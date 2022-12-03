Read full article on original website
What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?
For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: City of Columbus Defies Judge, Votes to Pass Illegal Gun Control Laws
At its Dec. 5, 2022, meeting, Columbus City Council voted in favor of a package of gun control laws despite a judge's order to stay any such action. The ordinances include a ban on magazines that hold 30 or more rounds and mandatory firearm storage in the home among other measures.
cleveland.com
Proud Boys, white supremacists protest of canceled drag story time event in Ohio among several across country
COLUMBUS, Ohio – “Life, liberty, victory!” chanted a group of balaclava-clad men known as Patriot Front, some holding shields, marching two abreast on Saturday through the tony neighborhood of Clintonville. They comprised one of about four militaristic demonstrations that popped up outside a canceled event, in which...
Ohio Mayor Slammed After Proud Boys Shut Down Drag Queen Event
Columbus mayor Andrew J. Ginther has found himself in the crossfire between Proud Boys and LGBTQ campaigners over his handling of the doomed children's event.
columbusfreepress.com
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners need to trim about $2 million in 2023 spending requests
MANSFIELD -- The good news is it appears Richland County will have more money more to spend in 2023 with an estimated revenue of $41.9 million, including $24.8 million from sales tax. That's about 6.5 percent more general fund revenue than was budgeted for in 2022, Commissioner Tony Vero said...
wosu.org
Columbus City Council approves $20 minimum wage for businesses getting tax breaks
Original story updated Dec. 6 @ 5:15 a.m. Columbus companies will soon have to pay their workers higher wages to qualify for certain incentives from the city. Columbus City Council on Monday signed off on the plan to raise the minimum wage required from $15 to $20. "If you work...
ycitynews.com
Recent I-70 closure’s traffic congestion partly due to local 1956 vote for bridges, highway
A construction incident that trapped a worker for hours and closed both east and west bound lanes of Interstate 70 through Zanesville demonstrated Wednesday how a nearly 60 year old decision to run the interstate through the town’s core, which had good intentions, also has the capability to essentially shut the city down in times of crisis.
Mount Vernon News
Food For The Hungry live broadcast set for Friday
MOUNT VERNON – Mayor Matt Starr said Mount Vernon is working with Food For The Hungry of Knox County on its annual drive on Friday, Dec. 9. The food and funds collected by Food For The Hungry are distributed to local agencies that work firsthand with those needing food in the community, according to its organizers. The goal is $250,000, and as much food as can be collected.
Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth public location in central Ohio has been listed by Columbus Public Health as being exposed to measles. CPH announced Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles that visited the Dollar Tree store on 5990 Westerville Road on the northeast side of central Ohio. Health officials […]
LGBTQ supporters confront Columbus officer seen high-fiving Proud Boys protester
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of LGBTQ supporters confronted a Columbus police officer who was seen high-fiving a member of the Proud Boys who were protesting a story-time event featuring drag performers at a Columbus private school over the weekend. “We saw you high-five these guys,” the woman says....
Mount Vernon News
Community Calendar
The Center for Cancer Care and Lisa Morris, MPH, a licensed radon tester from the Ohio Department of Health, will discuss the health risks of radon in the home and to the family. Radon is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, according to EPA estimates. WHERE: Urgent...
Galion Inquirer
Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award
SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.
WHIZ
Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
Mount Vernon News
Lyons is D-7 Defensive Player of the Year; Reid is D-6 Coach of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and Danville linebacker Levi Lyons was selected as Division VII Defensive Player of the Year, while Mount Gilead football coach Mike Reid was named Division VI co-Coach of the year. In addition, two Mount...
