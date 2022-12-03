ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Boys basketball briefs

Mount Vernon 74, Ashland 72 (OT) Mount Vernon (3-0, 1-0) is off to a red-hot start, and the Yellow Jackets continued their winning early season with a hard-fought 74-72 overtime victory over Ashland (1-3, 0-1) on Dec. 2. Mount Vernon started the game in crisp fashion and had a five-point...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Lyons is D-7 Defensive Player of the Year; Reid is D-6 Coach of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and Danville linebacker Levi Lyons was selected as Division VII Defensive Player of the Year, while Mount Gilead football coach Mike Reid was named Division VI co-Coach of the year. In addition, two Mount...
DANVILLE, OH
dawgpost.com

Ohio State Legend: "Georgia Will Get Rolled On" by Buckeyes

ATHENS - The College Football Playoffs are set, and that means it’s “talking season” for college football fans who will watch their team play in the Playoffs. Of course, trash talk isn’t just for fans. The “hot takes” will come from everyone over the next few weeks, and we saw a VERY bold take come from an Ohio State Buckeye legend this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer

The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout

The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Why Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Is WRONG About Ohio State

ATHENS - The regular season is over, and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a dominant SEC Championship victory over LSU. Now, the Bulldogs have a semi-final game against Ohio State coming on December 31st. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went on the CFP Rankings Show on Sunday to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood

At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff. The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Dublin resident completes his final marathon

Normally, overcast weather is not something people look forward to, but Jared Ellerbrock was overjoyed when he saw clouds overhead as he lined up for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon this fall. That wasn’t the only reason he was excited, though. The 41-year-old Dublin resident has been...
DUBLIN, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Top 10 Columbus Suburbs

We asked our readers about the best suburbs in the region, and it should come as little surprise that the larger suburbs are at the top of the list. Of course, people love to vote for where they call home, and Dublin ended up headlining the list for the second year in a row.
COLUMBUS, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Restaurant chain closes its last remaining Columbus location

CoreLife, the National restaurant chain focused on health-conscious options, has closed its lone remaining Columbus location. The eatery announced the closure yesterday afternoon in a social media statement. “Thank you all for your continued support at CoreLife Lennox. Today we will be officially closing our doors,” the statement reads.
COLUMBUS, OH
Galion Inquirer

Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.
SHELBY, OH
PennLive.com

Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy