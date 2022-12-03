ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard, OH

Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio

Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Food For The Hungry live broadcast set for Friday

MOUNT VERNON – Mayor Matt Starr said Mount Vernon is working with Food For The Hungry of Knox County on its annual drive on Friday, Dec. 9. The food and funds collected by Food For The Hungry are distributed to local agencies that work firsthand with those needing food in the community, according to its organizers. The goal is $250,000, and as much food as can be collected.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth public location in central Ohio has been listed by Columbus Public Health as being exposed to measles. CPH announced Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles that visited the Dollar Tree store on 5990 Westerville Road on the northeast side of central Ohio. Health officials […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Community Calendar

The Center for Cancer Care and Lisa Morris, MPH, a licensed radon tester from the Ohio Department of Health, will discuss the health risks of radon in the home and to the family. Radon is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, according to EPA estimates. WHERE: Urgent...
GAMBIER, OH
Galion Inquirer

Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.
SHELBY, OH
WHIZ

Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Lyons is D-7 Defensive Player of the Year; Reid is D-6 Coach of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and Danville linebacker Levi Lyons was selected as Division VII Defensive Player of the Year, while Mount Gilead football coach Mike Reid was named Division VI co-Coach of the year. In addition, two Mount...
DANVILLE, OH

