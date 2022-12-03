Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
The Center for Cancer Care and Lisa Morris, MPH, a licensed radon tester from the Ohio Department of Health, will discuss the health risks of radon in the home and to the family. Radon is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, according to EPA estimates. WHERE: Urgent...
crawfordcountynow.com
Seniors can enjoy holiday happenings at the Council on Aging
BUCYRUS – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the Crawford Council on Aging is offering holiday-themed activities throughout December at 200 S. Spring St. From noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 7, seniors can have their picture taken in front of a holiday backdrop. Activities coordinator Courtney Moody will take your picture on her phone and then have them printed. One free print given per senior. Digital photos can be sent via email.
columbusunderground.com
Shop Talk: Lots of Local to Love at German Village’s The Red Stable
A souvenir shop in German Village embraces the rich history behind its 19th-century walls. The Red Stable, German Village Souvenirs & Gifts, located at 223 E. Kossuth St., sells locally-made products from over 100 artists and vendors throughout German Village and Ohio. The shop opened in 2016 and is owned by partners Jeff Smith and Stevo Roksandic.
Mount Vernon News
Food For The Hungry live broadcast set for Friday
MOUNT VERNON – Mayor Matt Starr said Mount Vernon is working with Food For The Hungry of Knox County on its annual drive on Friday, Dec. 9. The food and funds collected by Food For The Hungry are distributed to local agencies that work firsthand with those needing food in the community, according to its organizers. The goal is $250,000, and as much food as can be collected.
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Buck
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the week is someone who’s cuddly like a bear and is very active and full of energy. Meet Buck, he’s a Lab-Mix who is good with cats, kids and other dogs, rides well in the car and is very friendly. Canine...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting returns for 2022
ASHLAND— A crowd of bundled-up Ashland residents stood at attention in front of a large, unlit Christmas tree. Their focus is on Ashland Mayor Matt Miller and the promise of a show. "Ladies and gentlemen, let's count," Miller said.
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio
Landmarks Of Delaware County: Sunbury Town Hall
The Town Hall sits proudly in the middle of the square in the heart of Sunbury, just as it has for over 100 years. In fact, this past week the building turned 154 years old!. The structure, which has come to be an icon for the city, was constructed after $6,500 was raised by the community. The Town Hall was built to house the Sunbury Institute, a school facility, with the third floor added to serve as a meeting place for area Masons, who contributed an additional $1,500.
Galion Inquirer
Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award
SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.
Mansfield's Snow Trails Offers After-Dark Glow Snow Tubing This Winter
An array of LED lights will lead snow tubers down six tubing lanes located in Snow Trails' Vertical Descent Snow Tubing Park.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect
Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
Dozens of animals rescued from ‘unsanitary’ conditions
More than 30 animals have been rescued from inhumane conditions at a home in the city.
Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commission Learns That Sometimes You Can’t Even Give It Away
MARYSVILLE – At its regular monthly meeting with the department heads and elected officials of Union County, the Union County Board of Commissioners learned today that the county donating old, outdated or antiquated equipment in the name of charity and good will does not necessarily conform to the letter of the law.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany’s Bites: Lemon pistachio blackberry thumbprint cookies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1 pkg premade sugar cookie dough (in the 16.5 oz. roll or dry mix package with needed ingredients) 1/3 cup flour (if needed for consistency when using dough in roll) 1 tsp. lemon zest. ½ cup blackberry jam. 1 cup powdered sugar. 1 Tbsp....
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Sheila Bailey
Note: This Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled. Description: Ms. Bailey suffers from dementia and should not be left alone for more than an hour. On December 5, 2022 at 7:31 PM, Ms. Bailey was dropped off at the hospital, walked away, and has failed to return. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Beulah Rd in the city of Columbus 43224.
cwcolumbus.com
Dollars & Sense: How to make that loaf of bread last longer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Who doesn't love a loaf of warm crusty bread?. But what happens when all that deliciousness turns rock-hard and goes stale?. Throwing it away is like throwing away your cash straight into the trash. Terri Knows tips on how to keep your bread fresh longer:
Westerville doctor: Measles not just a childhood disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As of Dec. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is tracking 76 measles cases across the country, with central Ohio accounting for the majority of those cases. As of Tuesday, there are 58 cases reported by Columbus Public Health; all of those cases involve children. A local family doctor […]
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?
For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
