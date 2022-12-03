Read full article on original website
Maine Campus
TWISH: Barry Bonds signs a record-breaking contract with the San Francisco Giants
On Dec. 6, 1992, Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder 28-year-old Barry Bonds signed a record-breaking deal at the time: a six-year, $43.75–million contract with the San Francisco Giants. This move not only reshaped the world of baseball but would also play a major factor years later in one of the biggest sports scandals of all time.
Detroit Tigers could land No. 1 pick in 2023 MLB Draft
On Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, the first-ever Major League Baseball Draft Lottery will be held and our Detroit Tigers have a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a record of 66-96, which was the sixth-worst record in baseball.
Former Angel Pitcher Returns to AL West, Signs with Texas Rangers
The Rangers are not messing around this offseason.
Former Dodger Joins Brewers on Minor League Deal
This upcoming offseason, Former Dodgers infielder, Eddy Alvarez will be joining the Brewers for spring training.
No HOF for Former Rangers Slugger Rafael Palmeiro
Rafael Palmeiro was one of eight players being considered for induction through the Contemporary Players Committee. Former Texas Rangers slugger Rafael Palmeiro did not receive enough votes to earn election to the Baseball Hall of Fame via the contemporary players committee, which voted Sunday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.
WFAA
Winter Meetings Preview: What’s next for the Texas Rangers?
SAN DIEGO, California — The 2022 Winter Meetings have kicked off in San Diego where every team comes to the Manchester Grand Hyatt looking to connect with other teams, meet with the agents of free agents, and discuss deals that will shape their 2023 clubs. The Texas Rangers join...
What Trea Turner Brings to the Philadelphia Phillies
Scratch impact hitter off the offseason checklist for Dave Dombrowski, as Monday afternoon the Phillies announced the signing of shortstop Trea Turner, inking the two-time All-Star to an 11-year $300 million deal with a full no-trade clause. But let’s dive a bit deeper into the career of Turner, to get...
NBC Sports
Bochy, Dusty react to Bonds' latest Baseball HOF snub
SAN DIEGO -- On the first afternoon of the Winter Meetings, Bruce Bochy got up from a podium and saw an old friend walking up to take his place. The next manager due to speak to the media was Dusty Baker, and the two former Giants shook hands and then exchanged laughs and smiles as they caught up for a couple of minutes.
Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
Report: Phillies and Matt Strahm Agree to Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies and relief pitcher Matt Strahm are reportedly in an agreement on a two-year deal.
Chris Paul's Intriguing Injury Status For Celtics-Suns Game
Chris Paul is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns.
SF Giants "in pursuit" of former Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger
The SF Giants are "very much in pursuit" of former Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, according to a report by Chelsea Janes.
MLB Hot Stove: Texas Rangers Reportedly Targeting Another Star Pitcher
The Texas Rangers met with free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on Saturday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. Rodon, 29, pitched for the San Francisco Giants in 2022, after spending his first seven Major League seasons with the Chicago White Sox.
Texas Rangers Offseason Central
Keep up with all of the coverage of the Texas Rangers offseason courtesy of Inside the Rangers.
Dodgers News: Fred McGriff Elected to MLB Hall of Fame
19-year veteran and former Dodger will be a part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Could Play in World Baseball Classic
The veteran would like to represent Team USA
Rangers Target Mitch Haniger to Join Giants
Former Mariners outfielder opted to move to the National League and join San Francisco. Mitch Haniger, who was reported to be a target of the Texas Rangers, has agreed to a contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal per the New...
History Tells Bruce Bochy What Jacob deGrom Brings Rangers
Bruce Bochy has seen a few great pitchers in his career and seen how those acquisitions can make an impact. Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy spent much of his time at the Winter Meetings talking about the team’s signing of New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom. But this is...
Clayton Kershaw Still Considering Rangers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the Highland Park native for 2023, but he will reportedly only consider two teams after the season. The Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Clayton Kershaw have a reported agreement in 2023. But the Texas Rangers still have a chance to sign him … one day … perhaps.
