Tennessee State

Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose's Relationship Timeline

 4 days ago
His new muse! Billy Ray Cyrus found love again with singer Firerose following his split from longtime love Tish Cyrus .

The "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner and the Australia native started their relationship as collaborators . The musicians worked on a song titled “New Day” in July 2021 and even performed it together on several different talk shows.

“It is a song of hope for a new day for any single human who is searching, reaching, and praying for a new day. Here we are with this promise of a new day that we were all just praying for,” Firerose told Main Street Nashville in August 2021. “We’re all ready to turn the page. I hope that the song that we wrote together can bring a glimmer of joy to peoples’ days even if it is not completely yet a new day for everyone.”

At the time, Billy Ray was still married to Tish. The exes tied the knot in 1993 and share five children : Miley Cyrus , Brandi Cyrus , Trace Cyrus , Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus . The pair, who had their ups and downs throughout their relationship , separated and reconciled on many occasions but ultimately called it quits for good in April 2022. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly , Tish claimed they haven’t lived together since February 2020.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” the family rep said in a statement at the time of the filing. “We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important.”

Six months after the Kentucky native and manager split, Firerose posted a photo of herself and Billy Ray while wearing a diamond ring . Shortly after, the “Ready, Set, Don’t Go” singer seemingly confirmed that the twosome were engaged and called her the “real deal.”

The songwriter also admitted he met the “All Figured Out” artist while on the set of his and Miley’s Disney channel show, Hannah Montana .

“I loved doing that show,” he recalled in November 2022. “There’s a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. [My dog] Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he’d take care of his business and we’d stretch and I’d think how much I missed Tennessee. On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like, ‘This girl’s a star.'”

The “Old Town Road” collaborator revealed that he and the young star stayed in touch following their run-in. “Our friendship was so solid over the years,” he added. “She plays all of her own instruments and writes her own songs. We began sharing music, and it just evolved.”

Scroll down for Billy Ray and Firerose’s complete relationship timeline:

