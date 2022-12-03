ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon News

Food For The Hungry live broadcast set for Friday

MOUNT VERNON – Mayor Matt Starr said Mount Vernon is working with Food For The Hungry of Knox County on its annual drive on Friday, Dec. 9. The food and funds collected by Food For The Hungry are distributed to local agencies that work firsthand with those needing food in the community, according to its organizers. The goal is $250,000, and as much food as can be collected.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WDTN

Giant antique sale benefits Ohio animal rescue

"It's amazing because people, first of all, they donate -- we had people in here yesterday purchasing who had donated items worth hundreds and hundreds of dollars, and they're in here buying more," said volunteer Sarah Carroll.
OHIO STATE
People

Ohio Couple, Both 100, Die Hours Apart After 79 Years of Marriage: 'They Went Out Together'

Hubert and June Malicote, who were married in June 1943, died 20 hours apart last week, according to their family An Ohio couple who were married for 79 years spent their last moments together. Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, died last week, their 76-year-old son, Sam Malicote, told The Dayton Daily News. On Nov. 30, Hubert preceded his wife in death "by only hours, marking the end of their 81-year-love story," according to his obituary. About 20 hours later, June died on the afternoon of Dec. 1, Sam told The Dayton...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s deer gun season brings above-average numbers for hunters

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 72,000 deer were harvested during the most recent deer gun season in Ohio, more than 3,500 above the average during the past three years. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters checked 71,932 white-tailed deer at the conclusion of the week on Sunday, nearly 2,000 more than in 2021. The three-year average in Ohio is 68,534.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Lyons is D-7 Defensive Player of the Year; Reid is D-6 Coach of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and Danville linebacker Levi Lyons was selected as Division VII Defensive Player of the Year, while Mount Gilead football coach Mike Reid was named Division VI co-Coach of the year. In addition, two Mount...
DANVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Boys basketball briefs

Mount Vernon 74, Ashland 72 (OT) Mount Vernon (3-0, 1-0) is off to a red-hot start, and the Yellow Jackets continued their winning early season with a hard-fought 74-72 overtime victory over Ashland (1-3, 0-1) on Dec. 2. Mount Vernon started the game in crisp fashion and had a five-point...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Report: Ohio among worst states for job seekers

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – A new study ranks Ohio as one of the worst states in the nation for job seekers to find employment. WalletHub, a personal finance website, reports the state’s tax burden and low job satisfaction ranking have put it in the bottom 10 states for those continuing to try to find a job.
OHIO STATE
wqkt.com

Mount Hope Auction given 12 USDA citations for exotic animal and bird sale

The Mount Hope Auction is working with federal inspectors to address citations raised during an inspection in September of its exotic animal and bird sale. A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture outlines 12 citations, most of them dealing with the caging and handling of animals during the Mid-Ohio Alternative Animal and Bird Sale, which is held at the Mount Hope Auction three times a year. The most serious citation involved a dead ram found in the auction’s main barn. PETA, which sent out a news release highlighting the federal inspection report, had requested an investigation from the USDA after receiving separate footage from a Mount Hope auction held back in March.
MOUNT HOPE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

