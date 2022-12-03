Read full article on original website
pdjnews.com
Mirrors of Yesterday
Frontier Public School Division 5 winners in the Noble County Conservation District poster contest were Alena Sly, 1st place local; Audrey Kincannon, 2nd place local; Daxton Crowell 3rd place local. Perry City Council filled their membership with the approval of Mayor Bud Hollingsworth’s appointments of Richard Haynes and Jerry Cronin...
UCO to graduate nearly 1,000 students at Fall Commencement Ceremonies, December 16-17
The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 987 graduates during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies Dec. 16-17, in Central’s Hamilton Field House. UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar will offer comments at each of the university’s four ceremonies. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows: 1 p.m....
Cowboy, Cowgirl track and field scorches Boston
Oklahoma State track & field kicked off the 2022-23 indoor season Saturday with several impressive performances, highlighted by Alex Maier, Fouad Messaoudi and Natalie Cook each breaking school records at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston. “We had a great day today all around,” Director of Track & Field...
