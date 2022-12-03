Read full article on original website
Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season
Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
stillwaterliving.com
Teens invited to ‘Nightmare Before the Holidays’ party on Dec. 16.
Teens of Stillwater looking for a fun, relaxing activity this winter can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) “Nightmare Before the Holidays” party. At this program, teens in sixth through 12th grades will watch a classic movie about a pumpkin king who looks to spread the joy of Christmas while adding some ghoulish fun. Those attending will make a holiday craft and eat festive treats inspired by the movie. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and supplies for everyone to attend.
pdjnews.com
Mirrors of Yesterday
Frontier Public School Division 5 winners in the Noble County Conservation District poster contest were Alena Sly, 1st place local; Audrey Kincannon, 2nd place local; Daxton Crowell 3rd place local. Perry City Council filled their membership with the approval of Mayor Bud Hollingsworth’s appointments of Richard Haynes and Jerry Cronin...
KOCO
WATCH: Lion cubs introduced to outdoor habitat at OKC Zoo
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo provided a good look at the four African lion cubs born earlier this year. The zoo posted a video to social media showing Zahara, Neema, Makena and Mshango being introduced to their outdoor habitat. They’ve been exposed to the habitat for a bit in the mornings in the past week before the zoo opens each day.
pdjnews.com
News Briefs
The Wagon Wheel band will play for a community dance in Morrison from 7 - 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will be at the old community building located at Fourth and Woolsey Avenue. For more information, please contact C. R. Frank at 405-612-7909. Embrace Grace will be hosting...
KOKI FOX 23
Ponca City robber covers face with bizarre football hat
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Ponca City officials are looking to track down an armed robber who set himself apart with his choice in face covering. The City says the man robbed a Stop N Go using a small revolver Sunday around 5 a.m. wearing what looks like a football on his head with a slit for his eyes.
news9.com
Sleigh Bells Market Returns To OKC Farmers Public Market
Returning for their sixth year, the Oklahoma City Sleigh Bells Market kicks off Sunday afternoon. The event is being hosted at the Farmers Public Market from 12 to 5 p.m. People can expect numerous vendors and shopping, and admission is completely free.
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff warns citizens of fake Facebook posts
NEWKIRK — Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley said that posts originating in a Facebook group called 24hr Updates and then being shared in local Buy Sell Trade pages are hoaxes. Kelley said the posts started appearing over the last few weeks. The most current post shows a male subject...
‘Confusing’: Family went without heat at home due to issue with gas line
The heat's back on for one OKC family who went without heat for two weeks, due to an issue with their gas line.
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
Fraudulent charges continue at OK Casey’s gas stations, driving customers away
News 4 has been reporting on fraudulent Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station charges since early September, but three months later and the issue is still prevalent.
tulsatoday.com
What happened at Edmond High?
On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
KOCO
Couple living in Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car, drove off
OKLAHOMA CITY — A couple living in the Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car and drove off. The collision was caught on camera. They are still unsure if the driver was a man or woman, or even the tag number of the vehicle. All they have to go off of is the video.
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
pdjnews.com
UCO to graduate nearly 1,000 students at Fall Commencement Ceremonies, December 16-17
The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 987 graduates during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies Dec. 16-17, in Central’s Hamilton Field House. UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar will offer comments at each of the university’s four ceremonies. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows: 1 p.m....
Oklahoma City doctor discusses RSV’s threat to older adults
Viruses are spreading like wildfire across the country right now - including one most people associate with young children: respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV.
KOCO
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
pdjnews.com
Cowboy, Cowgirl track and field scorches Boston
Oklahoma State track & field kicked off the 2022-23 indoor season Saturday with several impressive performances, highlighted by Alex Maier, Fouad Messaoudi and Natalie Cook each breaking school records at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston. “We had a great day today all around,” Director of Track & Field...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Becomes First Division-I School to Offer Stillwater Tight End Josh Ford
Just days after helping Stillwater High to a state championship at the 6A-II level over Choctaw in front of OSU head coach Mike Gundy, Stillwater product Josh Ford on Sunday reported a new offer — his first from a Division-I school — from the OSU program just down the road. The Cowboys came in hot with the offer after Stillwater’s perfect season ended in dream fashion with a 26-21 win over Choctaw. It was Stillwater’s first state title since 1967.
