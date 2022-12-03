ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

InsideTheRangers

No HOF for Former Rangers Slugger Rafael Palmeiro

Rafael Palmeiro was one of eight players being considered for induction through the Contemporary Players Committee. Former Texas Rangers slugger Rafael Palmeiro did not receive enough votes to earn election to the Baseball Hall of Fame via the contemporary players committee, which voted Sunday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.
WFAA

Winter Meetings Preview: What’s next for the Texas Rangers?

SAN DIEGO, California — The 2022 Winter Meetings have kicked off in San Diego where every team comes to the Manchester Grand Hyatt looking to connect with other teams, meet with the agents of free agents, and discuss deals that will shape their 2023 clubs. The Texas Rangers join...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.3 ESPN

What Trea Turner Brings to the Philadelphia Phillies

Scratch impact hitter off the offseason checklist for Dave Dombrowski, as Monday afternoon the Phillies announced the signing of shortstop Trea Turner, inking the two-time All-Star to an 11-year $300 million deal with a full no-trade clause. But let’s dive a bit deeper into the career of Turner, to get...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bochy, Dusty react to Bonds' latest Baseball HOF snub

SAN DIEGO -- On the first afternoon of the Winter Meetings, Bruce Bochy got up from a podium and saw an old friend walking up to take his place. The next manager due to speak to the media was Dusty Baker, and the two former Giants shook hands and then exchanged laughs and smiles as they caught up for a couple of minutes.
ClutchPoints

Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Target Mitch Haniger to Join Giants

Former Mariners outfielder opted to move to the National League and join San Francisco. Mitch Haniger, who was reported to be a target of the Texas Rangers, has agreed to a contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal per the New...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideTheRangers

Clayton Kershaw Still Considering Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the Highland Park native for 2023, but he will reportedly only consider two teams after the season. The Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Clayton Kershaw have a reported agreement in 2023. But the Texas Rangers still have a chance to sign him … one day … perhaps.
LOS ANGELES, CA

