Mount Vernon News
Boys basketball briefs
Mount Vernon 74, Ashland 72 (OT) Mount Vernon (3-0, 1-0) is off to a red-hot start, and the Yellow Jackets continued their winning early season with a hard-fought 74-72 overtime victory over Ashland (1-3, 0-1) on Dec. 2. Mount Vernon started the game in crisp fashion and had a five-point...
Mount Vernon News
Lyons is D-7 Defensive Player of the Year; Reid is D-6 Coach of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and Danville linebacker Levi Lyons was selected as Division VII Defensive Player of the Year, while Mount Gilead football coach Mike Reid was named Division VI co-Coach of the year. In addition, two Mount...
Ohio State star receiver out for college football playoff
Ohio State standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has declared for the NFL Draft and will sit out the upcoming College Football Playoff.
ocolly.com
Notebook: New coach Fickell will coach in Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Cowboys
The Cowboys are getting a first-time opponent in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. OSU will take on Wisconsin on Dec. 27 in Phoenix, Arizona. Newly hired coach Luke Fickell talked with the media on Sunday and discussed his involvement ahead of the matchup. Fickell will coach in bowl game. It wasn’t...
dawgpost.com
Ohio State Legend: "Georgia Will Get Rolled On" by Buckeyes
ATHENS - The College Football Playoffs are set, and that means it’s “talking season” for college football fans who will watch their team play in the Playoffs. Of course, trash talk isn’t just for fans. The “hot takes” will come from everyone over the next few weeks, and we saw a VERY bold take come from an Ohio State Buckeye legend this week.
Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer
The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
NBC4 Columbus
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia …. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Morning Forecast: December 6, 2022. Morning Forecast:...
saturdaytradition.com
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
dawgpost.com
Why Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Is WRONG About Ohio State
ATHENS - The regular season is over, and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a dominant SEC Championship victory over LSU. Now, the Bulldogs have a semi-final game against Ohio State coming on December 31st. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went on the CFP Rankings Show on Sunday to...
Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood
At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff. The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.
Ohio State football’s response to playoff selection: ‘Guys are bouncing around the facility’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said his players had a good feeling about their playoff chances after watching Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night. A 45-23 home loss to Michigan the prior Saturday had dampened spirits around the program. By...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Dublin resident completes his final marathon
Normally, overcast weather is not something people look forward to, but Jared Ellerbrock was overjoyed when he saw clouds overhead as he lined up for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon this fall. That wasn’t the only reason he was excited, though. The 41-year-old Dublin resident has been...
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Columbus Suburbs
We asked our readers about the best suburbs in the region, and it should come as little surprise that the larger suburbs are at the top of the list. Of course, people love to vote for where they call home, and Dublin ended up headlining the list for the second year in a row.
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 months
Colin Thomas (left) and David Payne (right) are the owners of The Dry Mill, Columbus’s first sober bar, which announced it is shutting down. Credit: Tyrik Hutchinson-Junior | Lantern Reporter.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
614now.com
Restaurant chain closes its last remaining Columbus location
CoreLife, the National restaurant chain focused on health-conscious options, has closed its lone remaining Columbus location. The eatery announced the closure yesterday afternoon in a social media statement. “Thank you all for your continued support at CoreLife Lennox. Today we will be officially closing our doors,” the statement reads.
Galion Inquirer
Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award
SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.
Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
Tanker carrying gasoline flips, crashes on ramp from Roberts Road to I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel flipped over on a ramp from Roberts Road to Interstate 270 north near Hilliard Monday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and the ramp to get onto I-270 north from Roberts Road are shut down.
