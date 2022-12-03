The Town Hall sits proudly in the middle of the square in the heart of Sunbury, just as it has for over 100 years. In fact, this past week the building turned 154 years old!. The structure, which has come to be an icon for the city, was constructed after $6,500 was raised by the community. The Town Hall was built to house the Sunbury Institute, a school facility, with the third floor added to serve as a meeting place for area Masons, who contributed an additional $1,500.

SUNBURY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO