coach of the year. In addition, two Mount...
DANVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Boys basketball briefs

Mount Vernon 74, Ashland 72 (OT) Mount Vernon (3-0, 1-0) is off to a red-hot start, and the Yellow Jackets continued their winning early season with a hard-fought 74-72 overtime victory over Ashland (1-3, 0-1) on Dec. 2. Mount Vernon started the game in crisp fashion and had a five-point...
MOUNT VERNON, OH

