Mount Vernon, OH

sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect

Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

911 Hangup Leads to Pursuit, Arrest

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in an early-morning pursuit following a 911 hang-up. The initial call came in past 2 p.m. for an emergency hang-up in the area of State Route 800 and Tracy Road in Mill Township.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Food For The Hungry live broadcast set for Friday

MOUNT VERNON – Mayor Matt Starr said Mount Vernon is working with Food For The Hungry of Knox County on its annual drive on Friday, Dec. 9. The food and funds collected by Food For The Hungry are distributed to local agencies that work firsthand with those needing food in the community, according to its organizers. The goal is $250,000, and as much food as can be collected.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired near officers in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a stolen car Tuesday evening after they said someone inside the stolen vehicle fired shots while Dublin police officers were in the area. According to police dispatchers, officers responded to the 6100 block of Sawmill Road around 6:17 p.m. Police said a silver Ford four-door sedan was […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Commission Learns That Sometimes You Can’t Even Give It Away

MARYSVILLE – At its regular monthly meeting with the department heads and elected officials of Union County, the Union County Board of Commissioners learned today that the county donating old, outdated or antiquated equipment in the name of charity and good will does not necessarily conform to the letter of the law.
UNION COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Community Calendar

The Center for Cancer Care and Lisa Morris, MPH, a licensed radon tester from the Ohio Department of Health, will discuss the health risks of radon in the home and to the family. Radon is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, according to EPA estimates. WHERE: Urgent...
GAMBIER, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Owens Corning Maintenance Technician Position Available

Maintenance Technician Job Description (Shift) Owens Corning is a Company with an unwavering commitment to delivering solutions, transforming markets and enhancing lives. It’s who we are. It’s why we are here. We do it by fully engaging our employees in support of growing our customer’s businesses. And when we do, we grow ours as well. In addition to the building materials that go into homes and commercial structures, Owens Corning makes products that add performance and value to built-up roofs, paved surfaces, recreational vehicles, trailers and many more business and industrial applications.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

