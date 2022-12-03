Interpretive Nature Center brings the outdoors inside for critter activity Saturday

Despite a windy, rain-soaked morning, Natalie Hawley enjoyed herself at Genesee County Park in East Bethany Saturday.

The five-year-old was part of the Create a Critter activity at the Interpretive Nature Center. Supplied with all sorts of twigs, pine cones, cattails, walnuts, and other outdoor embellishments, Natalie and other children got busy creating various creatures during the event.

Leane Hawley of Le Roy, Natalie’s mom, said that it’s something they were both interested in for different reasons.

“We are here with friends, and it’s been a long time since we’ve been here,” Leane said. “I’m very excited to share this with one of my daughters. I just love nature, and just love to explore.”

Meanwhile, Natalie wanted to craft a timely critter for the season.

“I’m making a reindeer,” she said. “Because it’s coming up for Christmas.”

Top Photo: Natalie Hawley, 5, picks out some materials to make a reindeer Saturday at the Interpretive Nature Center at Genesee County Park & Forest; other families also participate in Create a Critter at the site in East Bethany; and in photo above, Natalie and her mom Leane work on the project. Photos by Howard Owens.