MOUNT VERNON – Mayor Matt Starr said Mount Vernon is working with Food For The Hungry of Knox County on its annual drive on Friday, Dec. 9. The food and funds collected by Food For The Hungry are distributed to local agencies that work firsthand with those needing food in the community, according to its organizers. The goal is $250,000, and as much food as can be collected.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO