sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect
Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
wtuz.com
911 Hangup Leads to Pursuit, Arrest
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in an early-morning pursuit following a 911 hang-up. The initial call came in past 2 p.m. for an emergency hang-up in the area of State Route 800 and Tracy Road in Mill Township.
Mount Vernon News
Food For The Hungry live broadcast set for Friday
MOUNT VERNON – Mayor Matt Starr said Mount Vernon is working with Food For The Hungry of Knox County on its annual drive on Friday, Dec. 9. The food and funds collected by Food For The Hungry are distributed to local agencies that work firsthand with those needing food in the community, according to its organizers. The goal is $250,000, and as much food as can be collected.
Businesses urged to contact Reynoldsburg police after windows shot out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police are urging businesses and residents in the city to file a report if they were victims of an incident from September. According to a post made Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page, police said 22 victims, including businesses and vehicles, had windows shot out with a pellet gun on […]
Police: Shots fired near officers in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a stolen car Tuesday evening after they said someone inside the stolen vehicle fired shots while Dublin police officers were in the area. According to police dispatchers, officers responded to the 6100 block of Sawmill Road around 6:17 p.m. Police said a silver Ford four-door sedan was […]
Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
Tanker carrying gasoline flips, crashes on ramp from Roberts Road to I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel flipped over on a ramp from Roberts Road to Interstate 270 north near Hilliard Monday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and the ramp to get onto I-270 north from Roberts Road are shut down.
WSYX ABC6
Missing woman with dementia last seen at Grant Medical Center found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 70-year-old woman who was last seen at Grant Medical Center on Monday has been found. Sheila Bailey, who suffers from dementia, was dropped off at Grant Medical Center at 11 a.m., which was when she was last seen, police said. Bailey is described as...
Ohio announces demolition plans for 2,277 buildings in 42 counties: See the full list of impacted addresses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has revealed a list of 2,277 “blighted and vacant structures” throughout 42 Ohio counties that “will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state.”. You can see the full list of...
Mount Vernon News
North Sandusky Street closed between W. Sugar Street and W. Burgess Street Dec. 8
MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon City Engineers Office announced North Sandusky Street (SR 13) will have a single lane closed between West Sugar Street and West Burgess Street for fire hydrant replacement from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. This closure was requested by the Mount Vernon Water Department.
Ohio lawmakers push for penalty changes after firefighter Johnny Tetrick’s death
The death of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick has touched many people, including members of the Ohio General Assembly, who are now in the process of changing a state law in the name of the fallen firefighter.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commission Learns That Sometimes You Can’t Even Give It Away
MARYSVILLE – At its regular monthly meeting with the department heads and elected officials of Union County, the Union County Board of Commissioners learned today that the county donating old, outdated or antiquated equipment in the name of charity and good will does not necessarily conform to the letter of the law.
proclaimerscv.com
Ohio Man Buys A New Home, Finds the Decomposing Body of the Former Owner in the Basement
An Ohio man purchased a new home through a sheriff’s sale but only to find out the decomposing body of the former owner in the basement. Decomposing Body of the Former Owner was Found in the Basement. An Ohio man, who chose not to be named, bought a new...
Mount Vernon News
Community Calendar
The Center for Cancer Care and Lisa Morris, MPH, a licensed radon tester from the Ohio Department of Health, will discuss the health risks of radon in the home and to the family. Radon is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, according to EPA estimates. WHERE: Urgent...
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Both the United States and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Owens Corning Maintenance Technician Position Available
Maintenance Technician Job Description (Shift) Owens Corning is a Company with an unwavering commitment to delivering solutions, transforming markets and enhancing lives. It’s who we are. It’s why we are here. We do it by fully engaging our employees in support of growing our customer’s businesses. And when we do, we grow ours as well. In addition to the building materials that go into homes and commercial structures, Owens Corning makes products that add performance and value to built-up roofs, paved surfaces, recreational vehicles, trailers and many more business and industrial applications.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
DeWine orders all U.S. flags on public buildings be flown at half-staff on Wednesday
COLUMBUS — In accordance with orders from President Biden, Governor DeWine has ordered that all United States flags be flown at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day., according to a spokesperson with Governor DeWine’s office. In honor of the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor in...
